Apple
Why You Shouldn’t Buy an iPhone Right Now
If you’re dire need of a new iPhone, you might be tempted to buy one right now. That said, if you can wait a few more weeks, you should.
Apple’s current iPhone lineup has something for everyone. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the flagships aimed at people who want the latest hardware.
The company’s iPhone SE 2 is the latest budget model and it appeals to those who want an up-to-date phone without putting a huge dent in the bank.
The iPhone XR is the company’s colorful budget model from 2018 and it appeals to those who want a good camera, a big screen, Face ID, and outstanding performance without having to pay top dollar.
The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, Apple’s two other flagships from 2018, are more expensive than the iPhone XR, but they’re more powerful.
You’ve also got the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. These are Apple’s budget options and all of them have moved to iOS 14.
Retailers are also selling the 4-inch iPhone SE, an option for those that don’t want a large screen. Like the others, the iPhone SE’s also moved to iOS 14.
If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone this month, you’ve got plenty options. However, we can’t recommend buying any of these devices in right now unless you’re truly desperate.
iPhone 12 Launch
Apple is reportedly planning to launch four new iPhone models in October.
The company hasn’t confirmed a media event yet, but we expect one to take place in the first half of October. There, the company will detail the iPhone 12 series for the first time.
We expect the iPhone 12 release date to fall in the second half of next month which means we only have a month to go before these devices are out on shelves.
Before you go out and buy last year’s models or an older iPhone model, you’ll want to dig into the latest details about the 2020 iPhone models. Here are the basics for those that haven’t been paying attention to the rumors:
- The first iPhone models to support 5G networks.
- Upgraded cameras.
- OLED screens across the board.
- New processor.
If any of that sounds good to you, and your phone isn’t failing apart at the seams, we recommend holding out for Apple’s annual iPhone event.
Even if you aren’t enamored with the rumors, you should still hang around and wait for Apple to announce its new phones.
iPhone Deals
When Apple announces the 2020 iPhone models, it’ll switch up the prices of its current iPhone lineup.
If Apple continues to sell the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can expect their prices to drop. Retailers around the world will respond in kind. We should see some nice price cuts that don’t require a trade-in.
We should also see the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max drop in price. The same goes for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
We also expect price cuts on the iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the company’s iPhone SE models. We’ll probably see price cuts on top Android phones as well.
If you aren’t in a hurry, you might think about holding out until November for Black Friday or December for additional holiday deals. We should see some deep discounts on popular iPhones.
New iPhones only come around once a year. And with the iPhone 12 launch and guaranteed price cuts just days away, those of you in need of a new iPhone would be wise to control those urges and hold onto your current phone for a little while longer.
Install iOS 12.4.8 for Better Security
If you're on the fence, here's one of the best reasons to install iOS 12.4.8.
Apple says iOS 12.4.8 provides important security updates. Unfortunately, the company hasn't outlined those updates in the detail and it probably won.t
That said, if you value your device's security, you'll probably want to download the iOS 12.4.8 update right now.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.7, you get the update's three security patches (two for the Mail app and one for Wi-Fi) with your upgrade to iOS 12.4.8.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.6 and iOS 12.4.5, you get their security updates (unpublished) with your upgrade.
If you missed the iOS 12.4.4 update, you'll want to download iOS 12.4.8 in the near future because it brings iOS 12.4.4's security patch to your device. You can read about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.3, you get its security patches (also unpublished) with your upgrade.
If you missed iOS 12.4.2, you get an additional patch with your upgrade. You can read about the security contents of iOS 12.4.2 here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1, you'll get its security patch with your iOS 12.4.8 update. You can read about that patch right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4, you get its patches with your iOS 12.4.8 update.
iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iOS 12.3, your iOS 12.4.8 update carries iOS 12.3's security patches on board. The iOS 12.3 update brought 23 patches and you can read about all of them right here on Apple's site.
If you skipped iOS 12.2, you'll get its security patches with your version of iOS 12.4.8.
iOS 12.2 brought a whopping 41 security patches to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can read more about the iOS 12.2's patches over on the company's website.
It's important to note that Apple's iOS 12.2 update patched up an exploit that allowed websites to use motion sensors to "fingerprint" devices.
The exploit, discovered by researchers in Europe, uses JavaScript to snag data from a device's accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer when the user visits an infected website. If the attack is successful, a device can be tracked around the internet.
Fortunately, Apple's patched up the issue. If you skipped it, you'll probably want to move to iOS 12.4.8 soon.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.4, you get four important security patches including fixes for a widespread FaceTime eavesdropping bug that lets you call someone via FaceTime and hear the audio coming from their phone before they pick up the phone.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.3, you get some additional patches with your version of iOS 12.4.8. Again, they're baked into your upgrade.
Apple lists a grand total of 23 patches on board iOS 12.1.3 and you can read about all of them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.1, you'll want to install the iOS 12.4.8 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch today.
The iOS 12.1.1 update brought 17 patches for potential security exploits. They'll will help protect your phone. You can read about them here.
If you skipped iOS 12.1, you'll get the 24 patches from that update with your version of iOS 12.4.8. If you skipped iOS 12.0.1, your iOS 12.4.8 update brings two additional patches. Both patches are for potential lock screen exploits.
If you skipped iOS 12.0, and you're still running iOS 11.4.1 or below, your iOS 12.4.8 update comes with an even longer list of security updates.
The iOS 12.0 update delivered 16 patches for security issues. You can read about all of them over on Apple's security page.
In addition to those patches, iOS 12 delivers new security features aimed at protecting you and the data you store on your device. These include:
Long story long, if you store sensitive data on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you have some really good reasons to upgrade to iOS 12.4.8 today.
Apple
10 Things to Do Before the iPhone 12 Release Date
Apple iPhone 12 rumors are heating up and the release date is getting close. If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro this fall, there are some things you should do before Apple’s 2020 iPhones arrive.
Now that we’re pushing toward the end of the summer there are some great reasons to think about waiting for Apple’s next batch of iPhones.
The company’s new iPhone 12 models are reportedly coming with massive changes including 5G support, upgrades to the camera, new processor, and more.
We don’t have an official release date yet, that announcement won’t come for a few weeks, but all signs point to a launch sometime in October.
While it might seem like it’s a bit early to start preparing for the iPhone 12’s release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.
In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 12 buyers through some steps to take ahead of Apple’s announcements.
Track iPhone 12 Rumors
If you’re interested in buying one of the new iPhones in the fall, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release date.
Apple does its best to keep things under wraps, but rumors and leaks are inevitable and we’ve seen a ton of information emerge over the past couple of weeks.
Rumors will fill in many of the blanks well ahead of the iPhone 12’s release and they will help you set proper expectations as we close in on Apple’s announcements. If you have proper expectations, you’ll avoid disappointment.
In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for supply chain rumors.
We haven’t heard anything concrete yet, but if rumors start pointing to potential shortages at launch, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order in order to avoid a delay.
If you want a look at the latest iPhone 12 rumors, take a look at our guide.
Check Your Upgrade Status
If you’re planning to buy a new iPhone in the fall, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push closer to the release date.
If you’re not eligible for an upgrade until October or later, you might not be able to put in a pre-order for a new device since your line won’t eligible.
Carriers will sometimes move up your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to the announcements.
Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.
Get Familiar with iOS 14
We recommend getting comfortable with the software that will power the iPhone 12 ahead of time.
Apple’s new iOS 14 operating system arrives on September 16th which means you can try it out on your current iPhone ahead of the official release. This way you won’t be caught off guard by the changes when you open up your new phone.
Research iPhone Accessories
As we speed toward the release you’ll want to get familiar with case manufacturers and other iPhone accessory makers. This way, you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend on accessories if you decide you need them.
We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone cases, screen protectors, and various other accessories before Apple confirms the devices.
Get a feel for the pricing, dig into pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you.
Figure Out How Much Storage You Need
Figure out how much storage you might need ahead of time.
iPhone 12 rumors are hinting at one major change to the iPhone’s storage capacity. Instead of 64GB, it looks like the iPhone 12’s storage will start at 128GB. Rumors point to additional 256GB and 512GB options.
Picking the right storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the line. While some of you will be fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having more internal space available.
If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our guide to picking the best iPhone 11 storage size.
Research iPhone 12 Alternatives
Before you decide to wait for the iPhone 12, make sure you go hands on with the current models. You might find a model you like at a price you love.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still fairly expensive, but their prices have dropped since launch.
We’ve also seen deals on Apple’s iPhones from 2018. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are still solid devices and they’re worth a look as well.
You might also want to take a peek at Apple’s new iPhone SE and other budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. All of these devices are holding up quite well in 2020 and all of them will get upgraded to iOS 14 this fall.
While the iPhone 12 models are exciting, a lot of you might be fine going with a device from the current crop.
If you aren’t committed to buying an iPhone, make sure you check out iPhone 12 alternatives.
Some of these alternatives are already out on shelves. We recommend checking out the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, and Google’s Pixel 3, Pixel 4, and new Pixel 4a.
Make a Plan for Your Current Phone, Headphones & Charger
Make a plan for your current phone ahead of time. That way, you aren’t scrambling when the time comes.
Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down later on this year. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.
If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your new iPhone, you’ll want to dig into prices at resellers like Gazelle and NextWorth.
You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when the time comes.
It’s not confirmed, but it looks like Apple won’t include a pair of headphones or a charger in the iPhone 12’s box. And that means you should come up with a plan for those items.
If you already own a pair EarPods, hold onto them. If you don’t, and you were relying on Apple to provide you with a pair, you might want to look into buying a pair of AirPods, a cheap pair of EarPods, or an EarPods alternative.
Apple will likely sell a charger through its website, but you should be perfectly fine buying a cheaper alternative from a company like Anker.
Look Into AppleCare
If you’re set on buying an iPhone 12, you’ll want to protect your investment.
All iPhones come with a standard warranty, but AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers better support. If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s service and its benefits, you should research them in the weeks ahead.
You will be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase a new iPhone. You can also buy it later if you decide you want to wait.
Apple now gives users in the U.S. and Canada up to one year to buy AppleCare+.
Research Carriers
If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit. This is especially important because the iPhone 12 series should feature 5G.
Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, please take a look at our guides covering AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
You’ll also want to dig into other carriers like Spectrum, Xfinity, Boost Mobile, and others. They don’t always get the iPhone on day one, but the pricing is often better.
Wait Because the iPhone 12 Launch is Close
The iPhone 12 launch is just weeks away and that means those of you interested in picking one up should consider holding off on buying a new device until Apple makes its announcements.
Again, it looks like the iPhone 12 series will start shipping in October due to supply chain issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
And again, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models might not start shipping until sometime in November. Plans can change, but the leaker who released this information has been spot on in the past.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is currently prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series.
iOS 14.1 reportedly won't be ready until October 9th which means the iPhones likely won't start shipping until mid-to-late October.
If you don't think you can sit through a few more weeks of rumors and/or you phone isn't going to last that long, you'll obviously want to move onto something else.
That said, if you can wait, now is the time to do so. We're getting close.
Apple
6 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Mini 6 & 5 Reasons Not To
According to reliable sources, Apple is working on a new sixth-generation iPad mini. With a release reportedly on tap 2021, we want to take you through the best reasons to wait for the iPad mini 6 and the best reasons to skip it and go with something else.
If you’re on the hunt for a new iPad in 2020, you’ve got a lot of options.
Earlier this year Apple released new iPad Pro models and they come with an assortment of enticing upgrades. The company’s 2018 iPad Pro models are also excellent and they’re also much cheaper than they once were.
You should also check out the new iPad Air 4, new eighth-gen iPad, 10.2-inch iPad, 2019 iPad Air, and the iPad mini 5. We’ve seen some significant price cuts on the latter three and they’re worth a look if you’re interested in buying a new tablet this fall.
You might’ve heard that Apple might be cooking up additional iPads for release in 2020 and beyond. The list reportedly includes a high-end iPad Pro and a iPad mini 6.
iPad mini 6 Rumors
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is planning to launch a brand new iPad mini. He initially thought the device would arrive before the end of the year, but that’s changed.
Kuo’s backtracked a bit and now says that Apple hardware with mini-LED technology, the same tech that’s supposedly on board the iPad mini 6, has been pushed into 2021.
A newer research note from Kuo backs this up. The analyst claims a new version of the iPad mini should launch sometime in the first half of 2021. An even newer note suggests the same.
Digitimes, a hit-or-miss publication, believes Apple will launch a brand new iPad mini in the second half of 2020, but that should be taken with an immense grain of salt now that the company’s put two new iPads on shelves.
Other than the potential launch date, and a few other details, we don’t know a whole lot about the iPad mini 5‘s successor. It’s unclear if it will be another modest upgrade or if Apple will make significant changes to the budget iPad line.
- 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
With new iPads on the way, that puts those of you in the market for one in a tough position. Should you buy a new iPad now or wait and see what Apple’s got up its sleeve?
In this guide we want to help you answer that question. We’ll take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the rumored iPad mini 6 and the best reasons to go with another model.
Wait for Performance Improvements
If Apple is developing a new version of the iPad mini, you can expect it to come with numerous performance improvements. In fact, we've already heard about a few of them.
According to Kuo, the iPad mini 6 will come with mini-LED backlighting. The company is reportedly bringing the technology to the iPad Pro line, a new 10.2-inch iPad, a new iPad Air 4, the MacBook Pro line, and the Mac Pro.
According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple is planning to use super-thin rigid PCB boards from manufacturer Tripod Technology. Volume production will reportedly start in early 2021.
So what does this mean for you? Well, mini-LED has some advantages over the LCD and OLED displays you find on most devices.
For one, they offer higher contrast. They're also less prone to some of the burn-in issues that often plague OLED displays.
They also provide deeper blacks, higher brightness, and they're also more power-efficient which could help with battery life.
In addition to this you can expect the iPad mini 6 to include a new processor which could also help with battery life, overall speed/multitasking, and experiences like gaming.
Again, Kuo claims the next-gen iPad mini will follow the iPhone SE 2’s product strategy which would call for an up-to-date processor. The budget iPhone SE 2 utilizes the same chip inside the company's flagship iPhone 11.
Kuo also believes the iPad mini 6 will come with a 20W fast charging power adapter.
Apple
Apple Watch 6 vs Apple Watch SE: The Biggest Differences
This is how the Apple Watch 6 vs Apple Watch SE comparison shakes out in the most important areas. Apple announced two new Apple Watch models today, and if you are looking to buy a new Apple Watch in 2020, these are at the top of your list. Here are the biggest differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.
- Price: Apple Watch 6 $399 and up – Apple Watch SE $279 and up
- Display: Same Sizes, Apple Watch 6 Features Always On
- Sensors: Fall Detection and Altimeter on Both, Apple Watch 6 ECG and spO2
- Colors: Apple Watch Series 6 Gains Four New Colors
- Performance: Series 6 Features Faster Processor
The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest and greatest model with all the fancy new features. This is the model that you should buy if you have enough cash, plan to keep your watch for a long time and you want or need the latest sensors.
The Apple Watch SE is an entry-level model that is newer than the Series 3, with a nice display, the important health, and safety features, and with a faster processor than the Series 3.
Ultimately these are the biggest differences and the ones that you will notice the most are the price, the always-on display, and the performance. Obviously color is a factor, but only if you are concerned about how the Apple Watch looks. You can get the same bands across all of the models.
We expect that the performance is going to be a major factor for power users, and the sp02 sensor will be a big factor for users that workout a lot and that want to monitor this for overall health.
Apple Watch 6 Features
The big new features on the Apple Watch 6 are the spO2 blood oxygen sensor, a brighter display, 5GHz WiFi, the U1 ultrawideband chip, S6 processor and it keeps the ECG sensor from the Apple Watch 5.
Apple Watch SE Features
The Apple Watch SE is twice as fast as the Apple Watch 3, it includes a display in the same size options as the Apple Watch Series 6, but without the Always On option and it does deliver fall detection. It is swimproof, available with a cellular connection, and offers many of the same overall features.
Apple
4 Reasons to Wait for the 2021 iPad Pro & 4 Reasons Not To
Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the iPad Pro. And while it initially looked like a souped up model would launch in late 2020, it now looks like the release will probably take place in 2021.
If you’re in the market for a new iPad you’ve got a lot of options.
Apple’s iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and 10.2-inch iPad are worth a look if you want solid performance, but don’t want to break the bank. Same goes for the new iPad Air 4 and eighth-gen iPad.
You’ll also want to investigate the 2018 iPad Pros which can still hold their own in 2020. They’re also much cheaper than they once were thanks to the 2020 iPad Pro launch.
Earlier this year, Apple released new iPad Pro models with an assortment of upgrades including new processors, a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced AR (Augmented Reality), and better microphones.
Despite these upgrades, the new iPad Pros are more of a refresh than an overhaul and some of you might want to hang around and wait for Apple to make additional changes to the iPad Pro line.
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
2021 iPad Pro Rumors
Earlier this year it looked like Apple would launch a new flagship iPad Pro model in the fall of 2020. Rumors repeatedly hinted at an arrival in 2020. However, rumors are now telling a different story.
In April, multiple reports stated that the new iPad Pro’s release had been pushed to 2021 due to the strain the coronavirus outbreak’s put on Apple’s supply chain.
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has thrown his weight behind the rumored delay. Kuo, who initially said that we might see multiple iPads launch in the fall, now says these products have probably been pushed into next year. Kuo is a reliable source who has accurately predicted many Apple launches ahead of time.
According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities, Apple will launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED tech in the first quarter of next year. This lines up with Kuo’s timing.
Another a batch of rumors that come from Twitter accounts L0vetodream and choco_dream suggest that Apple is working on multiple iPad Pro models for 2021.
The devices are reportedly codenamed J517 (small model) and J522 (big model) and are set for release sometime in Q1 or Q2 of next year.
According to Korean publication The Elec, the new iPad Pro has entered trial production ahead of a release in Q4 2020 or 2021 with 2021 more likely.
TrendForce also believes Apple will launch a new iPad Pro in 2021 and that the release will come sometime in the first quarter of the year.
Hit-or-miss source Digitimes says Apple’s new 5-nanometer-based A14X processor, which is reportedly on board the new iPad Pro, will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year. That points to a launch next year.
We don’t know everything about Apple’s rumored 2021 iPad Pro, but rumors have outed several potential features including faster data speeds, new display technology, and a better processor.
This information puts those of you in the hunt for a new iPad in a tough position: Upgrade now or wait. While there are some great reasons to buy a new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for Apple’s announcements.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored 2021 iPad Pro and the best reasons to go with something else.
Wait for 5G
Here's one of the best reasons to skip the 2020 iPad Pros and wait for the new flagship.
Later this year, Apple will release its first 5G-powered devices. The iPhone 12 will likely be the first device with the feature on board, but you can expect Apple to extend 5G connectivity to the iPad down the road.
In fact, the new high-end iPad Pro is rumored to have 5G on board. Multiple rumors have hinted at 5G connectivity and there's a good chance the new iPad Pro is one of the first 5G-capable iPads.
So if you tend to take your iPad out of the house for work or fun, and you can't or don't want to rely on Wi-Fi connectivity, you might want to hang back and wait for the 5G iPad Pro.
&feature=emb_title
For more on 5G speeds, take a look at our video from the Indianapolis Colts 5G-enabled stadium above.
Apple
11 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 12 & 5 Reasons Not To
Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top notch, but some of you might want to wait for the 2020 iPhones, also known as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Last September, Apple unveiled new flagship iPhone models. The iPhone 11 series is available in the United States and other countries around the world.
In April, the company announced a new iPhone SE which comes with a 4.7-inch display, an iPhone 8-like design, and upgraded internals.
As we push deeper into 2020, we’ve seen Apple and retailers offers deals on these devices and others. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR from 2018 are still fairly expensive, but price cuts and trade-ins can save you quite a bit of cash on the former flagships.
If you’re in the hunt for a new iPhone in 2020, these devices should be at or near the top of your shopping list alongside budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
While many of you are perfectly fine with one of these devices, others might want to wait. Rumor has it, the 2020 iPhone lineup will come with a much bigger set of changes and those who aren’t impressed with the iPhone 11 series, or Apple’s older iPhone models, should consider waiting.
- Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US-Cellular, Cricket, Metro, etc.).
- The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified.
- Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length.
- Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.
- Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.
iPhone 12 Rumors
We’re just weeks away from an official iPhone 12 announcement and that means we’ve seen a ton of credible information emerge.
The iPhone 12 series will reportedly feature an overhauled camera system with 3D capabilities, OLED screens across the board, display upgrades, a new processor, 5G support, and a new design that could include a smaller notch.
We’ve heard that Apple might pull EarPods from the box in an effort to push people to AirPods. EarPods have always come with a new iPhone so this would be a pretty notable change.
Ming-Chi-Kuo agrees and predicts that Apple won’t include a pair of EarPods with the iPhone 12. He believes their removal will help Apple keep costs down.
Taiwanese research firm TrendForce also thinks “Apple has decided to sell the upcoming iPhones without accessories such as wired earphones, power adapter” in order to keep costs down.
Leaker L0vetodream also says the box won’t include a charger or EarPods. They also claim the iPhone 12’s packaging will become “thinner” and “exquisite.”
Analysts at British bank Barclays have backed this rumor up. They also think the new iPhones won”t ship with a power adapter. If true, that would leave a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.
In his research note, Kuo says he thinks Apple will pull the power adapter from the iPhone’s box. He believes the company will sell the 20W power adapter as an accessory. He also thinks Apple will end production of the existing 5W and 18W power adapters.
A report from Nikkei suggests the same. So, at this point, it really looks like the iPhone 12 won’t have EarPods or a charger inside the box.
That being said, it looks like Apple will include a new braided USB-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 12. Apple sells braided cables for other devices, but it hasn’t sold a braided cable for the iPhone or iPad before.
Apple currently includes a USB-C to Lightning cable and USB-C power adapter with iPhone 11 Pro models. The iPhone 11 comes with a USB-A to Lightning cable.
We’ve seen a ton of back and forth about the iPhone 12 launch date and we finally have an answer straight from Cupertino. Apple confirmed a delay during its quarterly earnings call with analysts.
The company’s CFO says Apple is currently planning to ship the new iPhone models a few weeks later than the standard September window.
YouTuber Jon Prosser has outlined what he’s heard about Apple’s iPhone 12 launch plans and they are as follows:
- iPhone 12 launch event – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 pre-orders – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 – Shipping week of October 19th.
- iPhone 12 Pro – Pre-orders and shipping in November.
A report from Bloomberg outlines Apple’s plans even further. The site says all four iPhone models will launch in the fall.
The site claims the two lower-end iPhone 12 models, 5.4 and 6.1-inch devices, will arrive on shelves first followed by the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models. The report notes that the company’s “rollout is on course to be the latest since the release of the iPhone X in November 2017.”
There’s also chatter about a 4G-only iPhone 12 arriving sometime in early 2021. The rumor comes from Wedbush Securities analysts who believe the phone could launch in Q1 with an $800 price point.
With all that in mind, we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device before the 2020 iPhone models arrive.
Wait Because the iPhone 12 Launch is Close
The iPhone 12 launch is just weeks away and that means those of you interested in picking one up should consider holding off on buying a new device until Apple makes its announcements.
Again, it looks like the iPhone 12 series will start shipping in October due to supply chain issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
And again, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models might not start shipping until sometime in November. Plans can change, but the leaker who released this information has been spot on in the past.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is currently prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series.
iOS 14.1 reportedly won't be ready until October 9th which means the iPhones likely won't start shipping until mid-to-late October.
If you don't think you can sit through a few more weeks of rumors and/or you phone isn't going to last that long, you'll obviously want to move onto something else.
That said, if you can wait, now is the time to do so. We're getting close.
