5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.5.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new macOS Ventura 13.5.1 update to Mac users.

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 is a small point upgrade. It doesn’t have any known features or security patches on board, but it does bring a bug fix to compatible Mac devices.

If you’re still lingering on macOS Monterey or an older version of macOS, this is the version of macOS Ventura you’ll see if you decide to move your Mac to Apple’s most up-to-date operating system.

If you’re moving up from macOS Monterey or an older version of macOS, macOS Ventura 13.5.1 will deliver the features from macOS 13.5, macOS Ventura 13.4.1, macOS Ventura 13.4, macOS Ventura 13.3.1, macOS Ventura 13.3, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, macOS Ventura 13.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about Apple’s latest macOS Ventura update for Mac.

We’ll start out with some quick impressions about macOS Ventura 13.5.1 update’s performance.

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 Review

If your Mac is currently on macOS Ventura 13.5, you’ll see a fairly small download, around 475MB. After the download, the installation should take around 10 or so minutes to finish up.

For more on the macOS Ventura 13.5.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the download and install time.

We’ve been using the macOS Ventura 13.5.1 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable, we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps, including Slack, Chrome, and Spotify, are all working fine.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment.

Speed

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 feels fast and we haven’t noticed any UI lag.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.5 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Ventura 13.5.1 right now.

If you’re feeling a bit leery, we’ve put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Ventura today.

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 Problems

The macOS Ventura 13.5.1 update went through testing behind the scenes, but it’s causing problems for some Mac users in the early going.

The current list of problems includes Wi-Fi issues, abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth problems, and problems with various first and third-party applications. We expect the list to grow as more people download the software.

If you run into issues with the macOS Ventura 13.5.1 update, here are a few resources that could help.

Have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems. If your Mac’s battery life is struggling, check out our fixes for macOS Ventura battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 Features

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) typically focus on patching up lingering issues and that’s exactly what the macOS Ventura 13.5.1 update’s focus is.

Apple says macOS Ventura 13.5.1 fixes an issue in System Settings that prevents location permissions from appearing. If this has been an issue for you, download the right now.

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Ventura 13.5.1 you can try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version of macOS if you think it could help.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process.

What’s Next

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.5.1, or an older version of macOS, you’ll be on your own for a bit.

We don’t expect Apple to bring new features to macOS Ventura down the road, but we could see the company push new security patches and bug fixes down the road as some Mac models won’t make the move to its upcoming macOS Sonoma operating system.

The company will release macOS Sonoma for Mac this fall and the beta is now available to download if you want to give it a try before the stable release.

For more about macOS Sonoma and its release date, check out our guide.