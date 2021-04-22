Apple
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.6 Update
Apple’s confirmed yet another version of iPadOS 14 and iPadOS 14.6 is now in beta testing ahead of a wider release sometime later this year.
iPadOS 14.5 is still unreleased, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from unveiling new software for the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
Like iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.6 is a milestone upgrade which means it should carry a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iPadOS 14.6 release date yet, but if you don’t want to wait you don’t have to. A pre-release version of iPadOS 14.6 is available to download right now.
With iPadOS 14.6 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next big update for iPadOS 14 and iPad.
- iPadOS 14.6 Beta
- iPadOS 14.6 Release Date
- iPadOS 14.6 Release Time
- iPadOS 14.6 Features
- iPadOS 14.6 Jailbreak
In this guide we'll tell you about the update's changes, provide information about the iPadOS 14.6 release date and release time, give you information about the iPadOS 14.6 beta, and more.
iPadOS 14.6 Beta
If you don’t want to wait for the official iPadOS 14.6 release you don’t have to.
Apple’s pushed the iPadOS 14.6 beta to developers. In the near future it will push the beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. The Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.
Before you download the iPadOS 14.6 beta onto your iPad remember that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software a less than ideal daily driver.
You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official release.
If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to older software though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 14.4.2. The downgrade path to older iPadOS updates is closed.
Apple is currently on iPadOS 14.6 beta 1.
iPadOS 14.6 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iPadOS 14.6 release date and we expect the software to stay in beta for several weeks.
We’ll let you know when we learn more about the release.
iPadOS 14.6 Release Time
We don’t have an official iPadOS 14.6 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on the day it selects.
The official version of iPadOS 14.6 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.
Apple will also release iPadOS 14.6 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.
Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.6 release time in other U.S. timezones:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new betas, or the official version of iPadOS 14.6, right away.
iPadOS 14.6 Update: What’s New
Apple’s x.x updates typically bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you can expect from iPadOS 14.6.
Developers are digging through the iPadOS 14.6 beta, but we haven’t heard about the changes on board . We’ll let you know when we learn more.
Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 14.6 change log down the road so keep an eye out for changes as the software progresses through the beta.
iPadOS 14.6 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, avoid the iPadOS 14.6 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running a version of iPadOS 14 that’s older than iPadOS 14.4.
We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 14.6 beta. And given that Apple patched up the exploits used by jailbreak developers, we may not see a jailbreak for the official version of iPadOS 14.6 right away.
For now, jailbreak users must stay on iPadOS 14.3 or older.
Install iPadOS 14.4.2 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14.4.2 right now.
iPadOS 14.4.2 has an important security patch on board and you can read more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed iPadOS 14.4.1, you'll get its security patch on board your update. You can read more about the patch on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4, you get iPadOS 14.4's patches with your upgrade. You can learn more about iPadOS 14.4's security patches right here.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, and iPadOS 14.3, you'll get iPadOS 14.3's patches with your upgrade. iPadOS 14.3 also included a new privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices.
If you skipped iPadOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.3, and iPadOS 14.2, you'll get iPadOS 14.2's 24 security patches with your upgrade. You can learn more about those patches on Apple's security website.
If you're still running iPadOS 13, iPadOS 14.4.2 will also include iPadOS 14.0's security updates.
iPadOS 14.0 brought 11 new security patches to iPad models. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Researchers also discovered that Apple brought a new "BlastDoor" sandbox security system to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The system is meant to prevent attacks from occurring via the Messages app.
You can read more about "BlastDoor" right here.
