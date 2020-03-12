Apple
5 Reasons to Wait for the 2021 iPhone & 3 Reasons Not To
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are excellent devices and the rumored iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE 2 look extremely interesting, but some of you might want to wait for the 2021 iPhone, presumably called iPhone 13.
As we move into 2020, we’ve seen Apple and retailers offer a bunch of great deals on the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still expensive, but price drops and trade-ins can save you a lot of cash on the company’s flagships.
If you’re in the hunt for a new iPhone in 2020, the iPhone 11 series should be at, or near, the top of your shopping list alongside alternatives like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, and perhaps, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
While many of you are going to be perfectly fine upgrading to one of these iPhone models in 2020, others might want to hang around for the 2020 models.
2020 iPhone rumors have picked up recently and it looks like Apple is planning some big changes to its popular smartphone. The devices are rumored to have a new camera system with 3D capabilities, 5G support, improved displays, a new color, and a whole lot more.
Apple is also reportedly working on a budget iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9. The 4.7-inch device was reportedly slated for arrival in March, but the launch has apparently been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.
2021 iPhone Rumors
While rumors have mostly focused on the iPhones coming in 2020, we’ve also seen some 2021 iPhone rumors emerge and it looks like we could see some major changes on board those devices as well.
The company’s 2021 models will reportedly have a refreshed Face ID system. There’s also a chance the iPhone drops the Lightning dock and goes completely wireless.
We’re more than a year away from the 2021 iPhone announcements which the phones are still in development which means which means plans can, and probably will, change before Apple debuts the hardware on stage. That said, there are already some great reasons to think about waiting for the 2021 iPhone.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device long before the 2021 models arrive.
We’ll also continue to update this as we learn more about Apple’s plans for 2020 and 2021.
Wait for Better 5G
If you've been tracking 2020 iPhone rumors you know that the iPhone 12, or whatever Apple ends up calling its 2020 flagship models, will probably be the first iPhone with 5G support.
Nothing is confirmed, but the evidence is overwhelming at this point. There's virtually no chance the 2020 models miss out on 5G.
This is a big deal because it means the new iPhones will be able to pull down ridiculously fast data speeds in some areas around the United States.
That said, you might be in better shape if you skip the 2020 models and wait for the 2021 iPhones. Here are a few reasons why.
One, 5G coverage isn't everywhere yet. Major U.S. carriers like AT&T and Verizon have deployed 5G, but service is still limited to certain regions around the country. In other words, you might not want to invest in a 5G phone in 2020 if coverage is lacking in the areas you frequent the most.
Two, the 2020 iPhones will likely be Apple's first stab at 5G. And like 5G connectivity itself, we expect to see some growing pains associated with that. Some people might not want to deal with that.
And finally, it looks like the fastest 5G iPhone models won't come out in 2020. According to Barron's, Susquehanna semiconductor analyst Mehdi Hosseini claims Apple will split its 5G iPhone lineup into two launches.
Hosseini states that Apple will offer slower 5G iPhone models using sub-6ghz technology in September with faster mmWave 5G iPhones coming in December, 2020 or January, 2021.
Qualcomm's also introduced the new Snapdragon X60, a smaller 5G modem that could arrive inside the 2021 iPhone models.
According to Qualcomm, the modem features higher power efficiency. It will also aggregate data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands simultaneously leading to better overall performance.
So while you might be tempted to jump on board the 5G train this fall, you might get a better experience if you wait for the technology, and coverage, to evolve.
