iOS 15 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

We’re getting closer to WWDC 2021 which means we’re getting closer to the first iOS 15 release date. With the iOS 15 beta release just a few days away, those of you who want to try iOS 15 before its official release should start preparing for its arrival.

Apple’s annual developer conference kicks off on June 7th. And like WWDC 2020, WWDC 2021 will feature an online format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WWDC 2021 will serve as the launch pad for Apple’s latest upgrades for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. During the event, Apple will highlight many of the changes coming to iPhones, and its other devices, in 2021.

iOS 15 Release Date

The WWDC 2021 keynote kicks off at 10AM Pacific on June 7th and that’s when we’ll hear about iOS 15, officially, for the first time.

The official iOS 15 release date won’t land until the fall, probably in September alongside the new iPhone 13 series, but Apple should provide an iOS 15 beta to iPhone users shortly after the keynote ends.

If you’re unfamiliar, the iOS 15 beta will represent an early version of the company’s new operating system. It will give developers, and those enrolled in Apple’s Beta Software Program, a chance to try new features and test for bugs and performance issues long before the official software arrives.

We expect Apple to push the iOS 15 beta to developers on June 7th with the free, public iOS 15 beta coming a few weeks later.

Installing the iOS 15 beta right away will be tempting. However, a lot of you will want either wait for the public beta or stay put on iOS 14.

The iOS 15 beta is pre-release software which means it’s unfinished and the first iOS 15 beta will likely be plagued with problems Apple will have to fix during the testing period.

If you decide to install the iOS 15 beta, you’ll want to be extremely careful and you’ll want to come into June 7th as prepared as you can, particularly if this will be your first time using iOS beta software.

If you’re thinking about installing the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone, here are some tips that will come in handy as we push toward the release in June.

If you plan to install the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone, you should use this time to prepare yourself, and your device, for its arrival.

The iOS 15 beta download will likely be massive (several GB). If you don’t have a ton of room on your phone you’ll need to delete files to make room for the operating system.

Data loss issues are fairly rare, but you’ll want to err on the side of caution and backup all of your data before you move your iPhone to the iOS 15 beta.

If you want to install the iOS 15 beta when it drops, your iPhone will need a solid charge. Make sure your phone has at least a 50% charge or you’re near a charger. You’ll also need to connect your phone to a Wi-Fi network.

Finally, make sure you have your Apple ID and other logins handy. There’s always a chance the installation logs you out of apps and services so you’ll want to have those on hand so you can get right back to using them.

Read Apple’s iOS Beta Rules

If you’ve never installed an iOS beta on your iPhone, and you’re interested in trying the iOS 15 beta, you’ll want to go over Apple’s rules and regulations ahead of the beta’s release.

If you don’t want to join Apple’s developer program, and most of you won’t because it costs money, you’ll need to join the Beta Software Program.

If this will be your first time trying a public iOS beta, make sure you read Apple’s FAQ on the Beta Software Program. It goes over the important do’s and don’ts.

Again, the free iOS 15 beta will come weeks after the developer beta.

If this will be your first time trying an iOS beta on your iPhone, you’ll want to get familiar with the installation process right now.

If you find the instructions intimidating, you might want to hold off on until you feel more confident.

To help you get ready, we’ve put together a guide that’ll take you through the right way to install an iOS beta on your iPhone.

Installing the iOS 15 beta will likely take you 15 minutes, or longer, to install on your phone. If at any point during the installation you feel uncomfortable, stop. The beta will be available until the fall so there’s no need to rush.

Get Familiar with iOS 15 & Older iOS Updates

You should get familiar with iOS 15 before you download the beta.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through all of the known changes coming to the iPhone in iOS 15. Some of these changes might be on board the first iOS 15 beta.

You’ll also want to follow along during Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote so you can make a decision about whether or not the new features are worth the trouble.

If you’re lingering on an old version of iOS, you’ll want to get familiar with the most recent versions of iOS 14 because the changes from the updates you skip will be baked into your version of the iOS 15 beta.

Get Ready for iOS 15 Beta Problems

Again, the iOS 15 beta is pre-release software which means it will assuredly be buggy and unstable. The first two or three betas in particular.

It’s difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get while running the beta and that’s precisely why you’ll want to be ready to fix any issues that popup.

Some iOS 15 beta problems will require a fix from Apple, but you should be able to fix some of the issues on your own.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common iOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself an expert iOS user, you’ll want to bookmark that page or commit some of those fixes to memory. We’ve also released guides to fixing bad iOS battery life and performance.

We also recommend following Apple Support on Twitter and bookmarking the Apple Support page on the company’s website. You’ll also want to get familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums because there are lots of knowledgable users on there.

The MacRumors forums are also a great place to find fixes and feedback about iOS beta software.

Monitor iOS 15 Beta Feedback

If this will be your first time trying an iOS beta and/or you’re using an older iPhone model, we recommend waiting a few hours or, in some cases, a few days before installing the iOS 15 beta.

Older devices typically have the most trouble with new software and new operating systems in particular. If you own an older version of the iPhone, be careful.

When Apple releases the iOS 15 beta, it might be signing on one or two versions of iOS 14. This will allow you to drop back to these versions of iOS if the going gets tough on iOS 15 beta.

That said, Apple isn’t signing on iOS 14.5 or any older versions of iOS which means there’s no dropping back to those versions. That might be a big deal if you’re having a really good experience on iOS 14.5 or below.

So, make sure you’re confident moving to iOS 15 beta. Digging through feedback from beta testers will help.

We expect a ton of feedback about bugs and performance on day one so if you’re feeling uneasy, make sure you comb through these reports.

If you aren’t feeling confident about the move from iOS 14 to iOS 15 beta, you might want to wait for long-term feedback from beta testers.

Learn How to Downgrade

If the iOS 15 beta starts causing problems on your iPhone, and you can’t seem to fix the issue(s), you might have to downgrade back to iOS 14.

If you already know how to downgrade, you’re good to go. If you aren’t familiar with the downgrade process, you’ll want to get familiar with it right now. That way, you aren’t scrambling if iOS 15 beta starts acting up on your iPhone.

For more on the downgrade process, take a look at our walkthrough.

Avoid the iOS 15 Beta If You’re Jailbroken

If you’re hoping for an iOS 15 beta jailbreak, don’t hold your breath.

Jailbreak developers could surprise us, but don’t expect them to burn their exploits on pre-release software.

If you still jailbreak your devices, you’ll need to stay put on an older version of iOS 14 and keep an eye out for new jailbreak details as we push through the summer.

Be Careful with the watchOS Beta

If you want to try Apple’s watchOS 8 beta you’ll almost certainly need to download iOS 15 beta. If you plan to download both of them, know the potential risks.

Unless Apple drastically changes how the beta process works, you won’t be able to downgrade your Apple Watch once you move it to the watchOS 8 beta.

So if at any point you decide you no longer want to use the iOS 15 beta, you can downgrade your phone to iOS 14, but that will essentially render your Apple Watch useless because it won’t be able to pair your phone.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14.5.1 & 11 Reasons You Should