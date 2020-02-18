3 Reasons to Buy the Apple Watch 5 & 2 Reasons Not To

There are great reasons to buy the Apple Watch 5 right now, but there are also important reasons to wait and see if there are better options of even to wait for the 2020 Apple Watch.

Apple announced the Apple Watch 5 in September and it’s still a very popular model in 2020.

You can buy the Apple Watch from Apple, through carriers like AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile or you can look for deals from Amazon and Best Buy. The Apple Watch 5 starts at $399 for the 40mm size and $429 for the 44mm size. Add $100 for LTE connectivity, if you need it, and premiums for different materials and watchband combos.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is a nice upgrade from the Apple Watch 4. While the overall design is the same, Apple adds in an always-on display, a compass, International Emergency calling and upgrades that are especially tempting for new Apple Watch buyers or users on an older model. There are also new Titanium models and a Ceramic option.

This guide will help you decide if you should buy the Apple Watch 5 today, or if you should hold off and wait.

Buy if You Want an Always On Display > 1 / 5 Are you sick of raising your wrist to see the time when you need to know at a glance or wondering how your workout is going? The Apple Watch 5 is a major upgrade with an always-on Retina Display. Now you can always see the time and your complications without raising your wrist. This is perfect for checking the time in a meeting or just at dinner. The new feature also supports workout modes, so you can make sure that you are on target without trying to activate the display. This works with all the workout apps and Apple Watch faces. You can always see your time and complications. This is a major reason for many users to upgrade, even from the Apple Watch 4. > 1 / 5

