4 Reasons Not to Install Galaxy S9 Android 10 & 10 Reasons You Should

Samsung’s Android 10/One UI 2.0 update could have an enormous impact on your Galaxy S9’s performance. And while most people should probably install the software soon after it arrives, others are better off waiting.

The Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta is over and the stable version of the software is rolling out to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users around the world.

The Galaxy S9 Android 10 update is currently rolling out in a number of regions including the United States where it’s pushing to users on AT&T and more obscure carriers like Xfinity Mobile. We expect other big names like T-Mobile and Verizon to issue their updates in the near future.

If you’ve been following along, you already know that the Galaxy S9 Android 10 update brings some massive changes to the former flagships which include One UI 2.0, an upgraded version of Samsung’s user interface.

Other enhancements include an improved Dark Mode, improvements to the camera, new features for Device Care, smoother animations, new gestures, a better one-handed mode, and a whole lot more. Needless to say, it’s a substantial upgrade.

Android 10 could also improve, or hurt, your Galaxy S9’s performance. A lot of people are already seeing improvements, but others are running into problems.

The list of Galaxy S9 Android 10 issues includes some common ones like UI lag, abnormal battery drain, connectivity issues, and app problems. The list will grow as more people transition from Android Pie to Android 10.

There are some great reasons to install Android 10 on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ right when it arrives. That said, there are some reasons why you might want to temporarily hold off. The potential for problems is just one of the reasons.

If you’re currently straddling the fence, this guide will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, install Android 10 on your phone right right now.

We’ll continue to add to the list as we discover useful features and as Samsung brings new features to Android 10 and the One UI over the next year.