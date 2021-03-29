Apple
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.4.2 Update
Apple’s released a new iPadOS 14.4.2 update for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
iPadOS 14.4.2 is another point upgrade for iPadOS 14 users and it has a short list of improvements for the company’s iPad lineup.
In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iPadOS 14.4.2 update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 14.4.2 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 14.4.2 jailbreak status, and more.
- iPadOS 14.4.2 Reviews
- iPadOS 14.4.2 Problems
- iPadOS 14.4.2: What’s New
- iPadOS 14.4.2 Jailbreak
- What’s Next for iPadOS 14
We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 14.4.2 update’s performance on iPad.
iPadOS 14.4.2 Review
If your iPad is currently on iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.2 requires a small download.
If your tablet is running an older version of iPadOS, your update could be bigger. In some cases, a lot bigger. That’s because the features and fixes from update(s) you skipped are baked into your iPadOS 14.4.2 update.
If your device is currently running iPadOS 14.4.1, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took about nine minutes to install on one of our older iPad Pros.
For more on the iPadOS 14.4.2 download and installation, have a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iPadOS 14.4.2 update on an iPad Pro for a few days and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far.
iPadOS 14.4.2 Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working fine at the moment.
- GPS and cellular data are stable.
iPadOS 14.4.2 App Performance
- Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working just fine right now.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.
iPadOS 14.4.2 Speed
- iPadOS 14.4.2 feels as fast as iPadOS 14.4.1 did.
If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 14.4.1 or an older version of iPadOS 14, you should consider installing the iPadOS 14.4.2 update on your iPad right now.
If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of the best reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 14.4.2 right now.
iPadOS 14.4.2 Problems
iPad users are running into problems with Apple’s latest software.
The current list of iPadOS 14 problems includes installation issues, Exchange problems, weird battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, issues with Widgets, and Bluetooth issues.
If you run into a problem, take a look at our fixes for the most common iPadOS 14 software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve your iPad’s battery life.
If you can’t stand iPadOS 14.4.2 update’s performance on your iPad, you can try downgrading your device’s software in an attempt to improve performance.
Apple is signing on iPadOS 14.4.1 which means you can move your iPad back to the previous version of iPadOS 14. You can’t move back to anything older than iPadOS 14.4.
That means those of you jumping up from iPadOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0 and iPadOS 13 should approach iPadOS 14.4.2 with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
iPadOS 14.4.2 Update: What’s New
The iOS 14.4.2 update is a tiny upgrade and it brings an important security patch to the company’s iPad lineup. You can read more about it right here.
iPadOS 14.4.2 Jailbreak
The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iPadOS 14, but they aren’t compatible with iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.
Again, there’s no way to get your phone back to iPadOS 14.3 or any older versions of iPadOS which means you’re out of luck if you upgrade or already upgraded to iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1, or iPadOS 14.4.
iPadOS 14.4 plugged up the exploits used by these jailbreaks so there’s no telling how long it will be until we see a public jailbreak for iPadOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, and future versions of iPadOS 14.
What’s Next
Apple’s prepping a new version of iPadOS 14.
The company’s confirmed a new iPadOS 14.5 update and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of an official release later this year.
iPadOS 14.5 is a milestone upgrade which means it will carry new features, bug fixes, and security patches on board.
We expect iPadOS 14.5 to arrive sometime in the early spring. If you don’t want to wait for the official release, you can download the beta right now.
For more on iPadOS 14.5 and the beta, check out our guide.
Install iPadOS 14.4.2 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14.4.2 right now.
iPadOS 14.4.2 has an important security patch on board and you can read more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed iPadOS 14.4.1, you'll get its security patch on board your update. You can read more about the patch on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4, you get iPadOS 14.4's patches with your upgrade. You can learn more about iPadOS 14.4's security patches right here.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, and iPadOS 14.3, you'll get iPadOS 14.3's patches with your upgrade. iPadOS 14.3 also included a new privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.3, and iPadOS 14.2, you'll get iPadOS 14.2's 24 security patches with your upgrade. You can learn more about those patches on Apple's security website.
If you're still running iPadOS 13, iPadOS 14.4.2 will also include iPadOS 14.0's security updates.
iPadOS 14.0 brought 11 new security patches to iPad models. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Researchers also discovered that Apple brought a new "BlastDoor" sandbox security system to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The system is meant to prevent attacks from occurring via the Messages app.
You can read more about "BlastDoor" right here.
