2 Reasons to Pre-Order PGA Tour 2K21 & 5 Reasons to Wait
If you’re looking for a new sports game you might have your eyes on PGA Tour 2K21. And while some of you might want to pre-order a copy today, others are better off waiting.
2K Games has partnered with HB Studios, the developer behind The Golf Club, to release a 2K-branded golf game later this year.
Dubbed PGA Tour 2K21, the game is set to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC via Steam, and Google Stadia.
Assuming it doesn’t get hit with a delay, the PGA Tour 2K21 release date is set for August 21st.
Now that the game is official, retailers are taking pre-orders for a couple versions of the game. There’s a standard version that retails for the usual $59.99 without a deal and there’s also a Digital Deluxe version that comes with some additional bonuses. The Digital Deluxe version is a little more expensive.
- Swing with swag! Deck out your PGA TOUR 2K21 MyPLAYER with a signal green and core black look featuring adidas CodeChaos BOA Golf Shoes, and custom 2K/adidas CodeChaos Polo, Pants and Hat, designed by adidas, exclusively for PGA TOUR 2K21
- ALL-NEW PGA TOUR CAREER MODE Prove you’ve got what it takes to become FedExCup Champion. Take on PGA TOUR Pros during your very own career, earning rewards and gear along the way
- PGA TOUR PROS AND NEW COURSES Play against Justin Thomas and 11 top pros on stunning, real-life courses including TPC Sawgrass, East Lake Golf Club, and more
- BUILD YOUR MYPLAYER & DREAM COURSE Create and personalize your MyPLAYER with equipment and apparel from brands you love. Design your ultimate course with 1,000s of custom options
- DOMINATE THE GREEN AT ANY SKILL LEVEL Rookies can take advantage of real-time tutorials, tips and shot suggestions. Already a pro? Master your game with Pro Vision, Distance Control, Putt Preview, and other innovations
With the game’s editions now set and the release date just weeks away, some of you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order.
There are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of PGA Tour 2K21. Pre-ordering nets you some nice bonuses and it’ll allow you to dive into the game ASAP. On the other hand, there are some reasons to think about holding off.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy a copy of PGA Tour 2K21 right now and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait.
Pre-Order PGA Tour 2K21 for a Bonus
If you plan to create a character and play a ton of PGA Tour 2K21, you might want to put in a pre-order.
If you pre-order either edition, again that includes the standard and Digital Deluxe Edition, you get some free in-game items.
The game's pre-order bonus is a 2K/adidas CodeChaos MyPLAYER Pack which gives you a signal green and core black look featuring adidas CodeChaos BOA Golf Shoes, and custom 2K/adidas CodeChaos Polo, Pants and Hat, designed by adidas.
You can use these items with your created golfer.
