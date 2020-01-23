Android
5 Reasons to Buy the Galaxy Note 9 & 3 Reasons to Wait
This guide will take you through some reasons why you should, and perhaps shouldn’t, buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in early 2020.
If you’re hunting for a new Android smartphone, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10 series should be on your shopping list.
The Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 are much cheaper than they once were and they’ve been upgraded to Samsung’s version of Android Pie.
These Galaxy devices and others, like Samsung’s Galaxy S7, should have your attention, but you’ll also want to check out Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9.
The Galaxy Note 9 is a powerhouse. The device comes with a long list of features including Samsung’s S Pen stylus, a huge high-resolution display, a high-performance processor from Qualcomm, lots of RAM, tons of storage space, and a massive battery. It has also been upgraded to Android 10 and One UI 2.0.
The Galaxy Note 9 is also getting cheaper and it’s certainly worth investigating if you’re looking for a powerful smartphone you can hold onto for multiple years.
With Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 getting cheaper, and the Galaxy S20 series on the way, many people are trying to decide if they should buy the Galaxy Note 9 or go with something else.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 right now and the best reasons to wait.
Buy If You Want Great Software Support
If you plan on keeping your next phone for a few years, consider buying the Galaxy Note 9.
While you might be tempted to skip the Galaxy Note 9 and go with a cheaper alternative like the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S7, software support for those devices will come to an end much faster.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9's hardware upgrades ensures the device will get feature-rich versions of Samsung's upgrades for the foreseeable future. Samsung's Android updates for older phones are often limited by their aging hardware.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was one of the first Galaxy devices to run Android 8.1 Oreo, a newer version of Oreo, and it was one of the first Galaxy devices running Samsung's Android 9.0 Pie update with One UI.
It wasn't the first to Samsung's version of Android 10, but it wasn't too far behind the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10.
If you plan on keeping your next phone for several years and you think you might want the latest features, fixes, and patches without having to install custom software, think about going with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 over an older Galaxy phone.
Chromium4
06/15/2018 at 12:45 am
As long as my Note 8 is up and running I’ll take a wait and see stance on the 9. I can afford to wait until the prices drop because I know it’s going to premiere at or near the $1K mark.
03/05/2019 at 3:56 am
