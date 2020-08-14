NBA 2K21 Demo: 5 Things to Know

2K has confirmed the NBA 2K21 demo and it will allow you to try the game ahead of its release date in September.

There isn’t an early NBA 2K21 release date this year which means the only way to play the game before its release on September 4th is via the NBA 2K21 demo.

Like the demos before it, the NBA 2K21 demo isn’t the full version of the game. Instead, it will allow you to play a portion of the latest edition and help you decide if the full game is worth buying.

If you want to try NBA 2K21 before the official release date next month, here are the most important things you need to know right now about the demo’s release date, platforms, and more.

NBA 2K21 Demo Release Date & Time

The full version of NBA 2K21 hits current-generation platforms on September 4th. This is the release date for the standard edition and the Mamba Forever Edition.

The NBA 2K21 demo arrives two weeks before the game’s street date.

The NBA 2K21 demo will go live on these platforms on August 24th at 12:01 am Pacific. At this stage, we don’t expect there to be a pre-load option.

Who Can Play the NBA 2K21 Demo?

The full version of NBA 2K21 is officially headed to seven platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PS5, and Xbox Series X. We expect a release for iOS and Android as well.

Unfortunately, the NBA 2K21 demo that lands on August 24th is limited to just three of those platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. We don’t expect a release for Windows PC at this time.

It’s unclear if there will be another NBA 2K21 demo for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

NBA 2K21 Demo Download Size

We don’t have the official NBA 2K21 download size yet because the files haven’t appeared on any stores yet. We expect the NBA 2K21 demo to appear right around Midnight Pacific on August 24th.

You can expect a pretty substantial download. The NBA 2K20 demo was around 17GB for PS4 and Xbox One so you can expect a similar NBA 2K21 download size for all three platforms.

If you’re running out of storage space, think about buying an external hard drive. The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and the WD My Passport 2TB is a solid budget option.

What’s in the NBA 2K21 Demo?

We don’t know how much of the game will be in the demo, but you can expect the demo to include at least some of the features the game’s director, Mike Wang, outlined in a blog post earlier this month.

Among them, major changes to the game’s Pro Stick. Here’s how the new Pro Stick will work on PlayStation 4:

Hold RS down = jump shot

Hold RS left or right = escape dribble moves

Hold RS up = signature size-ups

Tap the RS = quick 1-to-1 dribble moves

Tap the RS with Sprint held = quick momentum dribble moves

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

How Much Does the NBA 2K21 Demo Cost?

You don’t have to pre-order a copy of NBA 2K21 to play the demo. The NBA 2K21 demo is a free download for all Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch owners.

