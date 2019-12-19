Android
6 Reasons to Wait for the Pixel 5 & 4 Reasons Not To
You probably have your eyes on Google’s new Pixel 4 or even Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11, but a lot of you might be better off waiting for the Pixel 5 or Pixel 5 XL later in 2020 instead.
The Pixel 4 XL is a good phone and the company even released an affordable Pixel 3a and 3a XL in 2019. If you’re looking for a new phone they’re all great choices.
However, with marginal changes from last year and some big concerns about battery life, waiting a little longer for the next generation of Pixel isn’t a bad idea. So, if the current lineup of fancy phones with in-display cameras or big bezels fail to catch your attention, or they aren’t a big enough of an upgrade for you, here are a few reasons why you should wait for the Pixel 5, or why maybe you shouldn’t.
Pixel 5 Rumors & Speculation
Obviously, we don’t know anything about the Pixel 5 yet, mainly because the Pixel 4 is still essentially brand new. And while the company hasn’t confirmed a Pixel 5, we all know it’s coming next year. Manufacturers are typically an entire device cycle, if not more, ahead of the current model. This means they’re already working on, testing, and designing next year’s products like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.
Now that Pixel 4 is here we can expect to start seeing at least one or two small Pixel 5 rumors in the coming weeks and months. Small information regarding potential changes, upgrades, or new features will leak as Google buys new displays, invests in new technology, or tries putting the front camera inside the screen.
Google continues to make huge strides with each upgrade, and every phone is far and away much better than the previous generation. Whether that’s a better screen, more capable cameras, more cameras, or extra features like wireless charging and water-resistance. Not to mention all the software features that make Google phones so capable.
Honestly, you should probably wait for the Pixel 4a early next year. If you want the best of the best though, wait for the Pixel 5 in October of 2020.
We’re expecting a pretty big upgrade next year. Google will have to keep up with the impressive OnePlus 8, the Galaxy S11, and a new 2020 iPhone that might have no notch at all and be 100% screen on the front. Basically, Google can’t keep sitting on the sidelines with its 6.3-inch screen, big forehead for the cameras, and small internal battery cells. They’ll have to really step up their game, and we think they will.
Hopefully it looks something like what you see above, which is what we thought the Pixel 4 might look like. It’s too early to say anything yet, but we have a feeling the Pixel 4 won’t do very well, and it’ll make Google go big next year and deliver an amazing Pixel 5.
OnePlus’ parent company Oppo is working very hard and under-display camera technology, and it could debut in the OnePlus 8 and beat Samsung to the punch. Cameras that hide under the screen but still work when you need them to. Basically the phone looks like it’s all screen on the front, but there’s actually a camera hiding under the glass. We want that on Pixel 5.
We’re still several months away from pinpointing new features or seeing any leaks, and the phone likely won’t debut until September or October 2020. If Google can continue to improve everything like it has over the last few years, get more carriers on board and add 5G, Google’s Pixel 5 might be the phone to buy in 2020. Here are the best reasons to wait for the Pixel 5, and why you might want to skip waiting and buy something today.
Wait For A Better Pixel 5
Google is still kinda new to the world of making hardware and phones. We're on the 4th Pixel, while Samsung and Apple are on 11 and 12th generation smartphones and beyond. And yes, if you include Nexus phones Google's past 10, but Nexus phones weren't made by Google.
Each year Google has made big improvements to the hardware, display, software and more. That will continue next year. Basically, wait for a bigger, better, faster Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL.
The Pixel 4/4XL are the most powerful smartphone we've ever seen from Google. The device offers excellent performance, a big vibrant display with 90 Hz, and two high-end cameras paired with some of the best software camera and AI features around.
Google's Pixel 4 XL is good enough for almost everyone, even with that huge forehead, but some of you might want to stick around for what's next. That's what I'm doing. Waiting for a device with more storage, triple rear cameras, and battery life that isn't awful.
Expect the company to make significant upgrades that follow the path of Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and more.
You can expect an even bigger screen with no notch. It might have a hole in the screen for the camera, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S10, but by late 2020 we're hoping they can hide the camera UNDER the screen.
We'll get a new processor with improved performance and gaming, better battery life, Android 11, and three great rear cameras.
And hey, maybe they'll finally put a battery over 4,000 mAh in the XL.
