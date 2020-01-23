5 Reasons to Buy the Galaxy Note 9 & 3 Reasons to Wait

This guide will take you through some reasons why you should, and perhaps shouldn’t, buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in early 2020.

If you’re hunting for a new Android smartphone, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10 series should be on your shopping list.

The Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 are much cheaper than they once were and they’ve been upgraded to Samsung’s version of Android Pie.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

These Galaxy devices and others, like Samsung’s Galaxy S7, should have your attention, but you’ll also want to check out Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9.

The Galaxy Note 9 is a powerhouse. The device comes with a long list of features including Samsung’s S Pen stylus, a huge high-resolution display, a high-performance processor from Qualcomm, lots of RAM, tons of storage space, and a massive battery. It has also been upgraded to Android 10 and One UI 2.0.

The Galaxy Note 9 is also getting cheaper and it’s certainly worth investigating if you’re looking for a powerful smartphone you can hold onto for multiple years.

With Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 getting cheaper, and the Galaxy S20 series on the way, many people are trying to decide if they should buy the Galaxy Note 9 or go with something else.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 right now and the best reasons to wait.