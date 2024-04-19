Pixel 9 Release Date: What to Expect

With Pixel 9 rumors popping up on a regular basis, we’ve received questions about the release date. If you’re interested in Google’s Pixel 9, allow us to help set expectations regarding its release date.

In recent months, we’ve heard about Google’s plans for the Pixel series in 2024. The company is expected to announce a new Pixel 8a at Google I/O in mid-May and it will also debut new Pixel 9 flagships later this year.

Pixel 9 rumors have outlined numerous changes, but the biggest change might be the addition of a third model, currently dubbed Pixel 9 Pro XL.

It will reportedly have a large 6.7-inch display, putting it in direct competition with Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s an intriguing change, and one Android users in the hunt for a new smartphone might want to wait for.

We haven’t heard anything definitive about the Pixel 9’s release date yet, but Google is predictable and we know when the announcement should land.

Assuming Google doesn’t change up its standard launch protocol, the Pixel 9 won’t arrive anytime soon.

If we use previous Pixel launches as a guide, we can pinpoint a potential announcement date, and release date, for the Pixel 9 series. There’s a clear pattern.

Pixel 9 Announcement

Here’s when Google launched its last two Pixel flagship smartphones:

Pixel 8 & 8 Pro: October 4th

Pixel 7 & 7 Pro: October 6th

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the company’s flagships from 2021, were confirmed on October 19th at Google’s Pixel Fall Event.

So, unless Google deviates, we should see a Pixel 9 announcement land in October, a few weeks after Apple announces its new iPhone 16 series.

Pixel 9 Release Date

If Google announces the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL in early October like we expect it to, shoppers can expect the devices to land on shelves a few days after the announcement.

Google released the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 12th after a pre-order period. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were released on October 13th.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were also released a week or so after the were confirmed.

We’ll let you know if we hear anything different, but as of right now, shoppers should expect the Pixel 9 series to land sometime in mid-October. Plan accordingly.