iPhone 15 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Apple iPhone 15 rumors are heating up ahead of its inevitable release next fall. If you’re thinking about buying Apple’s new 2023 iPhone next year, there are some things you’ll want to do before the iPhone 15 release date.

While a little less than a year away from Apple’s iPhone 15 announcements but there are some great reasons to consider waiting for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. Apple will reportedly launch four new iPhones in 2023 though we could see the “Pro Max” model renamed “Ultra.”

The iPhone 15 series will reportedly have a variety of upgrades on board including a new processor, improved cameras, enhancements to Dynamic Island, and a whole lot more.

We don’t have an official iPhone 15 launch date yet, that announcement won’t come for awhile, but we should see it come in and around mid-September in 2023.

While it might seem like it’s a bit early to start prepping for the iPhone 15 release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.

Your research might even convince you to buy another iPhone model well ahead of the iPhone 15 release or perhaps even buy a phone outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 15 buyers through some steps to take in the winter, spring, summer, and early fall ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 release date.

Track iPhone 15 Rumors

If you’re interested in buying one of Apple’s 2023 iPhones, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release date next year.

Apple will try to keep iPhone 15 details under wraps, but leaks are inevitable. We’ve already seen numerous reports outline potential iPhone 15 features and we’ll see plenty more in the months ahead.

iPhone 15 rumors will fill in many of the blanks and they’ll help you set proper expectations as we get closer to Apple’s announcements.

In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for release date and supply chain rumors.

As of right now, we expect the iPhone 15 release date to land in September, but that could certainly change down the road.

Keep an Eye on Your Upgrade Eligibility

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone 15 next year, or even if you’re just interested in potentially picking one up, keep an eye on your upgrade status throughout the year.

If you aren’t eligible for an upgrade until October (or later) of next year, you might not be able to buy your new iPhone 15 model right away.

That being said, carriers will sometimes bump your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to Apple’s announcements.

Checking your current upgrade status is easy. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

Get Familiar with iOS 16 & iOS 17

If you’re currently using a device that was left behind on iOS 15 (or older) or an Android phone, and you plan on upgrading to an iPhone 15 in 2023, you’ll want to get familiar with iOS 16.

Right now, the current version of iOS is iOS 16. If you own a newer iPhone model, you’ve probably already upgraded to the software and you can skip this step.

If you’re still using an older version of iOS or you’ll be moving from Android, use this time to get comfortable with iOS. You can start with our guide to the software.

Next June, Apple will undoubtedly announce iOS 17 for iPhone. The company will likely confirm the software during its WWDC 2023 keynote.

iOS 17 will be the software that powers the iPhone 15 series so it’ll be important to get familiar with that version of iOS as well. And you’ll be able to do so long before the iPhone 15 release date arrives.

Shortly after the conclusion of the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple will likely push iOS 17 into beta testing and if you own an eligible device, you’ll be able to download a pre-release version of the software.

If you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you can follow iOS 17 from a distance. Either way, you’ll want to dig into the changes on board so that you’re comfortable with the iPhone 15’s software ahead of time.

Research iPhone Accessories

As we make our way toward the iPhone 15 release date, you should spend some time getting familiar with the best iPhone accessories. This way you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend if you decide you want to pair your new iPhone with some extras.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone accessories long before Apple makes its announcements. Some accessories could drastically alter how you use your new phone.

Make sure you get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find the styles that appeal to you. This way, you’ll know exactly what to buy when the time comes to do so.

Figure Out How Much Storage You Need

Start thinking about how much storage you might want on your iPhone 15. Picking the right amount of iPhone storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the road.

While some of you will be perfectly fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having a lot of internal space available.

If you’re unsure about what you might need, have a look at our iPhone 14 storage guide. While the iPhone 15 storage sizes might not mirror these exactly, they’ll likely be pretty close.

Look Into Other iPhones

Before you make the decision to wait for the iPhone 15, you’ll want to get research Apple’s current iPhone models. You might find an iPhone you really like long before the iPhone 15 series arrives.

First, we recommend taking a look at Apple’s current flagships which include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You’ll also want to look at the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We also recommend taking a look at the budget iPhone SE 3.

Buying an iPhone 15 may seem like a good idea, but a lot of you might be better off buying another iPhone. If you buy one in 2022, you’ll be able to upgrade to an iPhone 15, or another phone, next year.

Look Into iPhone 15 Alternatives

We also recommend taking a look at the best current, and upcoming, iPhone 15 alternatives. You might find something you like outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

There are a bunch of excellent iPhone alternatives out there, but here are a few of our current favorites:

You’ll also want to keep an eye on upcoming iPhone 15 alternatives as well. For instance, Samsung will almost certainly launch its new Galaxy S23 in the coming months and it should be one of the iPhone’s fiercest competitors.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

If you plan to upgrade to an iPhone 15, make sure you have a plan for your current phone.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could make use of your current phone. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your iPhone 15, you’ll want to dig into prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when iPhone 15 trade-in offers go live.

We don’t know how much the iPhone 15 series will cost just yet but you can expect it to at least fall in line with iPhone 14 series pricing. Which, as you may well know, isn’t cheap.

Research AppleCare

If you’re planning to buy an iPhone 15, you’ll probably want to protect your investment. And AppleCare will help you do that.

New iPhones come with a standard warranty, but Apple’s AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers far better support.

If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s benefits, you should research them when you have time. You should also look into AppleCare alternatives.

Research Carriers

If you’re currently unhappy with your provider’s coverage or data plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit for your iPhone 15.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, make sure you shop around in the months ahead.

