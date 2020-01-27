OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: What We Know So Far

There are several excellent Android phones available right now like the OnePlus 7 Pro or the Pixel 4 XL. However, with the OnePlus 8 Pro right around the corner your decision just got more difficult. If you’re considering buying a new phone here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 8 and how it compares to the previous model.

OnePlus will release a few different versions of the OnePlus 8 this year, all with different screen sizes and pricing. And while the OnePlus 7 technically comes in two sizes, buyers are still trying to decide which one to buy. So, here’s how they compare and a few key details.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The OnePlus 8 Pro launch event will likely be in March

We’re expecting three different models: A Lite, Regular, and Pro

Expect US carriers to offer OnePlus 8 phones with 5G

Both of these phones have huge screens, stock Android 10 up-to-date software, and plenty of things to love. However, one is a year newer which should make a big difference. If you already have the OnePlus 7 Pro you probably won’t want to upgrade, but for everyone else on the fence or trying to decide if they should buy one now or wait, here’s everything we know.

Keep in mind that some of this info could change between now and the expected March or April OnePlus 8 release date. OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro Screen Size 6.67-inch P-OLED 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED Screen Resolution 3120 x 1440 & 90Hz 3140 x 1440 & 120Hz Storage & RAM 64GB & 6GB RAM (or more) 64-128GB & 8GB RAM Processor Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 865 Cameras 48MP main, 8MP telephoto, 16MP wide-angle 60MP main, 16MP telephoto, 13MP wide-angle lens, ToF Front Camera 16 Megapixel (popup) 30 Megapixel Software Android 10 Android 10 (Oxygen OS 10) Battery Size 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 30w WARP Fast Charging 50w WARP Fast Charging Fingerprint Sensor Optical In-Display Sensor Optical In-Display Sensor MicroSD No No Other Details USB Type-C, BT5, Dual Stereo Sound, etc USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, Water Resistance Unknown Price Launched at $669 TBA (Expected $699+) The first thing you’ll notice is that the upgrade from the OnePlus 7 Pro to the 8 Pro isn’t as big as many probably expected. The company will make some notable changes, but nothing drastic like we’re seeing from the Galaxy S20 series by Samsung. The OnePlus 8 Pro does look more like a Samsung phone with the cutout in the screen, and less like the OnePlus 7 Pro, but everything else is very similar. They both have nice high-resolution screens but the refresh rate is a little different on the newest model. Looking at the sheet above you’ll see the OnePlus 8 has a better screen, more storage and RAM, a faster processor for better performance, a substantially bigger battery and faster charging for when the phone does die. The 7 Pro is still a great phone with unique features, but the OnePlus 8 Pro will be even better. That said, I’m more excited about the upcoming OnePlus 8T later this fall. Similar to the previous years, we’re expecting a cheaper version of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to have 64GB of storage, then another model for $100 more with 128GB. The regular 8 might not be available in the US, either, so the OnePlus 8 Pro could be US buyers’ only option, which is why it’s the focus of this comparison. The biggest differences between these phones will be the screen, battery life, and camera experience. So, well break down those areas with more info for you below. OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Design & Display The first thing you’ll notice is the new OnePlus 8 Pro has a small circle missing from the screen, which is a physical cutout for the front-facing camera. They cut a small area out of the screen for the camera. With the OnePlus 7 Pro you get a truly edge-to-edge screen with no notch, bezel or cutout, and instead the front camera comes out of the top of the frame. OnePlus 7 Pro: 6.67-inch Quad-HD OLED 90 Hz Smooth Display

6.67-inch Quad-HD OLED 90 Hz Smooth Display OnePlus 8 Pro: 6.67-inch Quad HD 120Hz AMOLED Display

It’s a beautiful design as you can see from our photo here, but the cutout isn’t all that changed. The OnePlus 8 Pro also has a higher 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the screen faster and more smooth. Most phones refresh 60 times per second, but the OnePlus 8 Pro doubles that to 129 times per second. We saw a big upgrade with the 90Hz display in the 7 Pro, but it’ll be even better this year.

Then, hiding under that big OnePlus 8 Pro screen is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone takes a photo of your fingerprint through the screen, confirms it, and unlocks. This will likely be the exact same optical scanner as the 7 Pro had in 2019, but we’ll have to wait and see.

As for the rest of the design, they’re both big premium phones made of metal and glass, with glass covering both the front and the back. They’re fragile, have cameras bulging out of the back, and large. Keep in mind that having the camera inside the screen instead of a pop-out mechanical moving part makes the OnePlus 8 more durable, potentially more water-resistant, and will prevent problems down the road with the front camera. Which design do you like more?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Cameras

Next, we want to briefly mention the cameras on both of these phones, as that will be another area that OnePlus tries to push with the new OnePlus 8 Pro here in 2020.

OnePlus 7 Pro: 48MP main, 8MP telephoto, 16MP wide-angle

48MP main, 8MP telephoto, 16MP wide-angle OnePlus 8 Pro: 60MP main, 16MP telephoto, 13MP wide-angle lens, ToF

Leaks and sources suggest OnePlus will use a huge upgraded 60MP main camera for daily photo and video, then a similar setup as previous models for telephoto zoom, wide-angle photos and more. Yes the megapixel numbers are different, and we’re not really sure why. Hopefully the OnePlus 8 Pro has a better 3-5x telephoto lens instead of only 2x, and potentially a better wide-angle lens. Furthermore, the 8 Pro will have a 4th camera for depth-sensing and such, which the 7 Pro doesn’t have.

It’s pretty clear from previous models and what we’re seeing here that the new phone will have a better camera. That’s just how things go. That said, the cameras aren’t ever the “best” part of OnePlus phones, so chances are that might not be the most important aspect of your decision anyways. If so, maybe consider the Galaxy S20+.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Battery Life & Charging

Another area of improvement will be to the size of the battery and the speed of charging. Here are the numbers, which already shows the OnePlus 8 Pro will be better in this category. Plus, the company continues to improve its WARP charging and might even add wireless charging to the 8 Pro this year.

OnePlus 7 Pro: 4,000 mAh 30w WARP Fast Charging

4,000 mAh 30w WARP Fast Charging OnePlus 8 Pro: 4,500 mAh (Rumored 50w WARP Charging) Otherwise OnPlus’ usual 30W fast charging

We won’t know more about battery life until the OnePlus 8 Pro arrives and we see how much impact the bigger screen, 120Hz and 5G have overall. Once we’re able to test them we’ll share the results here. Either way the battery is bigger, and that’s a good thing.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: 5G Connectivity & Carrier Support

OnePlus is still a relatively new brand to US buyers because they’ve only been sold online or at T-Mobile stores. That’s all about to change in 2020, and you’ll want to know all about these new phones. The OnePlus 7 Pro was only available from T-Mobile, while the 7T Pro 5G is sold by T-Mobile and Sprint.

With the OnePlus 8 Pro it looks like Verizon will offer a model with 5G, potentially AT&T, and definitely the other two carriers from previous years. This means OnePlus could finally be sold by all major US carriers. We don’t know if the OnePlus 8 Pro will have 5G as an option, or it’ll ONLY come with 5G, but we’ll know more soon enough.

Either way, it’ll be available unlocked and work with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and worldwide, probably with 5G. All while the regular OnePlus 7 Pro only works in select situations, with certain carriers, or is a struggle to get activated on Verizon and other carriers. If you want a faster connection and a haggle-free experience, wait for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Release Date & Pricing

As we said earlier you can find the OnePlus 7 Pro for under $600 all over the internet, and even the OnePus 7T Pro from late 2019 is still a great phone. However, both of them will be slightly beat by this OnePlus 8 Pro soon enough.

Unfortunately, we have no solid details on a OnePlus 8 Pro release date yet, but we do have an idea based on previous years. We believe OnePlus will likely announce the OnePlus 8 around the end of March or early April and release it near the end of April. The OnePlus 7 came out in May following a March launch event.

If there’s one area OnePlus continues to dominate the competition, which is why it’s a growing brand in the US and around the globe, it’s on pricing. As you can see above, the OnePlus 7 Pro last year was only $669, and compared favorably against the $1,000 Galaxy S10+. We’re expecting something similar here in 2020. Here’s our guess for pricing this year.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Starting at $699 (8GB RAM and 128GB storage model)

Starting at (8GB RAM and 128GB storage model) More affordable OnePlus 8 Lite and regular OnePlus 8 at lower price points for select regions

This new model will be expensive, but only by a little bit while also offering more storage and subtle upgrades. We think this is the year OnePlus finally stops offering 64GB as an option, and only carriers 128GB models. Either way, compared to the Galaxy S20 and the iPhone 11 Pro the OnePlus 8 Pro looks like a great value.

Basically, you’ll want to wait for and buy one of OnePlus’ new phones. We’re hearing they’ll have a OnePus 8 Lite for around $449, then a regular OnePlus 8 that’s even cheaper than what’s detailed above. That said, we might only get the Pro model here in the United States.

Final Thoughts

In closing, we highly recommend waiting another month or so for more information before buying anything else. The OnePlus 8 Pro is shaping up to be an excellent phone this year. It might even be better than the Google Pixel 5. However, if you’re not all that thrilled with the changes, go ahead and get a OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7T Pro now and enjoy it.

What this means is that while OnePlus has a few great phones from 2019 you can get for a big discount, given the low price they already ask you might as well wait for its new phone coming in the first few months of 2020. If you don’t absolutely need a new phone right now you’re better off waiting for the OnePlus 8 and buying it, or at least waiting and getting a 7T Pro at a heavy discount.

Which phone are you most looking forward to in 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.