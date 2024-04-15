Pixel 7a Price Drops to New Low & There’s a Good Reason Why

Google and its retailer partners have slashed the Pixel 7a’s price. And while the offer might be tempting, there’s a reason we’re seeing the discount right now.

The Pixel 7a, Google’s best budget device, is now just $349 at Google, Amazon, Best Buy, and an assortment of other retailers. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen and it knocks more than $100 off the original retail price.

The deal applies to three of the Pixel 7a’s four colors: black, light blue and white. The coral Pixel 7a is the only model that you can’t get for $349.

The Pixel 7a is a fantastic budget phone and it’s a great choice if you want an solid Android device without having to break the bank. This deal doesn’t require a trade-in either.

However, some shoppers might want to hold off on an upgrade because we should see the Pixel 7a get replaced in Google’s lineup next month.

Pixel 8a Launch in May

Google is working on a new Pixel 8a and the device should launch next month at Google I/O. The conference kicks off on May 14th.

If the Pixel 8a is announced on May 10th, the device’s release date to land shortly after the announcement. The Pixel 7a went on sale on May 10th, the same day it got announced.

We’ve seen numerous rumors outline potential changes to Google’s budget device and the Pixel 8a is expected to come with performance upgrades and other changes that should bring it in line with the Pixel 8.

The company is also working on the Pixel 9 series, but these flagships are expected to arrive in the fall, probably in October after Apple releases the iPhone 16.