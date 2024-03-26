Gaming
Starfield 1.10.32 Hotfix Update: What You Need to Know
Bethesda’s released a surprise hotfix for Starfield and the 1.10.32 update addresses issues the developer discovered within the game.
Earlier this month, the company pushed a massive 1.10.31 update to Starfield which added new features and fixed a mind-boggling number of problems.
On the heels of that update comes a 1.10.32 hotfix which, while small, is an important release and one players will encounter when they start up the game.
Table of Contents
If you’re still playing the RPG, here’s what you need to know about the Starfield 1.10.32 update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows.
Starfield 1.10.32 Download
The next time you start Starfield, you’ll need to download the 1.10.32 hotfix update. It’s small in terms of scope, but it actually requires a fairly large download.
The patch is 2.60GB in size for Xbox Series X owners and it should be in and around the same size for the game’s two other platforms.
Starfield 1.10.32 Features
Again, this is a hotfix which means it’s much smaller than a traditional Starfield patch. It only has two changes on board.
The company says players can once again capture characters in action poses in photo mode. It also addresses an issue that could cause characters to become stuck repeating a line of dialogue.
What’s Next
Bethesda’s promised a steady stream of Starfield updates in 2024. The company says the plan is to release new patches every six weeks or so so look for another big patch in April.
In addition to new updates, Bethesda will also launch the game’s first DLC, dubbed Shattered Space, later this year. It’s also planning to open up access to mods in 2024.
Enhanced Player Heath Bar
Let's start with a Starfield mod that's extremely basic, but has a huge impact on gameplay.
Enhanced Player Heath Bar is a popular Starfield mod for PC that simply changes the player's health bar color when health reaches 75%, 50% and 25%.
At 75% health your player's health bar will change to yellow. At 50%, it changes to orange. And if you're at 25% and close to dying, it will of course change to red.
It's simple, but it's extremely nice at a glance, especially when you're in a particularly tough fight with Terrormorphs or a group of mercs.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.