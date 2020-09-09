Android 11 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out and new info starting to emerge, we want to take you through everything you should know right now about Samsung’s Android 10 plans for Galaxy phones and tablets.

In this guide we’re going to take you through what you should know about Android 10 if you currently own or if you’re planning to buy a Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, or another Galaxy phone or tablet.

We’ll take you through what we know about Samsung’s version of Android 10. We’ll take you through what we know about the release date and we’ll outline which devices should, and shouldn’t, get an upgrade to the new version of Android.

Samsung Galaxy September Update

Samsung’s September update is pushing out right now.

The update has landed for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A51, and Galaxy A21s and you can expect it to hit more devices in the near future as Samsung ramps things up.

We don’t know what patches are on board the September update just yet, but those details will emerge soon.

If you want to learn more about Samsung’s security updates, head on over to the company’s website.

Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels

As a reminder, here’s the current breakdown of Samsung’s current Android security update coverage:

Current Models for Monthly Security Updates

Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10 Lite

Enterprise Models: Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy XCover FieldPro, Galaxy XCover Pro

Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates

Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+

Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J8

Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40

Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy View2

W20 5G

Current Models for Other Regular Security Updates

Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Pop, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7+

Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh

So while devices like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 won’t get Android 10, they will get security patches and bug fixes for the foreseeable future.

Samsung Galaxy Android 10: What’s New

Samsung’s version of Android 10 looks a lot different than Google’s version because it utilizes the company’s One UI user interface.

Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels

The company’s developed multiple versions of the One UI. The first, One UI 2.0, is on board all of Samsung’s Android 10 updates. Some of the highlights on board include:

A new streamlined design.

Enhanced Dark Mode.

Improvements to Device Care.

Enhanced Biometrics.

New features for One-handed Mode.

Full screen gestures.

Improvements to apps like Calendar, Reminder, and My Files.

DeX for PC. (Galaxy S9 & Galaxy Note 9).

Samsung’s also released Good Lock 2020 with Android 10 support. The customization app includes support for Dark Mode.

Samsung’s version of Android 10 also sports features from Google’s version of Android 10 including Focus Mode and improvements to Digital Wellbeing. Others include:

Improved Privacy Protection & Controls

Privacy Manager

Expanded Location Controls

Multi-Tasking Bubbles

Support for Foldable Displays

Sharing Shortcuts

Smart Reply, Suggested Actions

Live Caption

Settings Panels

Gestural Navigation

Theme Controls

Notification Assistant

Improved Peer-to-Peer and Internet Connectivity

Wi-Fi Performance Mode

Dynamic Depth Formats for Photos

New Audio and Video Codecs

Native MIDI APIs

Improved Vulkan Graphics & Neural Network APIs

If you’re curious about Google’s Android 10 features, we recommend checking out our walkthrough. It’ll take you through all the key changes.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series debuted with Android 10 and a new version One UI, dubbed One UI 2.1, on board.

Samsung’s pushed the One UI 2.1 out to the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series. This means these devices now have official access to Galaxy S20 software features like Single Take and Pro Mode for Video.

One UI 2.1 has also rolled out to the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51. It’s also pushing out to the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9.

The Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 One UI 2.1 updates bring a variety of changes including:

Quick Share

Music Share

Single Take

AR Zone

Pro Video Recording

The One UI 2.1 update for older devices is missing at least one feature that’s present on Galaxy S20 models: Bixby Routines.

On top of that, the company has released a new version of One UI, dubbed One UI 2.5, that brings several improvements to Galaxy devices. The software debuted on board the new Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung is pushing One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy Z Flip.

The company is also planning to bring One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy Fold. It’s unclear when these updates will roll out.

One UI 2.5 is a minor update, but it does bring a few notable changes including the ability for your device to remember the angle you used for your last selfie.

The camera app will also remember the last shooting mode you used (video, etc). There’s also support for full-screen navigation gestures in third-party launchers.

These Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 10

Samsung typically keeps devices updated with major Android software updates for two years. That’s changing as the company says it’s now committed to providing three years of major software upgrades going forward.

Initially it looked like this might only apply to higher profile devices, but lengthier support will also be extended to a number of other devices.

Here’s the full list directly from Samsung:

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 in addition to Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices.

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices.

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Fold and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices.

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices.

As for the devices moving to Android 10 in 2020, here’s what we know so far:

Galaxy S10 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy S10 5G (Rolling Out)

Galaxy S10+ (Rolling Out)

Galaxy S10e (Rolling Out)

Galaxy S10 Lite (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Note 10 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Fold (Rolling Out)

Galaxy S9 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy S9+ (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Note 9 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A9 (2018) (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A7 (2018) (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A6 (2018) (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A6+ (2018) (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A80 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A70 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A70s (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A71 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A50 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A50s (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A40 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A40s (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A30 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A20 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A20e (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A10 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A10s (Rolling Out)

Galaxy J6 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy J6+

Galaxy J8 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy J8+

Galaxy M10

Galaxy M20 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy M30 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy M30s (Rolling Out)

Galaxy M40 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Tab S4 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Tab S5e (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Tab S6 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)

These Galaxy Devices Probably Won’t Get Android 10

Any device that’s received two major software updates (Oreo and Pie) is currently on the fence when it comes to Android 10. This means popular devices like the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 will most likely get left behind on Android Pie.

Here are a few Samsung Galaxy devices that will probably stick around on Android Pie:

The Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ aren’t listed on Samsung’s Android 10 roadmaps.

The Galaxy S8 has appeared in a GeekBench benchmark showing Android 10 on board, but this doesn’t confirm a release for the aging device.

In fact, it looks like the Galaxy S8 in question was running the LineageOS custom ROM. An official Android 10 update for the Galaxy S8 series is reportedly not in development at this time.

Samsung customer service reps have repeatedly told disgruntled Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 users that their devices will get upgraded to Android 10 down the road, but Samsung reps are extremely unreliable.

Samsung itself has reportedly confirmed plans to leave these devices behind on Android Pie so barring a change of heart, these devices won’t get an official version of Android 10.

Older devices like Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge probably won’t get upgraded to Android 10 either. Neither device received an upgrade to Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Release Date

The million dollar question: “When is Samsung planning to release Android 10 for my device?” Here’s what we know.

Galaxy S10 Android 10 Update

Samsung is rolling the official Galaxy S10 Android 10 update out to those on Android Pie. The update is widely available in many regions:

Brazil

Canada

Caribbean

Czech Republic

Germany

Greece

Kuwait

India

Ireland

Israel

Lebanon

Netherlands

Norway

Panama

Poland

Slovakia

Spain

South Korea

Turkey

UAE

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

Others

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have pushed the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update in the United States. T-Mobile’s also pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy S10 5G.

If you own an unlocked Galaxy S10 model in the United States, you should see Android 10. It’s rolling out to unlocked models right now.

As for Canada, the update is currently available on most carriers. If you own a Galaxy S10, you’ll want to check your phone for the download.

Samsung is also now pushing Android 10 and the One UI 2.0 to the Galaxy S10 5G. It’s also pushing Android 10 with One UI 2.1 to the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Update

The stable version of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 update is rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G right now.

The upgrade is currently rolling out to those who participated in the Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 beta program and those running Android Pie. Here’s the list of places where the Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 update is currently available:

Austria

Baltic countries

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nordic countries

Panama

Poland

Romania

Slovenia

Spain

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United States

Others

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon are currently pushing Android 10 to their Galaxy Note 10 models. The update’s also moving out to unlocked models in the U.S.

Galaxy Fold Android 10 Update

The Samsung Galaxy Fold Android 10 update is finally rolling out in the United States and the update includes features from Samsung’s One UI 2.1.

It’s also pushing out in other regions so if you bought Samsung’s foldable phone you should keep an eye out for your upgrade as it should arrive in the near future.

Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 Update

Samsung’s now pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy Note 9 and it’s available for beta testers and those currently running Android Pie in Canada, Germany, India, Turkey, and many other countries.

The Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 update is also moving out in the United States where it has landed for devices on smaller carriers like Comcast, Spectrum Mobile, US Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile.

It’s also pushing out to Galaxy Note 9 users on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and to unlocked Galaxy Note 9 models.

Galaxy S9 Android 10 Update

The Galaxy S9 Android 10 update has left beta and the official software is now pushing to users in the following countries:

Australia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Germany

India

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Many others

In the United States, the Galaxy S9 update is pushing to users on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Xfinity Mobile.

The update is also available for the unlocked model.

Galaxy M Android 10 Update

Samsung is also pushing Android 10 to mid-range devices.

The Galaxy M40 Android 10 update has made the move to Android 10.

The Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 Android 10 roll outs have begun. The two updates are currently rolling out in Germany, Greece, India, and Luxembourg. The Galaxy M30s Android 10 update is also pushing out.

Turkey’s also rolling out the Galaxy M20 Android 10 update and we expect the roll outs to pickup steam as we push deeper into the year.

If you can’t wait for the OTA, you can manually install Android 10 right now. If you own a Galaxy M20, head here. If you own a Galaxy M30, head here.

Galaxy A Android 10 Update

The company is pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy A80, the Galaxy A71, the Galaxy A70, the Galaxy A70s, the Galaxy A51, the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A50s, the Galaxy A40s, the Galaxy A30, the Galaxy A20e, the Galaxy A20s, the unlocked Galaxy A20s, the Galaxy A20, the Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A10s, the Galaxy A7 (2018), the Galaxy A6+, and the Galaxy A6 (2018).

Galaxy J Android 10 Update

Samsung is pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy J series with the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J8 picking up the update.

Galaxy Tab Android 10 Update

The Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 update is rolling out in several countries and the upgrade brings the company’s One UI 2.1 along with it.

Verizon is also pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy Tab S6 in the United States though it looks like the update brings One UI 2.0 and not One UI 2.1.

Samsung has pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab S4 LTE and Galaxy Tab S5e after a lengthy wait.

Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Update

Google’s working on the next version of Android. So is Samsung.

The Android 11 beta is available for Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4/Pixel 4XL, Pixel 3a/Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL and several other devices.

The company is apparently targeting an official release for Pixel devices on September 8th, but that date isn’t set in stone.

As for Samsung, the company has confirmed the start of its Android 11 beta program. The program is currently in the pre-release phase which requires users to register to become a Samsung developer partner.

Samsung’s Android 11 pre-beta is limited to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra models in South Korea and the United States, but the open beta will expand to users in China, Germany, India, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

The company is testing Android 11 on the Galaxy S10+. The device showed up in a Geekbench benchmark with Android 11 on board earlier this year.

Look for the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, and the Galaxy S10 series to take part in the Android 11 beta at some point down the road.

Also of note: Samsung’s version of Android 11 has the company’s new One UI 3.0 on board. We initially thought One UI 3 would arrive alongside the Galaxy S21 next year, but it looks like Samsung plans to issue it with its first batch of Android 11 updates. We now expect One UI 3.1 to roll out alongside the Galaxy S21 series.

We don’t expect the official release for Galaxy devices anytime soon, but users should keep an eye out for more information as we push deeper into the year.

While you wait, have a look at our early guide to Samsung’s Galaxy Android 11 release. We’ve also put together a guide to Samsung’s Android 11 beta.

5 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S21 & 5 Reasons Not To

Last update on 2020-09-09. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API