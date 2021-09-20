How to Fix Bad iOS 15 Battery Life

If you start noticing excessive battery drain after installing iOS 15 on your iPhone, there are some steps you should take before getting in contact customer service.

As we push away from Apple’s iOS 15 release, iPhone users are reporting a variety of iOS 15-related problems. One of the issues on the list is abnormal battery drain, a common issue that pops up after every iOS release.

Some of these battery issues may hardware-related, but many others are probably related to Apple’s latest software update. In many cases, it’s probably an app that’s causing the issue.

If you’re getting awful battery life after moving to iOS 15, you might be thinking about a move back to older iOS software. That’s certainly an option, bu you should try and fix the issue so you can stay put on the latest firmware.

Fixing iOS 15 battery life problems can be tricky, but we’ve got some solutions that have worked for us, and many other iPhone users, in the past. Hopefully, they work for you.

Restart Your Phone

If you start noticing abnormal drain after installing iOS 15, we recommend restarting your phone before doing anything else.

Power your iPhone down, wait for a minute, and then power it back on. A quick reboot can have a tremendous impact on your device’s performance so this is the first thing to try.

Apple will periodically release new iOS 15 software. Point updates (x.x.x) are typically focused on fixing bugs while milestone upgrades (x.x) usually deliver a mix of features and fixes.

The company might not call out battery life fixes in an iOS 15 update’s change log, but new software always has the potential to help cure your device’s ailments.

If a new software update is available, dig into feedback about its performance and then decide if it’s worth installing.

Check Your Apps

Applications, particularly third-party apps, have a tendency to start acting up after Apple releases new iOS software. So, there’s a good chance one, or more, of your apps is the source of your battery life problems.

Checking app performance is fairly straightforward on iOS 15 and it might only take you a few minutes to find the app, or apps, causing trouble. Here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Settings app.

Select Battery.

Head into the Battery Usage tool. This tool will show you the apps draining your battery and when they’re doing so.

If you use an app on your phone a lot, it will obviously drain more battery than an app you never use. So if you see something out of the ordinary, an app you rarely use draining battery for instance, you’ll want to investigate further.

If you see one or more of your applications eating up an abnormal amount of battery, try deleting the app from your device and see if that improves your iPhone’s performance.

If the app is an essential one, we recommend downloading the latest updates. If that doesn’t help, and you really need to the app to get through your day, you might need to downgrade back to iOS 14.

Reset All Settings

If you determine your apps aren’t the source of your battery issues, you should now try resetting your iPhone’s settings.

Before you do this, note that it will cause your iPhone to forget known Wi-Fi networks (and Bluetooth connections) so make sure you write down your passwords if you need to before you tap reset.

Here’s how to reset all of your iPhone’s settings:

Go to Settings.

Go to General.

Scroll and tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if one is enabled.

Once the process is complete, you’ll need to reconnect to your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.

Downgrade Back to iOS 14

If you can’t find a fix for your problem and/or don’t want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 15 update, you can try downgrading back to iOS 14. The downgrade option should always be available, but your downgrade options could change over time.

Right now, you can only downgrade back to iOS 14.8 or iOS 14.7.1. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 14.7.1 because Apple’s no longer signing on those iOS updates.

For more on the iOS 14 downgrade, take a look at our walkthrough.

Buy a Battery Case or Battery Bank

If you can’t seem to shake your battery life issues and you don’t want to take your phone in and/or replace your device, buying a battery case or battery bank could help.

If you don’t know where to look, we’ve got lists of the best iPhone 11 cases, best iPhone XS cases, best iPhone X cases and best iPhone 8 cases to help you out.

We generally recommend going with a Mophie battery case, but Apple’s official battery cases are a great alternative if you’d prefer a first-party accessory.

If you don’t want to put a bulky case on your iPhone, you might want to buy a battery bank.

Battery banks are small, portable power sources that can fully charge your iPhone multiple times. There are a ton of great options out there, but Mophie’s powerstation and the Anker Powercore 20 are a couple favorites.