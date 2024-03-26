Starfield 1.10.32 Hotfix Update: What You Need to Know

Bethesda’s released a surprise hotfix for Starfield and the 1.10.32 update addresses issues the developer discovered within the game.

Earlier this month, the company pushed a massive 1.10.31 update to Starfield which added new features and fixed a mind-boggling number of problems.

On the heels of that update comes a 1.10.32 hotfix which, while small, is an important release and one players will encounter when they start up the game.

If you’re still playing the RPG, here’s what you need to know about the Starfield 1.10.32 update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows.

Starfield 1.10.32 Download

The next time you start Starfield, you’ll need to download the 1.10.32 hotfix update. It’s small in terms of scope, but it actually requires a fairly large download.

The patch is 2.60GB in size for Xbox Series X owners and it should be in and around the same size for the game’s two other platforms.

Starfield 1.10.32 Features

Again, this is a hotfix which means it’s much smaller than a traditional Starfield patch. It only has two changes on board.

The company says players can once again capture characters in action poses in photo mode. It also addresses an issue that could cause characters to become stuck repeating a line of dialogue.

What’s Next

Bethesda’s promised a steady stream of Starfield updates in 2024. The company says the plan is to release new patches every six weeks or so so look for another big patch in April.

In addition to new updates, Bethesda will also launch the game’s first DLC, dubbed Shattered Space, later this year. It’s also planning to open up access to mods in 2024.

