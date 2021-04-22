5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.6 Update

Apple’s confirmed yet another version of iPadOS 14 and iPadOS 14.6 is now in beta testing ahead of a wider release sometime later this year.

iPadOS 14.5 is still unreleased, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from unveiling new software for the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Like iPadOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.6 is a milestone upgrade which means it should carry a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iPadOS 14.6 release date yet, but if you don’t want to wait you don’t have to. A pre-release version of iPadOS 14.6 is available to download right now.

With iPadOS 14.6 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next big update for iPadOS 14 and iPad.

In this guide we’ll tell you about the update’s changes, provide information about the iPadOS 14.6 release date and release time, give you information about the iPadOS 14.6 beta, and more.

iPadOS 14.6 Beta

If you don’t want to wait for the official iPadOS 14.6 release you don’t have to.

Apple’s pushed the iPadOS 14.6 beta to developers. In the near future it will push the beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. The Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.

Before you download the iPadOS 14.6 beta onto your iPad remember that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official release.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to older software though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 14.4.2. The downgrade path to older iPadOS updates is closed.

Apple is currently on iPadOS 14.6 beta 1.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iPadOS 14.6 release date and we expect the software to stay in beta for several weeks.

We’ll let you know when we learn more about the release.

iPadOS 14.6 Release Time

We don’t have an official iPadOS 14.6 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on the day it selects.

The official version of iPadOS 14.6 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.

Apple will also release iPadOS 14.6 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.6 release time in other U.S. timezones:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new betas, or the official version of iPadOS 14.6, right away.

iPadOS 14.6 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x updates typically bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you can expect from iPadOS 14.6.

Developers are digging through the iPadOS 14.6 beta, but we haven’t heard about the changes on board . We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 14.6 change log down the road so keep an eye out for changes as the software progresses through the beta.

iPadOS 14.6 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, avoid the iPadOS 14.6 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running a version of iPadOS 14 that’s older than iPadOS 14.4.

We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 14.6 beta. And given that Apple patched up the exploits used by jailbreak developers, we may not see a jailbreak for the official version of iPadOS 14.6 right away.

For now, jailbreak users must stay on iPadOS 14.3 or older.

