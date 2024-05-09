Samsung Unpauses Galaxy S22 One UI 6.1 Update

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 One UI 6.1 update, which was recently paused due to issues, is rolling out once again.

Earlier this month, Samsung paused the roll out due to unforeseen bugs and performance issues impacting the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in South Korea.

The company has seemingly fixed the problems because the Galaxy S22 One UI 6.1 update is moving out to users in the South Korea with a new build number.

This is great news for Galaxy S22 owners in South Korea, but it’s also good news for Galaxy S22 users around the world because it means the roll out should expand in the near future.

There are plenty of other problems plaguing Android 14/One UI 6.1, but we don’t anticipate Samsung pausing the Galaxy S22’s update again.

One UI 6.1 delivers many of the Galaxy AI features Samsung launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. These include:

AI-Generated Wallpaper: Generative AI-powered wallpaper generation through text prompts.

Generative AI-powered wallpaper generation through text prompts. Browsing Assist: Uses AI to summarize webpages or articles in short and slightly longer format options.

Uses AI to summarize webpages or articles in short and slightly longer format options. Chat Assist: Translates messages into your preferred language in real-time. It is supported by the stock messages app and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Translates messages into your preferred language in real-time. It is supported by the stock messages app and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp. Circle to Search with Google: Draw a circle around anything on the screen to know more about it.

Draw a circle around anything on the screen to know more about it. Edit Suggestion: Samsung Keyboard uses AI to offer grammar and spelling corrections. It also offers various writing tone styles and suggestions.

Samsung Keyboard uses AI to offer grammar and spelling corrections. It also offers various writing tone styles and suggestions. Generative Edit: The built-in Photo Editor uses AI to offer advanced editing features, including more accurately removing objects and correcting the angles and alignments of images.

The built-in Photo Editor uses AI to offer advanced editing features, including more accurately removing objects and correcting the angles and alignments of images. Interpreter: Interpreter Mode is used for real-time language translation when talking to someone face to face.

Interpreter Mode is used for real-time language translation when talking to someone face to face. Live Translate: Translate language in real-time during voice calls.

Translate language in real-time during voice calls. Note Assist: Summarizes and formats notes in the Samsung Notes app. Converts handwritten notes into properly formatted notes structure.

Summarizes and formats notes in the Samsung Notes app. Converts handwritten notes into properly formatted notes structure. Transcript Assist: Transcript voice recordings and auto-tagging of people using Samsung Voice Recorder.

Galaxy models from 2021, like the Galaxy S21 series, get a watered down version of the update, but the Galaxy S22 series gets a robust suite of features.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 roll out for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra should continue through May and the company plans to push the software to mid-range devices in the near future as well.