What Will macOS 15 Be Called?

We’re less than a month away from WWDC 24 which means we’re just weeks away from finding out the name for macOS 15. We haven’t seen any rumors, but we do have a potential list of names.

Apple’s annual developer event kicks off on June 10th. And while it will take place online, Apple will host a special in-person event at Apple Park on June 10th.

Per usual, the company will use the conference’s keynote to outline upcoming software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other hardware.

As of right now, the next operating for Mac is known as macOS 15, but that should change in June when Apple gives it a name.

In recent years, Apple’s used California landmarks and locations. The current version, macOS 14, is named Sonoma, a wine region in Northern California. The year prior, Apple named macOS 13 after Ventura County, located in Southern California.

So what will Apple call macOS 15? Here’s an early look.

What Will Apple Call macOS 15?

Apple’s trademarked several names for macOS updates and we may see the company pull from this list of unused names for macOS 15.

Here’s a list of potential macOS 15 names, all of which are California landmarks, courtesy of Parker Orlani:

Diablo

Condor

Tiburon

Farallon

Miramar

Rincon

Pacific

Redwood

Shasta

Grizzly

Skyline

Redtail

Sequoia

Mammoth

The company’s used a name from its list of trademarked names for incoming versions of macOS so we expect the trend to continue in 2024.

If you’re curious, here are the names Apple’s used for macOS updates in recent years:

Sonoma

Ventura

Monterey

Big Sur

Catalina

Mojave

High Sierra

Sierra

El Capitan

Yosemite

Mavericks

There’s no clear pattern so it’s impossible to say which name Apple will pluck from the list of unused trademarks. Fortunately, we’ll find out soon.

While Apple’s iOS 18 update is expected to be a landmark upgrade, macOS 15 probably won’t be. Rumors suggest it won’t come with a major redesign. The last major macOS redesign came back in 2020 with macOS Big Sur.

We could see Apple bring AI upgrades to the Mac’s operating system. iOS 18 will reportedly feature numerous AI upgrades for Siri, Spotlight, and first-party apps like Messages, Pages, and Keynote.

Apple’s press release for its new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air is littered with references to AI which clearly isn’t a coincidence.

The company will launch the first macOS 15 beta during WWDC 2024 while the final release will come sometime in the fall, probably September.