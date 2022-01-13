5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 15.2.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iPadOS 15.2.1 update to iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

iPadOS 15.2.1 is a point upgrade which means it’s much smaller than the previous version of iPadOS 15 (iPadOS 15.2). The firmware brings a bug fix and a security patch to iPad users.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iPadOS 15.2.1 update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 15.2.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 15.2.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with an early look at the iPadOS 15.2.1 update’s performance.

iPadOS 15.2.1 Review

If your tablet is currently running iPadOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2.1 requires a fairly large download.

If your iPad is running an older version of iPadOS, your download will likely be bigger. That’s because the features and fixes from iPadOS update(s) you skipped are baked into your version of iPadOS 15.2.1.

The iPadOS 15.2.1 installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on one of our older iPad Pros.

For more on the iPadOS 15.2.1 download and installation, have a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iPadOS 15.2.1 update on an iPad Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working fine.

GPS and cellular data are working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are stable.

Speed

iPadOS 15.2.1 feels as fast as iPadOS 15.2 did.

If you’ve dealing with bugs or performance issues on iPadOS 15.2, or an older version of iPadOS, you should think about installing the iPadOS 15.2.1 update right now.

iPadOS 15.2.1 Problems

The iPadOS 15.2.1 update is already causing problems for some users.

The current list of iPadOS 15 problems includes abnormal battery drain, installation issues, issues with first and third-party apps, UI lag, Face ID problems, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues.

If you run into issues, take a look at our fixes for the most common software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve your iPad’s battery life.

If you can’t stand iPadOS 15.2.1’s performance on your iPad, note that you can downgrade to older iPadOS software.

Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 15.2 which means you can move your iPad back to the previous version of iPadOS in an effort to improve its performance.

Unfortunately, you can’t move your iPad’s software back to anything older than iPadOS 15.2. This means those of you jumping up from iPadOS 15.1 and below should proceed with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back to your current version of iPadOS.

iPadOS 15.2.1 Features

Apple’s point updates are typically small and iPadOS 15.2.1 is a tiny upgrade. Here’s the full iPadOS 15.2.1 change log:

Fixes an issue where Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link.

iPadOS 15.2.1 also has an important security patch on board and you can read all about it over on the company’s security site.

iPadOS 15.2.1 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, avoid the iPadOS 15.2.1 update.

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iPadOS 14, but they aren’t compatible with iPadOS 15. Not yet at least.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iPadOS 15 and iPadOS 15.3 is currently in beta testing.

The company hasn’t confirmed a specific iPadOS 15.3 release date yet, but it should drop sometime in the early part of the year. We expect a release in January or February.

If your problems on iPadOS 15.2.1 are really bad, you might try downloading the iPadOS 15.3 beta onto your iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, or iPad mini right now.

For more on iPadOS 15.3 and the beta, have a peek at our walkthrough. For more about the iPadOS 15.3 release date, check out our guide.

