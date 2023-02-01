Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

The Samsung Galaxy S23 release date lands later this month. If you’re thinking about buying a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra, there are some steps you should take before they arrive.

Samsung’s confirmed its new Galaxy S23 series and the trio of new devices is currently up for pre-order at Samsung and select carriers and retailers ahead their release date.

The Galaxy S23 release date is February 17th. This is the day when many pre-orders will arrive on doorsteps and when the devices will be available in stores.

With pre-orders live and the Galaxy S23 release date just a few days away, those of you interested in Samsung’s new flagships should start prepping for their arrival.

In this guide we’ll take you through some tips and tricks that should help you prepare for the incoming Galaxy S23 release date and ensure you get the model you want for the best price.

Check Your Upgrade Status

If you plan to buy a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra right now or sometime in the near future, make sure you check your upgrade status. If you’re not eligible for an upgrade, you may have to pay extra to secure your device or wait until you become eligible.

Checking your upgrade status is extremely easy and it should only take a few minutes provided you have all of your account information on hand.

If you don’t know how check your upgrade status, follow these links to check your upgrade status at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, or U.S. Cellular.

You can also call your carrier’s customer service line or go into a physical retail location to check your status if you’d prefer to talk to someone about your current status and options moving forward.

Evaluate Your Trade-in Options

The Galaxy S23 series isn’t cheap and the high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra commands quite a bit of cash. Fortunately, there are ways to save money if you want to buy one right now.

Samsung, carriers, and retailers are providing some enticing trade-in deals that will help you save money on a new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you want the most money back for your current phone, it needs to be in great condition. If it’s damaged, you won’t get as much cash back.

In addition to those trade-in offers you’ll also want to look into trade-in sites like Gazelle and see what kind of price you can lock in for your current device.

Make sure you shop around before you lock into a trade-in offer.

You Don’t Need to Pre-Order Right Away

You might be tempted to pre-order a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra right now, there’s no need to rush into a purchase.

Galaxy S23 pre-orders will be open right up until February 17th so you have plenty of time to research and pick the model that fits your budget and needs.

For more on Galaxy S23 pre-orders, check out our guide.

Check Out Galaxy S23 Alternatives

Make sure you get familiar with the top Galaxy S23 alternatives before you commit to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you’re adamant about sticking with Samsung device, make sure you look into the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. They’re no longer top-of-the-line models, but they’ll still excellent devices. They’re cheaper than they once were as well.

If you’re willing to move outside the Galaxy family, look at Google’s Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 10. These are a few of the best non-Galaxy, Android-powered devices out there.

If you aren’t married to Android, dig into Apple’s flagship iPhones. Apple’s current flagship models are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. You should also investigate the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If you’re look into these devices and you’re feeling conflicting about a Galaxy S23 pre-order, you should skip the pre-order period and wait for the Galaxy S23 to hit shelves in mid-February. This way, you can go hands-on with the Galaxy S23 series, and its competitors, before you make a decision.

Limited Times Offers

It’s important to note that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 pre-order offers end when the pre-order period ends.

If you pre-order a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung and its partners will throw in an instant $100 Samsung Credit that can be put toward accessories.

Samsung also says customers who pre-order are eligible for a free storage upgrade to the next storage tier.

Decide If You Need Samsung Care+

These are expensive devices and you’ll want to protect your investment. Buying a case and/or screen protector helps, but you may want to pickup Samsung’s Care+ warranty.

With Samsung Care+ you’ll get a bunch of benefits including video chat, in-person support, and an extended warranty. That being said, you have to pay extra for the service.

It’s important to note that you can sign up to Samsung Care+ after you purchase your new phone so you have plenty of time to make a decision.

Make sure you dig into Samsung Care+ reviews from Galaxy users to gather feedback in an effort to determine if the service is worth it.

Get Familiar with Android 13 and One UI

The Galaxy S23 series runs Android 13 and Samsung’s new One UI 5.1 out of the box. If you haven’t done so already, you should get acquainted with the software.

Samsung’s version of Android comes with numerous changes to the look and feel of the user interface. There will be an adjustment period if you’re coming from a Galaxy phone running an older version of Android/One UI. The adjustment might prove tougher if you’re moving from another Android OEM or Apple’s iOS software.

Getting familiar with the Galaxy S23’s software right now will help make the transition from your current operating system a little easier. It’ll also help you decide if One UI is right for you and your needs.

If you don’t know where to start, you should also check out our guide to Samsung’s Android 13 software. It’ll walk you through the biggest, and smallest, changes on board.

Research Galaxy S23 Accessories

If you want to pair your new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra with a case, screen protector, or another accessory, make sure you do your homework.

You will find a truly mind-boggling number of Galaxy S23 accessories available online and on store shelves. If you don’t know where to start, we recommend getting familiar with the look, style, and features from various case and screen protector manufacturers. This will potentially help you save money and avoid annoying returns.

Compare Carriers & Data Plans

We also recommend digging into carriers and data plans if you haven’t done so already.

Check your data plan and see if you need to make adjustments. If you spend time looking into your usage, you might be able to save some money. Don’t be afraid to call a rep and ask questions.

You should also start researching other carriers if you think you might get a better deal, or better coverage, from another service provider.

The Galaxy S23 series is available on an assortment of carriers including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon in the United States and each carrier has its pros and cons.

