3 Reasons to Pre-Order NBA 2K21 & 6 Reasons to Wait

3 hours ago

The NBA 2K21 release date is confirmed and retailers are still taking pre-orders ahead of the game’s arrival. While some of you might want to buy the game today, others are better off waiting a few more days, weeks, or, in some cases, waiting until after the game’s release to buy a copy.

After a bit of a wait, 2K Games has confirmed a flurry of details including the game’s official release date. NBA 2K21 is headed to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch on September 4th.

NBA 2K21 is also heading to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 though we don’t have an official release date yet. 2K says it will land on those platforms sometime before the end of the year.

Retailers like GameStop are currently selling a few different versions of the game.

There’s a standard version for current-generation platforms that retails for the usual $59.99. There’s also a standard edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X which retails for $69.99.

In addition, there’s the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition, a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, that comes with some bonuses and retails for $99.99 across the board.

With the game’s editions set and the release date just a few short weeks away, some of you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order.

There are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of NBA 2K21. For one, pre-ordering a copy will net you some nice bonuses no matter what edition you purchase.

On the other hand, there are some reasons to think about waiting. You might want to wait until you try the free NBA 2K21 demo. We’ll also have to wait a few months for critical feedback about this year’s version of the game.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy a copy of NBA 2K21 right now and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

Pre-Order NBA 2k21 to Receive These Bonuses

If you plan to invest a lot of time into NBA 2K21's various game modes, you might want to pre-order a copy for the bonuses. 

If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition you get some bonus items that could prove useful. These bonuses are:

  • 5,000 Virtual Currency
  • 5,000 MyTEAM Points
  • 10 MyTEAM Promo packs (delivered once a week)
  • 9 MyCAREER Skill Boosts
  • 5 pair Shoe Collection
  • Damian Lillard Digital Collection
    • Lillard MyTEAM Free Agent Card
    • Custom Lillard MyPLAYER T-shirt
    • Tissot Chrono XL NBA Watch for MyPLAYER

If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following items:

  • 5,000 Virtual Currency
  • 5,000 MyTEAM Points
  • 10 MyTEAM Promo packs (delivered one a week)
  • 9 MyCAREER Skill Boosts
  • 5 pair Shoe Collection
  • Zion Williamson Digital Collection
    • Zion MyTEAM Free Agent Card
    • Zion New Orleans Pelicans MyPLAYER Jersey
    • Zion MyPLAYER Dunk Animation Package

If you decide you want to go with the expensive Mamba Forever Edition for current-generation platforms, you get these pre-order bonuses:

  • Damian Lillard Digital Collection
    • Lillard MyTEAM Free Agent Card
    • Custom Lillard MyPLAYER T-shirt
    • Tissot Chrono XL NBA Watch for MyPLAYER

And if you pre-order a copy of the Mamba Forever Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following bonuses with your order:

  • Zion Williamson Digital Collection
    • Zion MyTEAM Free Agent Card
    • Zion New Orleans Pelicans MyPLAYER Jersey
    • Zion MyPLAYER Dunk Animation Package

Those all come free with a pre-order and they'll give you a pretty good head start if you plan to play the various game modes. 

