5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.5.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iPadOS 14.5.1 update to the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

iPadOS 14.5.1 is available to download right now if you own a compatible iPad. All iPad models capable of running iOS 14 can run iPadOS 14.5.1.

iPadOS 14.5.1 is a point release for iPad and it’s much smaller than the previous version of iPadOS 14 (iPadOS 14.5). The update brings important security patches to iPad users.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iPadOS 14.5.1 update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 14.5.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 14.5.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 14.5.1 update’s performance on iPad.

iPadOS 14.5.1 Review

If your iPad is currently running iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5.1 requires a very small download.

If your tablet is running an older version of iPadOS, your update will likely be bigger. In some cases, a lot bigger. That’s because the features and fixes from iPadOS 14 update(s) you skipped are baked into your iPadOS 14.5.1 update.

If your device is currently running iPadOS 14.5, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took about eight minutes to install on one of our older iPad Pros.

For more on the iPadOS 14.5.1 download and installation, have a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iPadOS 14.5.1 update on an iPad Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far.

iPadOS 14.5.1 Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working fine at the moment.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

iPadOS 14.5.1 App Performance

Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working just fine right now.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

iPadOS 14.5.1 Speed

iPadOS 14.5.1 feels as fast as iPadOS 14.5 did.

If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 14.5 or an older version of iPadOS 14, you should think about installing the iPadOS 14.5.1 update right now.

If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of the best reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 14.5.1.

iPadOS 14.5.1 Problems

iPad users are already running into trouble on iPadOS 14.5.1.

The current list of iPadOS 14 problems includes installation issues, Exchange problems, weird battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, issues with Widgets, and Bluetooth issues.

If you run into issues, take a look at our fixes for the most common iPadOS 14 software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve your iPad’s battery life.

If you can’t stand iPadOS 14.5.1 update’s performance on your iPad, you can try downgrading your device’s software in an attempt to improve performance.

Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 14.5 which means you can move your iPad back to the previous version of iPadOS 14. Unfortunately you can’t move back to anything older than iPadOS 14.5.

This means that those of you jumping up from iPadOS 14.4.2 and below should approach iPadOS 14.5.1 with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

iPadOS 14.5.1 Update: What’s New

Again, iPadOS 14.5.1 is tiny upgrade.

iPadOS 14.5.1 brings two security patches to Apple’s iPads, both related to WebKit. You can read about those over on Apple’s website.

iPadOS 14.5.1 Jailbreak

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iPadOS 14, but it’s unclear if they’re compatible with iPadOS 14.5.1.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iPadOS 14.

The company’s put its iPadOS 14.6 update into beta testing and the pre-release version of the firmware is available to download right now through the company’s beta programs.

Like iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.6 is a milestone upgrade which means it should carry new features, fixes, enhancements, and security patches.

We don’t have an official iPadOS 14.6 release date yet, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything concrete about its arrival.

For more on iPadOS 14.6, take a look at our guide.

4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 14.5.1 & 11 Reasons You Should