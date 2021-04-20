2 Reasons to Pre-Order the 2021 iPad Pro & 4 Reasons to Wait

There are some great reasons to pre-order a new 2021 iPad Pro and there are also some great reasons to think about waiting.

After months and months of rumors, Apple’s finally unveiled new iPad Pro models that take over for the 2020 iPad Pros as the company’s flagship options. If you’ve been in the market for a new iPad, you’ll want to take a long look at these models before you make a decision.

Apple’s new iPad Pro has some impressive upgrades on board including 5G support, an improved M1 processor, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, and a mini-LED display that’s exclusive to the 12.9-inch model.

The iPad Pros still come in two sizes, 11-inches and 12.9-inches, with five storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and a new 2TB model.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 128GB Wi-Fi-powered model while the 12.9-inch model starts at $1099 for 128GB Wi-Fi model. The 12.9-inch model is $100 more expensive.

The 2021 iPad Pro models are available to order starting April 30th on Apple’s website and in the Apple Store app in a number of countries and regions around the world. The new iPad Pros will be available in stores in mid-May.

There are some great reasons to think about putting in a pre-order. For one, they come with some outstanding features. And two, we could see shipping delays impact their launch.

Buying a new iPad Pro right away might be tempting, but spending $799 or more on a product you haven’t had a chance to use in person makes this a tough decision.

In this guide, we’ll help you decide if the 2021 iPad Pro is worth pre-ordering.

Pre-Order If You Want a New iPad Pro ASAP

If you’ve been waiting for Apple to announce new iPad Pro models and you’re sold on the upgrades, you’ll want to put in an order when they go on sale.

We might not see every single 2021 iPad Pro model sell out ahead of their official release, but we could see some shipping times slip as we push toward their release date in May.

Apple, like other companies, has been dealing with supply chain issues due to the pandemic so there’s a good chance stock is uneven for weeks.

If you’ve got your heart set on a particular screen size, in a specific color, in a specific storage configuration, you might want to put in a pre-order to ensure that you get a timely delivery.

If you buy your iPad Pro via Apple, shipping is free.

Pre-Order to Avoid Stores

If you pass on a pre-order, but still want an iPad Pro in your hands ASAP, you’ll need to head into a retail store when they hit shelves.

In a normal year, retail stores might be busy on launch day as people go in to check out the new products in person. Of course, 2021, like 2020, has been far from normal.

With the coronavirus still an issue in the United States and countries around the world, some of Apple’s retail stores are currently closed.

Other well-known retailers are still open and will likely have the new iPad Pros in stock, but some of you may not feel comfortable going in.

There’s also no way of knowing what kind of iPad Pro stock retailers will have available. Some stores could have a bunch of stock, some stores might have uneven stock or no stock at all. In other words, there’s a chance you’ll walk away empty-handed.

If you don’t want to take any chances, pre-order online.

Wait for 2021 iPad Pro Reviews

The 2021 iPad Pros looks like solid replacements for the 2020 models, but we won’t know for sure until they’re reviewed by critics and other users.

2021 iPad Pro reviews probably won’t go live this week which puts a bit of pressure on those of you struggling with the decision to buy or wait.

You can expect the first 2021 iPad Pro reviews to arrive in late April or early May.

Some of you might want to wait for long-term feedback about the new iPad Pros to emerge before committing to the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model.

2021 iPad Pro reviews might be good, but there’s always a chance the device is too expensive for your needs. Many of you might be better off going with another cheaper model like the 2020 iPad Pro, iPad mini 5, iPad Air 4, or 10.2-inch iPad.

Wait If You Aren’t Prepared

You’ll want to hold off on a pre-order until you’re certain the 2021 iPad Pro is the right device for your needs and budget. There are a few things you should do before you commit.

First, you’ll want to decide between the 11-inch model and 12.9-inch model. Again, you should go hands-on (if you can) if you aren’t positive about the size you want/need.

You’ll also want to decide if you need cellular data. You’ll want to examine your habits and think about how you might use your iPad Pro down the road.

Most of you should be fine with the Wi-Fi only model, but some of you might want to spend the extra cash on the 5G-enabled model.

We also recommend researching iPad Pro competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

This may take some of you a day or two to complete, but it will take longer for others. If you’re feeling uneasy about a pre-order, you might want to hold back. Take your time so you don’t end up with buyer’s remorse.

Wait for 2021 iPad Pro Deals

The initial batch of 2021 iPad Pro deals will likely be limited to trade-ins. Straight price cuts will emerge later on.

It usually takes retailers a few weeks to start offering deals on new Apple products so you’ll probably have to wait until June or later for the first price drops.

The biggest price cuts of the year will likely arrive in and around Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

If you don’t have a tablet to trade-in and/or don’t want to pay full price for a new 2021 iPad Pro, you’ll have to skip a pre-order and wait.

Wait if You’re Worried About Problems

There’s a chance the 2021 iPad Pros are plagued by annoying hardware and software issues. If that concerns you, you might want to wait a few weeks before buying one.

The new iPad Pro models run the company’s iPadOS 14 operating system out of the box. More specifically, we expect the devices to ship with iPadOS 14.5. iPadOS 14.5 has gone through a lengthy beta, but problems will slip through the cracks.

Apple will likely fix some of these issues in the weeks ahead and it might be worth it to wait for those and problems to die down before buying.

There’s also a chance we see hardware problems and some of these issues might require a fix from Apple.

If you can’t handle dealing with issues right out of the box, you might want to hold off on a pre-order and wait a few weeks for the first batch of 2021 iPad Pro-specific bug fixes.

4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 14.4.2 & 11 Reasons You Should