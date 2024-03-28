Xfinity Mobile Plans Just Got Better, Here’s What Changed

Xfinity Mobile’s Unlimited plans just got an upgrade.

The pre-paid carrier, which competes against the likes of Mint, Visible, and Metro by T-Mobile, has completely revamped its Unlimited plans and they now offer more for less.

Instead of three Unlimited plans, Xfinity Mobile now offers two plans for current and potential customers to choose from.

The carrier’s base plan is simply called “Unlimited” and it costs $40 per month for one line. Customers can add additional lines at an additional cost.

This plan includes 30GB of “Premium” 5G data each month as well as free roaming in Mexico and Canada. The plan replaces the carrier’s old “Unlimited Intro” plan which didn’t offer either of those and was more expensive, around $5 per month depending on the number of lines.

Xfinity Mobile’s new “Unlimited Plus” plan replaces the carrier’s older “Unlimited Plus” plan as well as the “Unlimited Premium” plan.

The new version of “Unlimited Plus” comes with everything from the “Unlimited Premium” plan, but it’s actually cheaper than the two plans it replaced.

The new “Unlimited Plus” plan includes 50GB of “Premium” 5G data, free roaming in Mexico & Canada, 15GB of mobile hotspot, and HD video.

It costs an extra $10 per month compared to the standard “Unlimited” plan, and it’s cheaper than the old plans by $5-15 per month.

Xfinity’s plans can be mixed and matched between users which means one user can be on the standard plan while other lines can be on “Unlimited Plus.”

Xfinity Mobile utilizes Verizon’s network in the United States which means it covers most people around the country. Before signing up, users are encouraged to check the carrier’s coverage map.

The service is only available to Xfinity Internet post-pay customers.