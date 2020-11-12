5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.3 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iPadOS 14.3 update and the firmware is headed into beta testing ahead of a release for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

iPadOS 14.3 is yet another milestone upgrade (x.x) for iPadOS 14 which means it will bring a mix of new features and under-the-hood improvements to Apple’s iPad lineup.

There’s a chance iPadOS 14.3 serves as iPadOS 14.2’s successor, but we could see another version of iPadOS 14 arrive before it.

iPad users who don’t want to wait for the official iPadOS 14.3 release won’t have to. The iPadOS 14.3 update should be available to try soon via Apple’s beta programs.

With iPadOS 14.3 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next big upgrade to iPadOS 14 and iPad.

In our guide to iPadOS 14.3 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.3 release date and release time, key information about the iPadOS 14.3 beta, and more.

iPadOS 14.3 Beta

If you don’t want to wait for the official release you’ll soon be able to download an early version of the iPadOS 14.3.

Apple will eventually push the iPadOS 14.3 beta to developers and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. The company’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID and most people should install the public iPadOS 14.3 beta.

Before you download the iPadOS 14.3 beta on your tablet remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software less than ideal for a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official release.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to older software though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.1. The downgrade path to other updates is closed.

iPadOS 14.3 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iPadOS 14.3 release date for iPad.

We’ve heard Apple’s planning to release iOS 14.3/iPadOS 14.3 before the end of the year so there’s a good chance it rolls out sometime next month.

Apple’s also confirmed plans to enable 5G in dual SIM mode on the iPhone 12 series in a software update later on this year. It didn’t call the software update out by name, but a release on board iOS 14.3 seems likely. iPadOS 14.3 will roll out alongside iOS 14.3.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

iPadOS 14.3 Release Time

We don’t have an official iPadOS 14.3 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on release day.

The official version of iPadOS 14.3 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.

Apple will also release iPadOS 14.3 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.3 release time in other U.S. timezones:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 14.3 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 14.3, right away.

iPadOS 14.3 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x updates always bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you can expect from iPadOS 14.3.

Developers digging through the first iPadOS 14.3 beta have discovered several changes including a change to the iPad’s setup process. After the release of iPadOS 14.3, Apple will suggest third-party apps to users when they’re setting up new devices.

iPadOS 14.3 adds brings support for Sony’s new PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5. There’s also support for Amazon’s Luna controller.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 14.3 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.

iOS 14 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 14.3 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iPadOS 14.

We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 14.3 beta.

