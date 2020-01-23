Android
5 Reasons to Buy the Galaxy S10 5G & 5 Reasons Not To
While some people should buy the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, others might want to buy the Galaxy S10 5G.
Last year, Samsung confirmed four versions of the Galaxy S10. Three of those devices, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e launched in March on multiple carriers in the United States.
The devices come with an assortment of bells and whistles and they should be on your shopping list if you’re hunting for a new smartphone in early 2020.
Samsung also confirmed a fourth version of the Galaxy S10 dubbed Galaxy S10 5G. The Galaxy S10 5G is a high-end version of the flagship series and it comes with a unique set of features including faster wireless speeds.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is available in South Korea, the United States and an assortment of other places.
Verizon was the first carrier to stock the phone when it arrived all the way back in May.
AT&T launched the phone for business customers on June 17th. The device works with the carrier’s mmWave 5G network which it calls “5G+.” The carrier caps 5G speeds at 2Gbps.
Sprint released the phone on June 21st and T-Mobile launched the device on June 28th. T-Mobile says the device “taps into LTE and 5G in millimeter wave (mmWave) high-band spectrum simultaneously.”
There are plenty of reasons to consider buying the Galaxy S10 5G over another version of the Galaxy S10 or another phone. 5G speeds are part of it, but you’ll also get a bigger display, faster wireless charging, and a few other perks.
Of course, there are also some reasons to think about going with another device. The other three Galaxy S10 models are top notch and the Galaxy S10 5G has a few limitations you need to be aware of. There are also some new 5G Galaxy S models on the way.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy and the best reasons to forget about the Galaxy S10 5G and go with something else.
Buy It for the Biggest Galaxy S10 Display
If you want the biggest Galaxy S10 display, you'll want to go with the Galaxy S10 5G.
The Galaxy S10e, the budget model, has the smallest display checking in at 5.8-inches. It also features the lowest resolution (Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 with 438ppi).
The Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ration and 550ppi.
By comparison, the Galaxy S10+ display is a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED with 19:9 and 522ppi.
The Galaxy S10 5G's display provides a little more real estate and sits at 6.7-inches (Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 with 505ppi).
The extra space is perfect for those who enjoy playing games, watching movies, or doing a bit of work on their phone.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Daniel Richards III
05/05/2019 at 7:20 pm
The information is conflicting in one area.
On page 6, it says the S10 5G is available with 256 or 512GB storage. On page 7, is says only 256GB is available. I have the S10 5G 512GB.
FR
08/01/2019 at 11:00 am