5 Reasons to Buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook & 3 Reasons Not to

Should I buy Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook? That’s a question a lot of potential buyers are asking themselves now that Samsung confirmed its first premium Chromebook under the “Galaxy” moniker is finally hitting shelves.

For those that don’t remember, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook back at CES with a stunning 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display, making it one of the most beautiful Chromebooks we’ve ever seen. It’s also extremely thin, powerful, and expensive while packing a built-in stylus. There are several reasons to buy this Galaxy and a few reasons not to, which we’ll discuss below.

You can buy the Galaxy Chromebook for $999 at Samsung or Best Buy from April 6th.

Whether you’re still using an old cheap Chromebook, Windows laptop, or just need a powerful new machine but can’t afford a MacBook Pro, this is one worth considering.

Here are the reasons to buy the Galaxy Chromebook;

There are certainly many reasons to buy a powerful Chromebook, but there are also some good reasons not to buy one this expensive, or a brand new model such as this. Here are a few reasons to hold off;

Read through our slideshow below for more information about each category, the specs and features, and more details on each of the reasons you should and shouldn’t buy the new Galaxy Chromebook right now.