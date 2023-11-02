When Will Apple Release iOS 17.1.1 for iPhone?

Our prayers, it seems, have been answered. Apple is reportedly prepping a new iOS 17.1.1 update for iPhone. We expect it to arrive in the near future.

According to a new report from MacRumors, Apple is currently testing iOS 17.1.1 behind the scenes. The software has shown up in web analytics, a sign the software is currently being prepped for a public release.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed the update, this is the same way we found out the company was working on a new iOS 17.0.3 upgrade for iPhone.

It’s unclear what’s on board iOS 17.1.1, but given its status as a maintenance upgrade (iOS x.x.x), the firmware should deliver bug fixes for ongoing problems within the operating system.

Apple has confirmed an iPhone 15 wireless charging issue impacting BMW owners. The company says it plans to fix the issue with a software update later this year. It’s possible this is one of the issues iOS 17.1.1 will fix.

iPhone users are also complaining about Wi-Fi connectivity issues and random reboots at night. We know Apple’s upcoming iOS 17.2 update fixes Wi-Fi problems, but it’s possible iOS 17.1.1 delivers a remedy for these issues as well.

Apple hasn’t confirmed iOS 17.1.1 so we don’t have an official release date yet. However, given how much coverage these issues have received, you can expect the iOS 17.1.1 release date to land soon.

We expect Apple to push iOS 17.1.1 to iPhone sometime next week or the week after. And we expect the software to land for all iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 17.

Apple’s also working iOS 17.2 for all iOS 17-powered iPhones and it’s currently in beta testing. We expect it to arrive in mid-December ahead of the holidays.

