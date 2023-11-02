Apple
When Will Apple Release iOS 17.1.1 for iPhone?
Our prayers, it seems, have been answered. Apple is reportedly prepping a new iOS 17.1.1 update for iPhone. We expect it to arrive in the near future.
According to a new report from MacRumors, Apple is currently testing iOS 17.1.1 behind the scenes. The software has shown up in web analytics, a sign the software is currently being prepped for a public release.
While Apple hasn’t confirmed the update, this is the same way we found out the company was working on a new iOS 17.0.3 upgrade for iPhone.
It’s unclear what’s on board iOS 17.1.1, but given its status as a maintenance upgrade (iOS x.x.x), the firmware should deliver bug fixes for ongoing problems within the operating system.
Apple has confirmed an iPhone 15 wireless charging issue impacting BMW owners. The company says it plans to fix the issue with a software update later this year. It’s possible this is one of the issues iOS 17.1.1 will fix.
iPhone users are also complaining about Wi-Fi connectivity issues and random reboots at night. We know Apple’s upcoming iOS 17.2 update fixes Wi-Fi problems, but it’s possible iOS 17.1.1 delivers a remedy for these issues as well.
Apple hasn’t confirmed iOS 17.1.1 so we don’t have an official release date yet. However, given how much coverage these issues have received, you can expect the iOS 17.1.1 release date to land soon.
We expect Apple to push iOS 17.1.1 to iPhone sometime next week or the week after. And we expect the software to land for all iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 17.
Apple’s also working iOS 17.2 for all iOS 17-powered iPhones and it’s currently in beta testing. We expect it to arrive in mid-December ahead of the holidays.
Install iOS 17.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.1 update right away.
iOS 17.1 brings 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addresses issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more. These are essential fixes for your iPhone and this is just one reason why you should install iOS 17.1 today.
As for older versions of iOS 17, iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.1 update as well.
