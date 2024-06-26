Samsung Android 15 Release Date Narrows & It’s Months Away

Samsung Galaxy users hoping for a swift upgrade to Android 15 and One UI 7 should temper their expectations now that the company’s revealed the date for its annual developer conference.

The Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 is scheduled for October 3rd. It will take place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

This is important because Samsung’s upcoming Android 15 update with One UI 7 will likely be one of the conference’s main focal points and we may see the company push the firmware live shortly after the event.

Last year SDC 2023 took place on October 5th and Samsung released the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 6 later on in the month.

Samsung is already testing Android 15 and One UI 7 on select Galaxy models and the company will almost certainly hold a beta period ahead of the final release.

We’ve heard the Galaxy Android 15 beta may be delayed a bit though there’s a good reason for that.

According to a tipster, Samsung’s Android 15 update won’t arrive early because there are “special circumstances” this year.

The special circumstances refers to the development of the company’s upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update which is expected to be a large upgrade with new Galaxy AI features.

One UI 6.1.1 will debut on July 10th at an Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and other hardware.

Last year, Samsung launched its Android 14/One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series on August 10th. The year before that, it launched the Android 13/One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series on August 7th.

In the past, Samsung has released major Android updates toward the end of the year. Last year, Android 14 and One UI 6 started moving out in late October.

So with SDC 2024 taking place in early October, we may see the company use a similar timeframe for its highly anticipated Android 15 roll out.