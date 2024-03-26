When to Expect GTA 6 Trailer 2

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer set the world on fire, but it left gamers wanting more. Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to wait awhile for the game’s second trailer.

Rockstar released the first look at GTA 6 back in December. Since the trailer’s release, it has racked up more than 180 million views on YouTube. No small feat.

The game’s first trailer confirmed a ton of details including GTA 6’s setting, some of its characters, and yes, a very vague 2025 release date for Xbox and PlayStation. A release for PC hasn’t been confirmed.

Since then, Rockstar’s been quiet. And if history repeats itself, it will probably stay quiet for a majority of 2024 while work continues on the game.

Unless Rockstar changes up its release protocol, the next batch of information about GTA 6 will likely come in the form of a second teaser trailer.

We can’t tell you exactly when the company will release it, but we can help set proper expectations for those who want to know more about the next Grand Theft Auto.

GTA 6 Trailer #2

The trailer released in December is dubbed “Trailer 1” which means we’ll see more teaser videos down the road.

If the game is on track for 2025, and for the moment it looks like it is, we’ll probably get another trailer in 2024. But when in 2024? That likely depends on the game’s internal release date.

GTA 6 release date rumors have hinted at two potential scenarios. Rockstar’s reportedly targeting a release in the spring of 2025, but some sources believe an arrival in the fall of next year is more likely.

If a spring release holds, we’ll probably see the next trailer land in the summer or perhaps even sooner.

If Rockstar decides to release GTA 6 in the fall of 2025, the second trailer may come much later in the year. Don’t be surprised if it lands in November or December, or, a year after the first trailer.

The time between the initial GTA 5 reveal to the release of the game’s second trailer was right around a year. And the time between the initial Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal to the second trailer was 11 months.

We got an early heads up about the first GTA 6 trailer’s release. Might we see the same for the second one? Stay tuned.