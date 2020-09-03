Apple
iOS 14 Release Date: Tips & Tricks
Apple’s iOS 14 update is still in beta testing, but the official release should come in a few weeks. With the iOS 14 release date getting closer, iPhone users should start preparing for the software’s arrival.
The company’s new operating system has been in beta since June. iOS 14 is available to try right now, for free, through Apple’s Beta Software Program.
There are some great reasons to think about installing iOS 14 on your iPhone right now. You can try out new features and you can help Apple fix issues before they become widespread in the official release.
The iOS 14 beta is starting to wind down. We don’t have an official iOS 14 release date yet, but with multiple hardware launches rumored for September or October, the official release is just a few weeks away at most.
iOS 14 Release Date
Back in June, Apple confirmed plans to release iOS 14 sometime in the fall. The company didn’t reveal a specific release date in its announcements.
That said, we have a pretty good idea about when to expect the iOS 14 release for iPhones that are compatible with the new operating system. As a reminder, all iOS 13-powered iPhones are eligible to upgrade.
Apple typically announces new iPhones in September. However this year it looks like the annual announcement might take place in October. It’s unclear how this might impact the iOS 14 release date.
There’s a chance Apple pushes iOS 14 to current models in September, but we could also see the iOS 14 release land in October after the company reveals the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. Apple typically confirms the iOS release date on stage during its iPhone event.
Either way we’re getting close and that means those with an eligible device should start thinking about the move from iOS 13 to iOS 14.
In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that will come in handy as we close in on the next major iOS update for iPhone.
Prepare for the iOS 14 Release Date
With the official iOS 14 release just weeks away, we recommend doing some prep work to make the installation as painless as possible.
iOS 14 will probably require a significant chunk of space on your iPhone’s internal storage. The first version of a new operating system typically requires a large download.
If you don’t have enough storage available on your iPhone, iOS will temporarily remove downloadable parts of applications installed on your phone. Sometimes this isn’t enough and you will then be forced to manually delete files.
If you’re getting low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your iPhone’s storage and delete files (things like photos, apps, etc) you no longer need.
This will help make room for iOS 14 and there’s a chance it improves your iPhone’s overall performance.
You should also start backing up the data you store on your iPhone. Data loss issues are rare, but there’s always a chance something goes wrong during the transition.
iOS 14 could log you out of your apps and services. We recommend having your Apple ID/iCloud/third-party app login information handy just in case.
Get Familiar with iOS 14 and Older iOS Updates
You should get familiar the changes coming your way in iOS 14. If you do this ahead of time you won’t get caught off guard.
We’ve released a guide that will walk you through some of the biggest features on board Apple’s upcoming operating system. It’s a great starting point if you haven’t been following along.
If you’re still hanging around on an older version of iOS 13 and you don’t have plans to upgrade to a newer version, make sure you get familiar with any iOS 13 updates you plan to skip. The changes from the updates you skip will be baked into your iOS 14 upgrade.
For instance if you’re moving from iOS 13.6 to iOS 14, you’ll get changes from iOS 13.6.1 and iOS 13.7 with your upgrade.
Most People Should Avoid the iOS 14 Beta
Installing the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.
Again, the beta will help Apple tackle bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of iPhone users. It’s also fun to try out new features before they’re released to the general public. That said, beta software can bring lots of trouble your way.
The iOS 14 beta is causing problems for a number of testers and you could run into some of the very same issues if you decide to install it on your phone.
If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS you’re currently running.
Monitor Feedback from the iOS 14 Beta
If you skip the iOS 14 beta, make sure you monitor feedback from beta testers as we push toward the operating system’s official release.
Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential iOS 14 problems and it will also reveal potential benefits. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install iOS 14 right away or wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
We’ve seen a ton of iOS 14 feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums. Check those if you’re curious about the iOS 14 beta’s performance.
We’ll see reviews emerge every time Apple releases a new iOS 14 beta so we recommend checking in with testers every time it does.
iOS 14 Release Time
If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile you already know this, but for those of you who are new to the iPhone and iOS, here’s your PSA.
Apple always rolls its iOS software updates out in and around 10AM Pacific. This goes for new beta releases as well.
These days, we sometimes see iOS updates roll out 5-10 minutes after 10AM Pacific so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup right away.
Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep this in mind if you plan to install iOS 14 beta software or the final version of iOS 14 right away.
iOS 14 Download Size
We don’t know how big the iOS 14 download will be, but again you can expect iOS 14 to require quite a bit of free space.
You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the software live, but the installation process will probably take longer.
Once you pull the iOS 14 update from Apple’s servers, you might notice a prompt asking you to “Install” the software right now or “Later.” While most of you will probably want to install the software right away, others might benefit from scheduling the installation.
If you do decide to schedule it, you can choose to install it while you’re sleeping or you can have your device remind you to install it at a later date when you’ve got free time to deal with the installation.
If you do decide to install the iOS 14 update overnight, you’ll have to plug your iPhone into a power source.
Prepare for iOS 14 Problems
iOS 14 has gone through an extensive beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect. Issues will slip through the cracks into the final release.
Common iOS problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues. These problems appear after every single iOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them all popup within hours of the iOS 14 update’s release.
It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get once you move your iPhone to iOS 14 so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.
We’ve released a list of fixes for common iOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself an iOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes.
You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website.
You should also be familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.
Be Ready to Downgrade
If you run into into issues with iOS 14 you should be able to downgrade back to iOS 13 for a limited time.
If iOS 13.7 winds up being the final version of iOS 13, you should be able to drop back to it in an effort to improve your device’s performance.
If you aren’t familiar with the iOS downgrade process, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with it. Once Apple releases iOS 14, the downgrade path back to iOS 13 will only be open for a short time. That’s why we recommend getting comfortable with it ahead of time.
Keep Your Apps Updated
If you want the best experience on iOS 14, make sure you keep your apps updated.
As we push toward the software’s release date, keep an eye out for iOS 14 support updates. These updates should help to stabilize performance and help your device make a smooth transition to the new operating system.
Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.
Take Your Time with iOS 14
iOS 14 is an exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install it the second it arrives.
For some of you, particularly those dealing with iOS 13 problems, this might be the best course of action. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing iOS 14.
There are plenty of reasons to skip a new iOS software update on day one. For one, iOS updates can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.
If you’re feeling leery, dig into early feedback from early adopters. If you’re still undecided, think about waiting for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
Avoid iOS 14 If You’re Jailbroken
If you want to keep your jailbreak you’ll want to avoid the iOS 14 beta and the final version of iOS 14.
Jailbreak developers have jailbroken iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS 13, but there aren’t any public jailbreak tools for the iOS 14 beta and we don’t expect a fast release for the final version of iOS 14.
If you want to jailbreak iOS 14 keep an eye out for news from developers once the final version is released.
Install iOS 13.7 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 13.7 doesn't have any known security patches on board. That said, if you skipped iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS, you'll get security patches with your upgrade.
iOS 13.6 had more than 20 patches for security issues on board which made it an extremely important update. If you skipped iOS 13.6, you get the patches with iOS 13.7.
If you want to learn more about iOS 13.6's security patches, head on over to Apple's security site for more information.
If you skipped iOS 13.5.1, you get its security patch with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. You can read more about it on Apple's website. The patch is for an exploit used by jailbreak developers.
If you skipped iOS 13.5, iOS 13.7 brings iOS 13.5's 41 new security patches with it. Apple's posted the details on its website and you can dig into the particulars if you're interested.
Among them, patches for the company's Mail app, Wi-Fi, AirDrop, Bluetooth, FaceTime, Messages, and Notifications.
If you skipped the iOS 13.4 update, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.7. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.7 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.