5 Things to Know About the macOS Monterey 12.3 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Monterey 12.3 update for Mac.

macOS Monterey 12.3 is official and it’s in beta testing ahead of its public release for Mac. macOS Monterey 12.3 is a milestone release which means it will likely carry new features, bug fixes, enhancements, and security patches on board.

We don’t have an official macOS Monterey 12.3 release date yet, but Mac users who don’t want to wait can download a pre-release version of the software right now.

With macOS Monterey 12.3 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major macOS Monterey release.

In this guide to macOS Monterey 12.3 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Monterey 12.3 release date and release time, information about the macOS Monterey 12.3 beta, and more.

macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta

Apple’s pushed a macOS Monterey 12.3 beta to developers. It hasn’t pushed it to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, but that should happen soon.

A developer account requires you to pay Apple, but the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. Most people interested in trying the new software early should download the public macOS Monterey 12.3 beta when it arrives.

Before you download the macOS Monterey 12.3 beta onto your Mac, note that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your Mac’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use beta software as a daily driver.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the macOS Monterey 12.3 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.

macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta Problems

If you download the macOS Monterey 12.3 beta and run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS Monterey battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store if it’s open.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Monterey 12.3 release date and it will likely stay in testing for several weeks.

As of right now, we expect the final macOS Monterey 12.3 release to happen sometime in the spring after Apple and beta testers have had ample time to poke and prod it for issues.

Apple will reportedly launch a new iPad Air and a new iPhone SE in March or April. If that’s the case, there’s a good chance iOS 15.4/iPadOS 15.4 accompany these devices to shelves. We’d expect macOS Monterey 12.3 to roll out alongside these updates.

macOS Monterey 12.3 Release Time

We don’t have an official macOS Monterey 12.3 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.

The official version of macOS Monterey 12.3 will probably become available to download on your Mac right around 10AM Pacific.

Keep this in mind if you plan to install the official version of macOS Monterey 12.3 on your Mac right away.

This is also true for macOS Monterey 12.3 beta releases. We typically get new betas every week or two and they also tend to roll out around 10AM Pacific.

macOS Monterey 12.3 Update: What’s New

Apple’s milestone updates (x.x) typically bring a fairly long list of changes and that’s what we expect from macOS Monterey 12.3 right now.

Developers are digging through the macOS Monterey 12.3 beta and they’ve found several changes. Here are the highlights thus far:

Universal Control.

30+ new Emoji characters.

Apple could add to, or subtract from, the macOS Monterey 12.3 beta as testing progresses and we’ll let you know if there are differences between the beta and the final release.

