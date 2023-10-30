Apple Needs to Release iOS 17.1.1 ASAP

Apple’s iOS 17.1 update fixed a ton of bugs, but the company needs to push a new iOS 17.1.1 update to iPhone in the near future. Here’s why.

In October, Apple confirmed a new iOS 17.2 update for iPhone. The software, a milestone upgrade, will deliver new features to iPhone users and it should fix ongoing issues with the operating system. That’s great news, but the software’s release date isn’t close.

Apple hasn’t confirmed, but all signs currently point to iOS 17.2 landing in December. If true, and it most likely is, this puts iPhone users struggling with issues on iOS 17.1 and older versions of iOS in a bind.

Prior to the release of iOS 17.1, it was determined the software wouldn’t fix two glaring problems with the iPhone’s latest operating system.

One issue, and one that’s made headlines, is a bug that causes iPhones to unexpectedly reboot and shutoff at night. It cancels alarms and disrupts notifications which is obviously frustrating for iPhone users who depend on alarms to wake up in the morning.

The problem is primarily found on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro models, but owners of older iPhones have reported the issue as well.

The other major issue is a Wi-Fi issue we’ve detailed in the past wherein some iPhones fail to connect to Wi-Fi networks. Instead of connecting, iPhone see the orange “No Internet Connection” notification in the Wi-Fi section of the Settings app.

Others are reporting slower than normal connection speeds and frequently dropped connections. This has been an ongoing issue since the release of iOS 17 back in September and it’s still present on iOS 17.1.

iPhone users dealing with these Wi-Fi issues say they’re able to temporarily fix the issue by disconnecting from Wi-Fi and reconnecting or by toggling Wi-Fi off and on.

On top of these problems, Apple has also confirmed an iPhone 15 wireless charging issue impacting BMW owners. The company says it plans to fix the issue with a software update later this year.

Of course, these are just the most glaring issues impacting iOS 17.1. We’ve also seen an uptick in complaints about rapid battery drain, Bluetooth problems, and issues with various apps.

With the iOS 17.2 update weeks away, iPhone users are desperate for permanent fixes from Apple. And while not guaranteed, we could certainly see Apple push a new iOS 17.1.1 update to help bridge the gap between iOS 17.1 and iOS 17.2.

It’s clear that it’s needed.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17.1 & 11 Reasons You Should