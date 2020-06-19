Madden 21 vs Madden 20: Exciting New Features

This is what’s new in Madden 21, including the most exciting new Madden 21 features and a look at how it compares to Madden 20. EA is packing in a collection of new and improved features for Madden NFL that starts on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC — and then come to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We get new Skill Stick features, Face of the Franchise is back, MUT changes, New playbook upgrades and much more.

These features are all new when you look at Madden 21 vs Madden 20, and they come to all versions of the game. We’ll walk you through what is new so that you can decide if you want to pre-order Madden 21 or if you should wait for more information. There are three Madden 21 editions this year, and each includes all of these features.

We’re seeing EA Sports build on Madden 20 features, add in new upgrades and there are graphical improvements for all systems. We’ll know more Madden 21 features as the release date approaches and EA shares more information, but we already know about these awesome features.

The Madden 21 release date is August 28th, but if you buy the Deluxe or MVP edition, you can play three days earlier on August 25th. You can play earlier with EA Access or Origin Access with a 10-hour play first trial likely dropping on August 20th.

You can buy Madden 21 at GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, and digitally on PlayStation and Xbox as well as Origin and Steam.

Here’s a look at the most exciting Madden 21 features and upgrades from Madden 20.

Skill Stick Upgrades Face of the Franchise Upgrades New Ultimate Team Content Live Playbooks X-Factor 2.0 Location Based Tackles Graphics Upgrades

Read on to learn more about each of these new Madden 21 features and what they mean to your in-game experience this year.