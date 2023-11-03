Start Prepping for the iOS 17.1.1 Update Right Now

Apple is reportedly prepping a new iOS 17.1.1 update for iPhone and with the release almost certainly coming in November, it’s time to start preparing for the update.

What You Need to Know

iOS 17.1.1 has shown up in web analytics which typically happens when unannounced software from Apple is being prepped behind the scenes.

The software will be a maintenance release (iOS x.x.x) which means it should bring fixes for lingering issues discovered within the operating system.

It could fix several issues including Wi-Fi connectivity problems, random shutoffs at night, and problems with wireless charging issues impacting BMW vehicles.

Apple hasn’t confirmed iOS 17.1.1, but it looks like the software is being tested behind the scenes.

iOS 17 is in dire need of additional bug fixes and with the company’s iOS 17.2 update likely coming in December, iOS 17.1.1 should serve as a bridge between iOS 17.1 and iOS 17.2.

We expect the iOS 17.1.1 update to come sometime within the next two weeks which means iPhone users should start preparing for its arrival.

If you own an iPhone, and you plan to install iOS 17.1.1 on your iPhone right away, or soon after it’s released, here are some steps you should take.

These are quick tips and we’ll publish a lengthier guide once Apple releases iOS 17.1.1 and we know more about the software’s contents.

Backup Your Data

Use this time to backup the data you store on your iPhone. Data loss issues are rare, but it’s important to play it safe when moving from one version of iOS to another.

If you haven’t backed up your data in a long time, this process could take awhile. Making a backup is also important should you run into trouble on iOS 17.1.1 and you need to downgrade to the previous version of iOS 17.

Make Room for iOS 17.1.1

iOS 17.1.1 probably won’t require a massive download, but if your iPhone is nearing its storage threshold, you might want to do some early spring cleaning.

If you don’t have enough storage available on your iPhone, iOS will temporarily remove downloadable parts of applications installed on your phone. If this isn’t enough, you’ll be forced to manually delete files.

Keep Your iPhone Charged

Your iPhone will need to be charged in order to install iOS 17.1.1 right away. Make sure your phone has at least a 50% charge or find a charger and plug it in. If you plug it in, it only needs a 20% charge.

Apple will release iOS 17.1.1 around 10AM Pacific. iOS updates often roll out 5-10 minutes after the clock strikes 10AM so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup in your iPhone’s Settings app right away.