Apple Needs to Release iOS 17.1.1 ASAP
Apple’s iOS 17.1 update fixed a ton of bugs, but the company needs to push a new iOS 17.1.1 update to iPhone in the near future. Here’s why.
In October, Apple confirmed a new iOS 17.2 update for iPhone. The software, a milestone upgrade, will deliver new features to iPhone users and it should fix ongoing issues with the operating system. That’s great news, but the software’s release date isn’t close.
Apple hasn’t confirmed, but all signs currently point to iOS 17.2 landing in December. If true, and it most likely is, this puts iPhone users struggling with issues on iOS 17.1 and older versions of iOS in a bind.
Prior to the release of iOS 17.1, it was determined the software wouldn’t fix two glaring problems with the iPhone’s latest operating system.
One issue, and one that’s made headlines, is a bug that causes iPhones to unexpectedly reboot and shutoff at night. It cancels alarms and disrupts notifications which is obviously frustrating for iPhone users who depend on alarms to wake up in the morning.
The problem is primarily found on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro models, but owners of older iPhones have reported the issue as well.
The other major issue is a Wi-Fi issue we’ve detailed in the past wherein some iPhones fail to connect to Wi-Fi networks. Instead of connecting, iPhone see the orange “No Internet Connection” notification in the Wi-Fi section of the Settings app.
Others are reporting slower than normal connection speeds and frequently dropped connections. This has been an ongoing issue since the release of iOS 17 back in September and it’s still present on iOS 17.1.
iPhone users dealing with these Wi-Fi issues say they’re able to temporarily fix the issue by disconnecting from Wi-Fi and reconnecting or by toggling Wi-Fi off and on.
On top of these problems, Apple has also confirmed an iPhone 15 wireless charging issue impacting BMW owners. The company says it plans to fix the issue with a software update later this year.
Of course, these are just the most glaring issues impacting iOS 17.1. We’ve also seen an uptick in complaints about rapid battery drain, Bluetooth problems, and issues with various apps.
With the iOS 17.2 update weeks away, iPhone users are desperate for permanent fixes from Apple. And while not guaranteed, we could certainly see Apple push a new iOS 17.1.1 update to help bridge the gap between iOS 17.1 and iOS 17.2.
It’s clear that it’s needed.
Install iOS 17.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.1 update right away.
iOS 17.1 brings 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addresses issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more. These are essential fixes for your iPhone and this is just one reason why you should install iOS 17.1 today.
As for older versions of iOS 17, iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.1 update as well.
