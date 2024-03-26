Visible By Verizon: What’s the Deal With the Pre-Paid Carrier?

Maybe you’ve seen Visible’s commercials during NCAA March Madness or maybe you’re simply looking to switch carriers. If Visible by Verizon’s caught your eye, we want to outline some of the more important things to know before switching.

We often get questions about Visible Wireless and these queries typically start with: “What is Visible and how is it different than Verizon?”

Before we answer the second question, let’s tackle the first one. Visible is a pre-paid carrier that’s owned by Verizon. It competes against other pre-paid carriers like Cricket (AT&T), Mint Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Xfinity Mobile.

Like its competitors, Visible operates differently than legacy carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. And these differences might convince you to switch.

In this guide we’ll take you through key details about Visible Wireless and hopefully clear up questions you may have about Verizon’s other carrier.

Does Visible Require a Contract?

Unlike Verizon, and other major carriers in the United States, Visible doesn’t have contracts. This is one reason to consider switching to the service.

You can cancel the service at any time and there are no early termination fees if you do decide to move from Visible to another provider.

How Much is Visible by Verizon Per Month?

Visible is a pre-paid carrier which means it offers prepaid plans rather than contracts. This means you pay for your service in advance. This is advantageous if you don’t want to get tied to a carrier.

The carrier offers two plans. One is called Visible and the other is called Visible Plus. The standard Visible plan is $25 per month while Visible+ is $45 per month. Taxes and fees are included.

Here are the key differences between a Visible plan and a Visible+ plan:

Feature Visible ($25/month) Visible+ ($45/month) Data Unlimited data on Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks Unlimited premium data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, 50GB of premium data on Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks Data Prioritization Data may be temporarily slower than other traffic during times of congestion No data slowdowns due to prioritization before 50GB Mobile Hotspot Unlimited mobile hotspot Unlimited mobile hotspot Video Streaming SD SD International Calling Mexico and Canada with unlimited calling and texting 30+ countries with up to 500 minutes per month International Texting Included 200+ countries Spam Protection Included Included

So for $20 extra, Visible+ gives you access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, more data before your connection gets throttled, better international calling, and unlimited texting to more countries outside of Mexico and Canada.

Visible by Verizon Coverage

Visible utilizes Verizon’s extensive network which means it covers a lot of ground across the United States. Verizon, along with AT&T and T-Mobile, is one of the largest mobile operators in the United States.

Verizon’s 5G and LTE networks cover most of the country and they are both fast and reliable in most places.

That being said, you’ll want to ensure coverage is strong in the areas you frequent the most. You can do this by checking out Visible’s coverage map.

You may also want to ask friends, family, and/or co-workers who use Verizon or Visible and see how their experience has been before switching.

What Devices Are on Visible?

Visible, like other pre-paid carriers, offers a wide range of smartphones to buy. You can also bring your current phone over to the service if you don’t need a new one.

A common misconception is that you need to be on a larger carrier to get access to the latest smartphones. That’s simply not true at all.

Visible offers many of the latest smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel Fold, and even the iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple.

There are also a ton of budget-friendly options including a few that cost less than $100.

Does Visible Wireless Offer eSIM?

Visible does offer eSIM. Embedded SIM, or eSIM, is a digital SIM card that allows a device to connect to the Visible Wireless/Verizon network.

Only certain smartphone models support eSIM so make sure you buy the correct device if you want to use an eSIM on Visible’s network.

Does Visible Have Multi-Line Accounts?

Unfortunately, unlike Verizon, Visible doesn’t have multi-line accounts.

Instead, customers need to create a separate Visible account using a different email address. That being said, the accounts are able to use the same payment method.