5 Reasons to Buy the Galaxy S10 5G & 5 Reasons Not To

While some people should buy the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, others might want to buy the Galaxy S10 5G.

Last year, Samsung confirmed four versions of the Galaxy S10. Three of those devices, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e launched in March on multiple carriers in the United States.

The devices come with an assortment of bells and whistles and they should be on your shopping list if you’re hunting for a new smartphone in early 2020.

Samsung also confirmed a fourth version of the Galaxy S10 dubbed Galaxy S10 5G. The Galaxy S10 5G is a high-end version of the flagship series and it comes with a unique set of features including faster wireless speeds.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is available in South Korea, the United States and an assortment of other places.

Verizon was the first carrier to stock the phone when it arrived all the way back in May.

AT&T launched the phone for business customers on June 17th. The device works with the carrier’s mmWave 5G network which it calls “5G+.” The carrier caps 5G speeds at 2Gbps.

Sprint released the phone on June 21st and T-Mobile launched the device on June 28th. T-Mobile says the device “taps into LTE and 5G in millimeter wave (mmWave) high-band spectrum simultaneously.”

There are plenty of reasons to consider buying the Galaxy S10 5G over another version of the Galaxy S10 or another phone. 5G speeds are part of it, but you’ll also get a bigger display, faster wireless charging, and a few other perks.

Of course, there are also some reasons to think about going with another device. The other three Galaxy S10 models are top notch and the Galaxy S10 5G has a few limitations you need to be aware of. There are also some new 5G Galaxy S models on the way.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy and the best reasons to forget about the Galaxy S10 5G and go with something else.