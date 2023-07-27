watchOS 10 Release Date & Time: What You Need to Know

If you’re curious about the watchOS 10 release date for Apple, we’ll guide you through everything you need to know about its arrival in this walkthrough.

Apple’s confirmed watchOS 10, the next operating system for Apple Watch. The software is currently in development and it will bring new features, enhancements, and more to compatible Apple Watch models.

We don’t have an exact watchOS 10 release date from Apple yet, but we have a pretty good idea about what to expect from the release window and release time for the operating system.

Our watchOS 10 release date guide we’ll help you properly manage expectations and help you prepare for its release for Apple Watch later this year.

Which Apple Watches Will Get watchOS 10?

Apple’s confirmed watchOS 10 eligible Watch models and all watchOS 9-powered devices will make the move to the new operating system.

Below is the list of eligible Apple Watch models that will get upgraded to watchOS 10:

watchOS 10 Supported Devices

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

It’s also important to note that watchOS 10 requires iPhone XS, iPhone XR or later running iOS 17, Apple’s new operating system for iPhone.

watchOS 10 Beta

The official version of watchOS 10 won’t land for weeks, but you can try the new operating system on your Apple Watch before the stable firmware arrives.

There are two versions of the watchOS 10 beta. There’s a developer beta and there’s a beta for users in the company’s Beta Software Program. Both are available right now.

watchOS 10 Beta Release Time

Apple usually pushes new beta software every couple of weeks with releases coming more frequently as we approach the final release in the fall.

Like regular watchOS releases, the company tends to release new watchOS beta software around 10AM Pacific and that’s what you should expect from the watchOS 10 beta process moving forward.

watchOS 10 Release Date

The watchOS 10 beta will stretch for several months leading up to the release of the final version of the beta, known as the Golden Master (GM).

Apple usually pushes new watchOS operating systems in September and that’s what you should expect from the watchOS 10 release date right now.

The company is planning to announce a new Apple Watch 9 and a new Apple Watch Ultra this fall, probably in September, so look for the watchOS 10 release date to land shortly before they arrive.

The new Apple Watch models will run watchOS 10 out of the box.

watchOS 10 Release Time

Apple probably won’t confirm a specific watchOS 10 release time on stage during its fall event, but the company is extremely predictable and almost always releases new software in and around 10AM Pacific.

This means if you live in London, England you should see the watchOS 10 update arrive around 6PM in the evening. If you live in Melbourne, Australia, you’ll need to stay up or wake up early if you want to install watchOS 10 right when it’s released.

Major watchOS releases like watchOS 10 are often plagued with download issues as Apple’s servers get slammed with requests from users.

Those of you looking to avoid download issues and error codes may want to wait a few hours before installing the watchOS 10 update.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17 Beta & 11 Reasons You Should