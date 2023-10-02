Pixel 8 Pre-Order Date & Time: What You Need to Know

Google’s new Pixel phone isn’t official yet, but the 2023 Pixel models will go on sale soon. We’ve been getting a lot of questions about Pixel 8 pre-orders and we’ll answer as many as we can in this guide.

The company’s confirmed the Pixel 8 event date and the launch will take place later on this week.

If you’ve followed a Pixel launch before, you know that new Pixel devices typically go on sale immediately after the announcement.

Google, unlike Apple, doesn’t put a gap between the announcement and the pre-order date. We do expect to see a bit of a gap between the announcement and the release date, however.

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about Pixel 8 pre-orders as we push toward Google’s announcements.

Pixel 8 Pre-Order Date

Google’s confirmed a Pixel 8 event and it will take place on Wednesday, October 4th. This means Pixel 8 pre-orders for all models should begin shortly after the conclusion of the showcase. The event kicks off at 10AM Eastern.

The company says it plans to share the latest about its newest Pixel devices plus a few more surprises. Its expected to announce two new Pixel phones: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We expect them both to go on sale Wednesday.

Assuming the models arrive at the same time, you can expect the Pixel 8 pre-order period to stretch from October 4th into next week. Last year, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro debuted on October 6th and started shipping a week later.

We haven’t heard about any potential shipping delays, but it’s possible they impact some models. If you have your heart set on a specific Pixel 8 variant, you may want to put in a pre-order ASAP.

Also of note, it looks like Google will throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro with Pixel 8 pre-orders and a free Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders. These offers will end once the pre-order period ends.

Pixel 8 Pre-Order Time

So what should you know about the Pixel 8 pre-order time? Google hasn’t confirmed its plans yet, it won’t until the event, but based on previous years, we think we know approximately when Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders will start.

Again, the showcase kicks off at 7AM Pacific /10AM Eastern and we expect it to last anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour plus. This means the devices should go on sale early Wednesday morning, shortly after 7AM Pacific.

In other words, if you live in a western time zone, and you want to buy an Pixel 8 model the very second pre-orders open up, you may need to get up early or put in an order at work.

Where to Buy the Pixel 8

Once Pixel 8 pre-orders start, you’ll be able to buy the device at a number of different places. From Google itself, to carriers, to retailers, you’ll have a bunch of options at your disposal.

We expect Google, carriers like AT&T and Verizon, and popular retailers like Best Buy, to all take Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders on Wednesday.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be compatible with a number of carriers, so if you aren’t stuck on one, be sure you shop around before pre-orders begin. You might find a better fit for your next phone.

Pixel 8 Price & Trade-Ins

Google hasn’t confirmed, but it looks like the Pixel 8 could cost $699 with the higher-end Pixel 8 Pro checking in at $899 in the United States.

If true, this would represent a price increase, but the phones would still be cheaper than competitors like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While a price hike would be a tough pill to swallow, there will be trade-in offers available when Pixel 8 pre-orders begin. These will help you save money. In some cases, quite a bit of it.

We don’t know how much they’ll offer, but in the past we’ve seen Google offer up to $750 off and carriers like AT&T and Verizon offer similar.

If you own a device and you plan to trade it in for a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, make sure you keep it in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back.

