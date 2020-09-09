Android
Android 11 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
Google’s Android 11 is out of beta and available for Google’s Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a. The operating system went through extensive testing, but issues have slipped through the cracks into the final release.
After a fairly lengthy wait, Android 11 is finally live for Pixel devices. The update is pretty extensive and comes with a long list of changes including built-in screen recording, improved notifications, and a variety of under-the-hood improvements.
While some Pixel owners should install the Android 11 update right now, others might benefit from waiting.
Android 11 has been out for a short time, but we’re already hearing and seeing complaints about bugs and performance issues. Some of these issues are brand new, some have carried over from Android 10.
If you’re thinking about downloading the Android 11 update on your Pixel, you should be familiar with these issues before you tap download.
In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of Android 11 problems. We’ll also provide you with some potential fixes, show you where to find feedback about the Android 11 update, show you where to report bugs, and tell you about what’s coming next from Google.
Prepare for Android 11
You might be tempted to install Android 11 right now. However, before you tap download, make sure you prepare yourself, and your device, for the move up from Android 10.
You can’t predict exactly how Android 11 will run on your Pixel. Some of you might see a performance boost, others will run into bugs or performance issues. Preparing for the installation will help you cut down the number of potential issues you might encounter.
We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the pre-installation process we use before we install new Android software on our Pixel devices.
If you don’t have a ton of time to devote to the pre-installation process, you’ll want to make sure all of your files are all properly backed up.
Data loss issues are rare these days, but this is still an important step to take before you make the transition from Android 10 to Android 11.
Pixel Android 11 Problems
The beta squashed a number of bugs and performance issues ahead of the public release, but the final version of Android 11 is causing problems for some Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 users.
Some Pixel users are running into installation issues. If you’re experiencing issues with the Android 11 installation process, take a look at our guide.
Pixel users are also complaining about a variety of other problems including connectivity issues, abnormal battery drain, touchscreen issues, UI lag, sound issues, and more.
It’s a short list, but we expect the list to grow as more people download and install the new operating system.
Where to Find Feedback & Report Problems
We’ll start to see more feedback about the Android 11 update on sites like Twitter and YouTube.
You’ll also find useful Android 11 feedback on Google’s Pixel Help Forums and sites like XDA-Developers.
Short-term feedback is extremely useful, but you’ll also want to make sure you dig into long-term feedback from Android 11 users if you’re feeling leery about the move to the operating system.
If you do run into an Android 11-related issue on your Pixel you’ll want to report your issue to Google. You can do so via the company’s website or via the Pixel Help Forums.
How to Fix Pixel Android 11 Problems
If encounter problems on your Pixel you can’t rely on Google to fix them. New Android 11 builds won’t come every week and every new release will have its own set of problems.
If you encounter a bug or performance issue, you’ll want to try fixing it on your own before getting in touch with Google’s customer service.
We’ve put together guides that will take you through the most common issues impacting the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4. You can start there.
If you’re unable to find a fix for your problem there, you’ll want to take a look at Google’s Pixel help forum or XDA’s Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4a forums.
What’s Next
We haven’t heard anything about Android 11.1 yet. And given that Google failed to release Android 10.1, there’s a chance we don’t get a big maintenance update in 2020 or 2021.
The only Android 11 updates on our radar right now are Google’s monthly updates. These updates always bring new security patches and bug patches. And that means the first batch of bug fixes for Android 11 issues could roll out in October.
We expect Google’s October Android 11 update to roll out early next month. The company almost always rolls its monthly updates out on the first Monday.
If you’re dealing with Android 11 issues keep your eyes out for it.
Wait for Even Better Performance
You can expect the Galaxy S21 series to build on the foundation left by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series.
A sketchy report out of China claims Samsung will utilize the Snapdragon 865 inside the Galaxy S21 to keep the price down.
Of course, there's also a chance the Galaxy S21 makes the jump to Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 875 processor. If true, that should lead to notable improvements in overall speed, multitasking, and battery life.
91Mobiles has released potential information about Qualcomm's new processor. It will supposedly include a new X60 5G modem and an Adreno 660 graphics processor.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't shed any light on how much it'll improve upon the Snapdragon 865. We probably won't get those details until much later this year.
According to a report out of Taiwan, TSMC has reportedly started production of the Snapdragon 875. The report claims the company is "using 5nm production"and that it will indeed use the X60 5G modem.
Another processor rumor hints at a new Exynos 1000 processor for the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra and an Exynos 991 or or Exynos 992 for the cheapest Galaxy S21 model.
Leaker Ice Universe says the Exynos 1000 will still "lose" to the Snapdragon 875, he says power consumption should be improved.
The company is also reportedly thinking about ditching the Exynos name for its in-house processors.
The Galaxy S20's 120Hz screens are extremely smooth, but they can drain battery life and the hope is that Samsung's improvements to next year's models will help tone that down. The Galaxy S20 represents Samsung's first stab at the technology.
The Galaxy S20's 5G connectivity can also have a heavy impact on battery life and bringing a new modem aboard the Galaxy S21 could help counteract that.
As for the size of the Galaxy S21's battery, Samsung-centric blog Galaxy Club has spotted information about its size.
The information points to a 4,660mAh capacity battery. The Galaxy S20's battery is rated at 4,370mAh so this would represent a small bump.
So if you want a high-end Galaxy phone, but think you might want a little more polish, consider hanging around for next year's flagships.
10 Things to Do Before Installing Android 11
At long last Google’s rolling out the final version of Android 11 to Pixel users. And while you might be tempted to install the software right away, you’ll want to make sure you prepare yourself, and your device, for the move from Android 10 to Android 11.
The Android 11 beta is finally over and Google’s pushed the final Android 11 build to Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a users.
If you’ve used the Android 11 beta on a Pixel phone, you already know what to expect. If you haven’t, there’s a lot to get excited about. Android 11 is packed with new features including built-in screen recording, improved notifications, and a variety of under-the-hood improvements.
While some Pixel owners will want to install the Android 11 update as soon as the download appears, others will benefit from taking their time.
Android 11 went through an extensive beta, but problems have slipped through the cracks. It’s difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get out of the new software so it’s important to prepare for the download.
In this guide we’ll take you through some steps you might want to take before you install Android 11 on your Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, or Pixel 4a.
These are the steps we typically take before installing new Android software on our devices and they could help you avoid a headache or two.
Backup Your Files
Before you download Android 11 onto your phone, make sure you all of your important data is backed up. Data loss issues are pretty rare these days, but it’s always important to check before you transition from one operating system to another.
First you’ll want to make sure Auto Backup is turned on for all of your important data. If you aren’t sure how to do this, Google offers in-depth Auto Backup tutorials that will help you.
Dig into those tutorials if you need to, double check all of your files (photos, videos, game saves, etc), and then move forward.
Get Familiar with Android 11
If you’ve skipped any of Google’s monthly updates and/or you haven’t been following Android 11’s path to release, make sure you get familiar with these changes before download it. This way you aren’t caught off guard by the changes.
Google’s rolled out a steady stream of Android 10 updates in 2020. The company’s posted the contents of each update on its Android Security Bulletin. If you haven’t been keeping up, we suggest going over the updates you skipped.
If you’re currently running the latest version of Android 10 we encourage you to get comfortable with Android 11’s changes before you upgrade.
Google’s released a guide that goes over some of Android 11’s biggest changes and it’s worth a look if you didn’t follow the beta or tune into any of the company’s announcements.
Gather Your Login Information
There’s a chance the installation will log you out of some of your important applications and services so you’ll want to have your login information handy.
If Android 11 logs you out of your core apps and services and you don’t know your login information, you might find yourself wasting time tracking down your usernames and passwords. This could lead to unnecessary delays at work, at school, or on a night where you just want to relax.
If aren’t sure you know all your login information or you simply haven’t had to login to Google or any of your other apps or services in awhile, make sure you track down this info before you initiate the Android 11 download and installation.
Dig Into Android 11 Feedback
If you own an older phone like the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL you might want to dig into feedback about Android 11’s performance before you upgrade. New software can cause major problems on older devices.
Digging into feedback from early adopters could alert you to potential benefits and potential problems with your device’s version Android 11. Knowing these things ahead of time will help set proper expectations and help you prepare.
We’ve seen Android 11 feedback emerge on social media sites like Twitter and YouTube and we’ve also seen early feedback go up on XDA-Developer forums, and Google’s Pixel Help Forums.
Short term feedback is great, but some of might want to hold out and wait for long term Android 11 feedback from Pixel users around the U.S.
Cleanup Your Pixel’s Storage
The Android 11 update requires a pretty nice chunk of space (it was a 1.58GB on our Pixel 4a) which means some of you might need to delete files to make room.
If you’ve owned your Pixel for a long time you might have a ton of clutter on board. You’ve probably got games you no longer play, movies you no longer watch, photos you no longer look at, and music you no longer listen to.
If you’re running out of free space and want to get Android 11 on board your phone ASAP, make sure you check your internal storage and see how much free space you’ve got.
Even if you have enough room for the download, it might be a good idea to do some cleanup. It could help your Pixel’s overall performance.
Find Fixes for Potential Android 11 Problems
There’s a chance you run into bugs or performance issues after installing Android 11. And that’s why it’s important to be prepared.
We’re already hearing about problems and we expect the list to grow as more people install Google’s software.
Before you download the Android 11 you’ll want to track down fixes for potential bugs and issues. Our list of fixes for common Pixel Android problems is a great place and it highlights fixes for battery issues, Bluetooth, and more. If you can’t find a fix there, take a look at the Pixel Help Forum.
Google’s next Android 11 update probably won’t roll out until next month so you’ll likely be on your own for awhile. Make sure you’re prepared to tackle any problems that popup.
Check With IT
If you use your Pixel for work, you might want to check in with your IT department (if you have one) before you install Android 11 on your phone.
Enterprise problems are common after major Android releases so there’s a chance Android 11 has a negative impact on the apps and services you use at work.
If you don’t have an IT department, it might be a good idea to check in with co-workers using Android 11 and see how the software is treating them.
We also recommend checking the official forums of the app or service, if they exist, to see how others are faring on Android 11.
Check App Reviews and Install Updates
Before you install Android 11 we recommend checking the Play Store for app updates.
If you don’t have automatic updates turned on, and you’ve fallen behind, make sure you dig into the latest updates before you upgrade.
The latest updates for your apps and services might have support for Android 11 on board. That will help keep them stable on the new operating system.
You might also want to read app reviews from Android 11 users. Their feedback could alert you to potential benefits and/or problems with the latest version of the app.
We should see a steady stream of app updates emerge as we push away from Android 11’s release.
Get Familiar with the Downgrade Process
We recommend getting familiar with the Android downgrade process before you install Android 11 on your phone. This way if something goes wrong, and you can’t find a manual fix for the problem, you can immediately drop back to Android 10.
If the Android 11 update starts causing problems on your Pixel and you can’t find a fix for your issues, you could try moving back to Android 10 in an effort to improve your device’s performance.
There are a bunch of resources out there, but this guide is a good one. Bookmark it if you need to.
Decide How to Download Android 11
It could take a few days for Google’s upgrade to hit your device. If you don’t want to wait, you can manually install the update right now.
If you want to manually install Android 11 this guide (for Android 10, but should work with Android 11) will take you step-by-step through the sideload process.
If you’re not comfortable with those instructions, you should wait for the update to arrive Over-the-Air (OTA) from Google. When the update is ready to download and install, your phone will prompt you to install it. You can also check in your Settings.
The manual installation process can cause problems if you aren’t careful. If you aren’t feeling confident in your abilities, wait for the software to get pushed to your phone.
Wait for Even Better Performance
You can expect the Galaxy S21 series to build on the foundation left by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series.
A sketchy report out of China claims Samsung will utilize the Snapdragon 865 inside the Galaxy S21 to keep the price down.
Of course, there's also a chance the Galaxy S21 makes the jump to Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 875 processor. If true, that should lead to notable improvements in overall speed, multitasking, and battery life.
91Mobiles has released potential information about Qualcomm's new processor. It will supposedly include a new X60 5G modem and an Adreno 660 graphics processor.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't shed any light on how much it'll improve upon the Snapdragon 865. We probably won't get those details until much later this year.
According to a report out of Taiwan, TSMC has reportedly started production of the Snapdragon 875. The report claims the company is "using 5nm production"and that it will indeed use the X60 5G modem.
Another processor rumor hints at a new Exynos 1000 processor for the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra and an Exynos 991 or or Exynos 992 for the cheapest Galaxy S21 model.
Leaker Ice Universe says the Exynos 1000 will still "lose" to the Snapdragon 875, he says power consumption should be improved.
The company is also reportedly thinking about ditching the Exynos name for its in-house processors.
The Galaxy S20's 120Hz screens are extremely smooth, but they can drain battery life and the hope is that Samsung's improvements to next year's models will help tone that down. The Galaxy S20 represents Samsung's first stab at the technology.
The Galaxy S20's 5G connectivity can also have a heavy impact on battery life and bringing a new modem aboard the Galaxy S21 could help counteract that.
As for the size of the Galaxy S21's battery, Samsung-centric blog Galaxy Club has spotted information about its size.
The information points to a 4,660mAh capacity battery. The Galaxy S20's battery is rated at 4,370mAh so this would represent a small bump.
So if you want a high-end Galaxy phone, but think you might want a little more polish, consider hanging around for next year's flagships.
5 Things to Know About the Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Beta
Samsung’s confirmed its Android 11 beta program and it’s running it a little bit different than it has in past years.
After staying silent for several months, Samsung’s finally talking about its plans for Android 11. The company hasn’t released a list of devices eligible to receive the upgrade nor has it offered a release timeline for Galaxy users. That said, it has confirmed an Android 11 beta program for Galaxy devices.
The confirmation comes a lot earlier than usual. Samsung typically announces its plans after Google’s pushed the official version of its new operating system to Pixel devices. This year the company’s revealed its plans ahead of Android 11’s official release this fall.
The Android 11 beta program will allow you try out Android 11 features and the company’s brand new One UI 3 interface. You’ll also be able to help Samsung squash bugs and performance issues before it releases the official firmware. The company also says beta testers will be able to provide suggestions about the new UX.
Samsung hasn’t confirmed all of the pertinent information yet, but we can give you a rough outline based on official info, traditions, and our own expectations.
In this guide we’ll take you through everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Android 11/One UI 3 beta. Our walkthrough includes information about the beta’s release date, regions, the signup, and more.
Samsung Android 11 Pre-Beta
This year, Samsung’s launched a pre-beta phase for developers. The company says this phase will “help ensure application store applications are compatible with the beta software before the public beta period.”
This isn’t an open beta that’s available to all users. Instead, Samsung says it’s limited to partner developers that want to perform compatibility testing with specific service providers and device models.
How to Signup for the Android 11 Pre-Beta
In order to participate in the pre-beta process, you’ll need to apply to become a Samsung partner developer.
If you’re interested in becoming a partner developer, you can submit an application on Samsung’s beta site. Scroll down to the bottom and click on “Apply for Partnership” and follow the instructions.
Samsung says it will get back to applicants within 5 business days after applying.
If your application is approved, you’ll be able to learn about the installation through the “ONE UI BETA FOR PARTNER” tab on the company’s beta page.
Samsung Android 11 Pre-Beta Devices
Samsung’s Android 11 pre-beta phase is limited to specific Galaxy devices.
As of right now, the company is focused on the Galaxy S20 series which includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra LTE/5G.
It’s unclear if other devices will join the Galaxy S20 series in the pre-beta process, but at this point, you shouldn’t hold your breath.
Samsung Android 11 Pre-Beta Regions & Carriers
The pre-beta will be limited to two regions.
Developer partners in South Korea and the United States can take part in the pre-beta phase. And in order to join, you’ll need to own an unlocked Galaxy S20 model or a model tied to a specific carrier.
In the United States, you’ll need a Galaxy S20 model attached to Sprint or T-Mobile. In South Korea, you’ll need a device that works with KT, LGU+, or SKT.
Samsung Android 11 Public Beta
Samsung’s starting with a pre-beta phase, but at some point it will open up the Android 11 beta to the public. If you can’t participate in the pre-beta process, you’ll be able to take part in the public beta whenever it becomes available.
The company hasn’t said how long the pre-beta process will last, but it looks like the Android 11/One UI 3 beta might open up to the general public in the near future.
An update for the company’s Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app includes support for Android 11 and that means we could see a public release soon.
Like the pre-beta, the public beta will be limited in scope. The public beta will be available to users in China, Germany, India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
While the company might start with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, there’s a good chance the public beta expands to other devices.
It probably won’t open up to the company’s entire portfolio of devices, bu you can expect the Galaxy Note 20 to take part at some point. We also expect a release for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models down the road.
For more about Android 11, head on over to our walkthrough.
Wait for Even Better Performance
You can expect the Galaxy S21 series to build on the foundation left by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series.
A sketchy report out of China claims Samsung will utilize the Snapdragon 865 inside the Galaxy S21 to keep the price down.
Of course, there's also a chance the Galaxy S21 makes the jump to Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 875 processor. If true, that should lead to notable improvements in overall speed, multitasking, and battery life.
91Mobiles has released potential information about Qualcomm's new processor. It will supposedly include a new X60 5G modem and an Adreno 660 graphics processor.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't shed any light on how much it'll improve upon the Snapdragon 865. We probably won't get those details until much later this year.
According to a report out of Taiwan, TSMC has reportedly started production of the Snapdragon 875. The report claims the company is "using 5nm production"and that it will indeed use the X60 5G modem.
Another processor rumor hints at a new Exynos 1000 processor for the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra and an Exynos 991 or or Exynos 992 for the cheapest Galaxy S21 model.
Leaker Ice Universe says the Exynos 1000 will still "lose" to the Snapdragon 875, he says power consumption should be improved.
The company is also reportedly thinking about ditching the Exynos name for its in-house processors.
The Galaxy S20's 120Hz screens are extremely smooth, but they can drain battery life and the hope is that Samsung's improvements to next year's models will help tone that down. The Galaxy S20 represents Samsung's first stab at the technology.
The Galaxy S20's 5G connectivity can also have a heavy impact on battery life and bringing a new modem aboard the Galaxy S21 could help counteract that.
As for the size of the Galaxy S21's battery, Samsung-centric blog Galaxy Club has spotted information about its size.
The information points to a 4,660mAh capacity battery. The Galaxy S20's battery is rated at 4,370mAh so this would represent a small bump.
So if you want a high-end Galaxy phone, but think you might want a little more polish, consider hanging around for next year's flagships.
Last update on 2020-09-09.
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out and new info starting to emerge, we want to take you through everything you should know right now about Samsung’s Android 10 plans for Galaxy phones and tablets.
In this guide we’re going to take you through what you should know about Android 10 if you currently own or if you’re planning to buy a Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, or another Galaxy phone or tablet.
We’ll take you through what we know about Samsung’s version of Android 10. We’ll take you through what we know about the release date and we’ll outline which devices should, and shouldn’t, get an upgrade to the new version of Android.
Samsung Galaxy September Update
Samsung’s September update is pushing out right now.
The update has landed for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A51, and Galaxy A21s and you can expect it to hit more devices in the near future as Samsung ramps things up.
We don’t know what patches are on board the September update just yet, but those details will emerge soon.
If you want to learn more about Samsung’s security updates, head on over to the company’s website.
As a reminder, here’s the current breakdown of Samsung’s current Android security update coverage:
Current Models for Monthly Security Updates
- Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Enterprise Models: Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy XCover FieldPro, Galaxy XCover Pro
Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates
- Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J8
- Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40
- Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy View2
- W20 5G
Current Models for Other Regular Security Updates
- Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE
- Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A8+ (2018)
- Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Pop, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7+
- Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh
So while devices like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 won’t get Android 10, they will get security patches and bug fixes for the foreseeable future.
Samsung Galaxy Android 10: What’s New
Samsung’s version of Android 10 looks a lot different than Google’s version because it utilizes the company’s One UI user interface.
The company’s developed multiple versions of the One UI. The first, One UI 2.0, is on board all of Samsung’s Android 10 updates. Some of the highlights on board include:
- A new streamlined design.
- Enhanced Dark Mode.
- Improvements to Device Care.
- Enhanced Biometrics.
- New features for One-handed Mode.
- Full screen gestures.
- Improvements to apps like Calendar, Reminder, and My Files.
- DeX for PC. (Galaxy S9 & Galaxy Note 9).
Samsung’s also released Good Lock 2020 with Android 10 support. The customization app includes support for Dark Mode.
Samsung’s version of Android 10 also sports features from Google’s version of Android 10 including Focus Mode and improvements to Digital Wellbeing. Others include:
- Improved Privacy Protection & Controls
- Privacy Manager
- Expanded Location Controls
- Multi-Tasking Bubbles
- Support for Foldable Displays
- Sharing Shortcuts
- Smart Reply, Suggested Actions
- Live Caption
- Settings Panels
- Gestural Navigation
- Theme Controls
- Notification Assistant
- Improved Peer-to-Peer and Internet Connectivity
- Wi-Fi Performance Mode
- Dynamic Depth Formats for Photos
- New Audio and Video Codecs
- Native MIDI APIs
- Improved Vulkan Graphics & Neural Network APIs
If you’re curious about Google’s Android 10 features, we recommend checking out our walkthrough. It’ll take you through all the key changes.
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series debuted with Android 10 and a new version One UI, dubbed One UI 2.1, on board.
Samsung’s pushed the One UI 2.1 out to the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series. This means these devices now have official access to Galaxy S20 software features like Single Take and Pro Mode for Video.
One UI 2.1 has also rolled out to the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51. It’s also pushing out to the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9.
The Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 One UI 2.1 updates bring a variety of changes including:
- Quick Share
- Music Share
- Single Take
- AR Zone
- Pro Video Recording
The One UI 2.1 update for older devices is missing at least one feature that’s present on Galaxy S20 models: Bixby Routines.
On top of that, the company has released a new version of One UI, dubbed One UI 2.5, that brings several improvements to Galaxy devices. The software debuted on board the new Galaxy Note 20.
Samsung is pushing One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy Z Flip.
The company is also planning to bring One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy Fold. It’s unclear when these updates will roll out.
One UI 2.5 is a minor update, but it does bring a few notable changes including the ability for your device to remember the angle you used for your last selfie.
The camera app will also remember the last shooting mode you used (video, etc). There’s also support for full-screen navigation gestures in third-party launchers.
These Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 10
Samsung typically keeps devices updated with major Android software updates for two years. That’s changing as the company says it’s now committed to providing three years of major software upgrades going forward.
Initially it looked like this might only apply to higher profile devices, but lengthier support will also be extended to a number of other devices.
Here’s the full list directly from Samsung:
- Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 in addition to Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices.
- Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices.
- Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Fold and upcoming Z series devices
- Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices.
- Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices.
As for the devices moving to Android 10 in 2020, here’s what we know so far:
- Galaxy S10 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy S10 5G (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy S10+ (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy S10e (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy S10 Lite (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Note 10 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Fold (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy S9 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy S9+ (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Note 9 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A9 (2018) (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A7 (2018) (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A6 (2018) (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A6+ (2018) (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A80 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A70 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A70s (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A71 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A50 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A50s (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A40 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A40s (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A30 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A20 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A20e (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A10 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy A10s (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy J6 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy J6+
- Galaxy J8 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy J8+
- Galaxy M10
- Galaxy M20 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy M30 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy M30s (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy M40 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Tab S4 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Tab S5e (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Tab S6 (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) (Rolling Out)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)
These Galaxy Devices Probably Won’t Get Android 10
Any device that’s received two major software updates (Oreo and Pie) is currently on the fence when it comes to Android 10. This means popular devices like the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 will most likely get left behind on Android Pie.
Here are a few Samsung Galaxy devices that will probably stick around on Android Pie:
- Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy S8 Active
- Galaxy A8
- Galaxy A5 (2017)
- Galaxy A3 (2017)
- Galaxy J3 (2017)
- Galaxy J5 (2017)
- Galaxy J5 Pro (2017)
- Galaxy J7 (2017)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017)
The Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ aren’t listed on Samsung’s Android 10 roadmaps.
The Galaxy S8 has appeared in a GeekBench benchmark showing Android 10 on board, but this doesn’t confirm a release for the aging device.
In fact, it looks like the Galaxy S8 in question was running the LineageOS custom ROM. An official Android 10 update for the Galaxy S8 series is reportedly not in development at this time.
Samsung customer service reps have repeatedly told disgruntled Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 users that their devices will get upgraded to Android 10 down the road, but Samsung reps are extremely unreliable.
Samsung itself has reportedly confirmed plans to leave these devices behind on Android Pie so barring a change of heart, these devices won’t get an official version of Android 10.
Older devices like Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge probably won’t get upgraded to Android 10 either. Neither device received an upgrade to Android Pie.
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Release Date
The million dollar question: “When is Samsung planning to release Android 10 for my device?” Here’s what we know.
Galaxy S10 Android 10 Update
Samsung is rolling the official Galaxy S10 Android 10 update out to those on Android Pie. The update is widely available in many regions:
- Brazil
- Canada
- Caribbean
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Greece
- Kuwait
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Lebanon
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Panama
- Poland
- Slovakia
- Spain
- South Korea
- Turkey
- UAE
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
- Others
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have pushed the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update in the United States. T-Mobile’s also pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy S10 5G.
If you own an unlocked Galaxy S10 model in the United States, you should see Android 10. It’s rolling out to unlocked models right now.
As for Canada, the update is currently available on most carriers. If you own a Galaxy S10, you’ll want to check your phone for the download.
Samsung is also now pushing Android 10 and the One UI 2.0 to the Galaxy S10 5G. It’s also pushing Android 10 with One UI 2.1 to the Galaxy S10 Lite.
Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Update
The stable version of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 update is rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G right now.
The upgrade is currently rolling out to those who participated in the Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 beta program and those running Android Pie. Here’s the list of places where the Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 update is currently available:
- Austria
- Baltic countries
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- India
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nordic countries
- Panama
- Poland
- Romania
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- United Arab Emirates
- United States
- Others
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon are currently pushing Android 10 to their Galaxy Note 10 models. The update’s also moving out to unlocked models in the U.S.
Galaxy Fold Android 10 Update
The Samsung Galaxy Fold Android 10 update is finally rolling out in the United States and the update includes features from Samsung’s One UI 2.1.
It’s also pushing out in other regions so if you bought Samsung’s foldable phone you should keep an eye out for your upgrade as it should arrive in the near future.
Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 Update
Samsung’s now pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy Note 9 and it’s available for beta testers and those currently running Android Pie in Canada, Germany, India, Turkey, and many other countries.
The Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 update is also moving out in the United States where it has landed for devices on smaller carriers like Comcast, Spectrum Mobile, US Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile.
It’s also pushing out to Galaxy Note 9 users on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and to unlocked Galaxy Note 9 models.
Galaxy S9 Android 10 Update
The Galaxy S9 Android 10 update has left beta and the official software is now pushing to users in the following countries:
- Australia
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Croatia
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Many others
In the United States, the Galaxy S9 update is pushing to users on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Xfinity Mobile.
The update is also available for the unlocked model.
Galaxy M Android 10 Update
Samsung is also pushing Android 10 to mid-range devices.
The Galaxy M40 Android 10 update has made the move to Android 10.
The Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 Android 10 roll outs have begun. The two updates are currently rolling out in Germany, Greece, India, and Luxembourg. The Galaxy M30s Android 10 update is also pushing out.
Turkey’s also rolling out the Galaxy M20 Android 10 update and we expect the roll outs to pickup steam as we push deeper into the year.
If you can’t wait for the OTA, you can manually install Android 10 right now. If you own a Galaxy M20, head here. If you own a Galaxy M30, head here.
Galaxy A Android 10 Update
The company is pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy A80, the Galaxy A71, the Galaxy A70, the Galaxy A70s, the Galaxy A51, the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A50s, the Galaxy A40s, the Galaxy A30, the Galaxy A20e, the Galaxy A20s, the unlocked Galaxy A20s, the Galaxy A20, the Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A10s, the Galaxy A7 (2018), the Galaxy A6+, and the Galaxy A6 (2018).
Galaxy J Android 10 Update
Samsung is pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy J series with the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J8 picking up the update.
Galaxy Tab Android 10 Update
The Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 update is rolling out in several countries and the upgrade brings the company’s One UI 2.1 along with it.
Verizon is also pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy Tab S6 in the United States though it looks like the update brings One UI 2.0 and not One UI 2.1.
Samsung has pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab S4 LTE and Galaxy Tab S5e after a lengthy wait.
Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Update
Google’s working on the next version of Android. So is Samsung.
The Android 11 beta is available for Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4/Pixel 4XL, Pixel 3a/Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL and several other devices.
The company is apparently targeting an official release for Pixel devices on September 8th, but that date isn’t set in stone.
As for Samsung, the company has confirmed the start of its Android 11 beta program. The program is currently in the pre-release phase which requires users to register to become a Samsung developer partner.
Samsung’s Android 11 pre-beta is limited to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra models in South Korea and the United States, but the open beta will expand to users in China, Germany, India, Poland, and the United Kingdom.
The company is testing Android 11 on the Galaxy S10+. The device showed up in a Geekbench benchmark with Android 11 on board earlier this year.
Look for the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, and the Galaxy S10 series to take part in the Android 11 beta at some point down the road.
Also of note: Samsung’s version of Android 11 has the company’s new One UI 3.0 on board. We initially thought One UI 3 would arrive alongside the Galaxy S21 next year, but it looks like Samsung plans to issue it with its first batch of Android 11 updates. We now expect One UI 3.1 to roll out alongside the Galaxy S21 series.
We don’t expect the official release for Galaxy devices anytime soon, but users should keep an eye out for more information as we push deeper into the year.
While you wait, have a look at our early guide to Samsung’s Galaxy Android 11 release. We’ve also put together a guide to Samsung’s Android 11 beta.
Wait for Even Better Performance
You can expect the Galaxy S21 series to build on the foundation left by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series.
A sketchy report out of China claims Samsung will utilize the Snapdragon 865 inside the Galaxy S21 to keep the price down.
Of course, there's also a chance the Galaxy S21 makes the jump to Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 875 processor. If true, that should lead to notable improvements in overall speed, multitasking, and battery life.
91Mobiles has released potential information about Qualcomm's new processor. It will supposedly include a new X60 5G modem and an Adreno 660 graphics processor.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't shed any light on how much it'll improve upon the Snapdragon 865. We probably won't get those details until much later this year.
According to a report out of Taiwan, TSMC has reportedly started production of the Snapdragon 875. The report claims the company is "using 5nm production"and that it will indeed use the X60 5G modem.
Another processor rumor hints at a new Exynos 1000 processor for the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra and an Exynos 991 or or Exynos 992 for the cheapest Galaxy S21 model.
Leaker Ice Universe says the Exynos 1000 will still "lose" to the Snapdragon 875, he says power consumption should be improved.
The company is also reportedly thinking about ditching the Exynos name for its in-house processors.
The Galaxy S20's 120Hz screens are extremely smooth, but they can drain battery life and the hope is that Samsung's improvements to next year's models will help tone that down. The Galaxy S20 represents Samsung's first stab at the technology.
The Galaxy S20's 5G connectivity can also have a heavy impact on battery life and bringing a new modem aboard the Galaxy S21 could help counteract that.
As for the size of the Galaxy S21's battery, Samsung-centric blog Galaxy Club has spotted information about its size.
The information points to a 4,660mAh capacity battery. The Galaxy S20's battery is rated at 4,370mAh so this would represent a small bump.
So if you want a high-end Galaxy phone, but think you might want a little more polish, consider hanging around for next year's flagships.
Last update on 2020-09-09.
Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Update Info (2020)
With the official Android 11 roll out from Google live, we want to take you through everything you should know right now Samsung’s plans for Galaxy phones and tablets.
Earlier today, Google pushed its next operating system, Android 11, to Pixel users. That’s huge news for the Pixel community and it’s also big news for those who own other Android-powered devices. It means an official release is getting closer for those phones and tablets as well.
With Android 11 rolling out and Samsung’s Android 10 roll out slowing down, Galaxy smartphone and tablet users are starting to think about the future.
While some Android OEMs started talking about Android 11 months ago, Samsung remained silent. That changed after the launch of the Galaxy Note 20.
Samsung has confirmed early Android 11 plans. And thanks to that information, rumors and traditions, we can put together an overview for those of you curious about Android 11.
In this guide we’re going to take you through what you should know about Android 11 if you currently own, or if you’re planning to buy a Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, or another Galaxy device.
We’ll take you through what we know about Samsung’s version of Android 11. We’ll take you through what we know about the release date and we’ll outline which devices will get an upgrade to the new version of Android.
Let’s start with what’s coming out before the official version of Android 11. Samsung is still rolling out Android 10 updates and it’s also pushing monthly updates to its stable of Galaxy phones and tablets.
Samsung Galaxy September Update
Samsung’s September update is pushing out right now.
The update is rolling out to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A21s and you can expect it to hit more devices in the near future as Samsung ramps up the release.
We don’t know what patches are on board the update yet, Samsung hasn’t confirmed the contents, but those details will emerge soon.
If you want to learn more about Samsung’s security updates, head on over to the company’s website.
As a reminder, here’s the current breakdown of Samsung’s current Android security update coverage:
Current Models for Monthly Security Updates
- Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Enterprise Models: Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy XCover FieldPro, Galaxy XCover Pro
Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates
- Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J8
- Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40
- Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy View2
- W20 5G
Current Models for Other Regular Security Updates
- Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE
- Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A8+ (2018)
- Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Pop, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7+
- Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh
So while devices like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 probably won’t get Android 11, they will get security patches and bug fixes for the foreseeable future.
The company’s pushed One UI 2.1, the interface that arrived on board the Galaxy S20 series, to a number of devices including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy A51, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9.
These updates brought a variety of changes including:
- Quick Share
- Music Share
- Single Take
- AR Zone
- Pro Video Recording
That said, the One UI 2.1 update for older devices was missing at least one feature that’s present on Galaxy S20 models: Bixby Routines.
The company’s also released another version of One UI, dubbed One UI 2.5, that brings a number of improvements to Galaxy devices. The software debuted on board the Galaxy Note 20.
Samsung is pushing One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 Lite with more releases on the way.
The company is also planning to bring One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy Fold. It’s unclear when these updates will roll out.
One UI 2.5 is a fairly minor update, but it does bring a few notable changes including the ability for your device to remember the angle you used for your last selfie.
The camera app will also remember the last shooting mode you used (video, etc). There’s also support for full-screen navigation gestures in third-party launchers.
Samsung Galaxy Android 11: What’s New
Samsung’s version of Android 11 will look a lot different than the version Google releases for Pixel devices because it will utilize the company’s new One UI 3.0 user interface.
While we have some information, we don’t have the full picture because Samsung’s version of Android 11 is still in development. That said, it should bring a lot of Google’s features with it.
Google’s version of Android 11 includes:
- Improved Quick Replies.
- Mute notification sounds & vibrations during video capture recording.
- Chat Bubbles.
- Native Screen Recording.
- Bluetooth improvements for headphones.
- Memory Input/Output improvements.
- Biometric Authentication Strength
- Low Latency support.
- Variable refresh rates.
- Resume on Reboot.
- And a whole lot more.
We’ll learn more about the operating system as we push away from the Pixel roll out.
Samsung’s also working on the software that will power the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. The firmware was, as expected, is based on Android 11.
We don’t know what the software will look like, but the devices will almost certainly be powered by a new version of One UI, probably dubbed One UI 3.1.
These Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 11
Samsung typically keeps devices updated with major Android software updates for two years. Fortunately, it looks like the company will change this policy for Android 11.
The company says it’s committed to providing three years of major software upgrades going forward. This is obviously a huge development.
Initially it looked like this might only apply to higher profile devices, but according to Samsung, lengthier support will also be extended to other devices.
Here’s the full list:
- Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 in addition to Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices.
- Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices.
- Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Fold and upcoming Z series devices
- Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices.
- Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices.
As for Android 11, Popular phones like the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 are shoo-ins. The Galaxy Note 20 will make the move to Android 11 as well.
As for the company’s tablets, the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) will get upgraded to Android 11. You can also expect the new Galaxy Tab S7 to get upgraded as well.
Mid-range phones and tablets from 2019 should also move from Android 10 to Android 11.
Here is a preliminary list of device we think will get upgraded to Android 11 in 2020 and 2021:
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy A10
- Galaxy A10e
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A20e
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A40
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy A50s
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A60
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A70s
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy A8s
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M40
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S5e
- Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
- Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019)
- Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019)
These Galaxy Devices Might Not Get Android 11
Any Galaxy device that’s not on that list is currently on the fence when it comes to Android 11. That means popular devices like the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series are very much in danger of getting left behind on Android 10.
Here are a few Samsung Galaxy devices that could stick around on Android 10:
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
- Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Galaxy A8 (2018)
- Galaxy A8+ (2018)
- Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Galaxy A6 (2018)
- Galaxy A6+ (2018)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)
Older models like Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 probably won’t get upgraded to Android 11 either. Neither device has been upgraded to Android 10.
Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Beta
Google’s Android 11 beta included the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and the Pixel 4a.
Other companies taking part in the Android 11 beta included OnePlus (OnePlus 8 series), Xiomi (Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the POCO F2 Pro), and OPPO (Find X2 and Find X2 Pro).
As for Samsung, it will host its own Android 11 beta for Galaxy devices.
The company has confirmed its Android 11 beta program. The program will start in the pre-release phase which requires users to register to become a Samsung developer partner. You can do that over on its website.
Samsung’s Android 11 pre-beta is limited to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra models in South Korea and the United States, but the company will open the beta up to users in China, Germany, India, Poland, and the United Kingdom once the pre-beta process ends.
As for the start of the public Android 11 beta, it looks like it could happen soon. An update for the company’s Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app includes support for Android 11.
Samsung used to keep its Android betas exclusive to its Galaxy S flagship models. In 2016, the Android Nougat beta was exclusive to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users. In 2017, Samsung limited the Android Oreo beta to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.
It took a different approach with Android Pie. Instead of keeping it limited to Galaxy S flagships, Samsung expanded the Android Pie/One UI beta to former flagships and mid-range devices. The Android 10 beta reverted back to the old days with a far more limited release.
While we don’t know how the Android 11 beta will work exactly, you can expect the Galaxy Note 20 to take part at some point. We also expect to see a release for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models down the road.
For more on the Samsung Galaxy Android 11 beta program, take a look at our guide.
Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Release Date
So when will Samsung release its first Android 11 update? Let’s start with what we know.
Now that the Galaxy Android 11 beta program is confirmed, we know that the company is hard at work on updates for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.
The Galaxy S20+ Android 11 update recently appeared in a benchmark on HTML5test which is a sign that testing is underway behind the scenes. The device being tested was running the company’s unreleased Samsung Internet 13.0.
The company is reportedly testing Android 11 on the Galaxy S10+. Earlier this year the device showed up in a Geekbench benchmark.
Last year, Samsung pushed its first public Android 10 beta in October, or, several weeks after Google pushed the official version of Android 10 to Pixel devices. With the official version of Android 11 out for Pixel devices, the beta is getting close.
We don’t know when Samsung will open up the Android 11 beta to the general public, but the fact that the company started talking about the program in August points to a much faster release this time around.
Samsung says the Galaxy S20 series will be the first to Android 11 and we expect the Galaxy Note 20 series to follow closely behind. These devices will followed by older models like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.
And while a lot of Galaxy models will probably get Android 11 in the second half 2020, many others will have to wait until 2021. Samsung’s Android roll outs typically span across several months.
We’ll continue to update this post with new information as the year goes on so make sure to check back in with us.
Wait for Even Better Performance
You can expect the Galaxy S21 series to build on the foundation left by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series.
A sketchy report out of China claims Samsung will utilize the Snapdragon 865 inside the Galaxy S21 to keep the price down.
Of course, there's also a chance the Galaxy S21 makes the jump to Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 875 processor. If true, that should lead to notable improvements in overall speed, multitasking, and battery life.
91Mobiles has released potential information about Qualcomm's new processor. It will supposedly include a new X60 5G modem and an Adreno 660 graphics processor.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't shed any light on how much it'll improve upon the Snapdragon 865. We probably won't get those details until much later this year.
According to a report out of Taiwan, TSMC has reportedly started production of the Snapdragon 875. The report claims the company is "using 5nm production"and that it will indeed use the X60 5G modem.
Another processor rumor hints at a new Exynos 1000 processor for the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra and an Exynos 991 or or Exynos 992 for the cheapest Galaxy S21 model.
Leaker Ice Universe says the Exynos 1000 will still "lose" to the Snapdragon 875, he says power consumption should be improved.
The company is also reportedly thinking about ditching the Exynos name for its in-house processors.
The Galaxy S20's 120Hz screens are extremely smooth, but they can drain battery life and the hope is that Samsung's improvements to next year's models will help tone that down. The Galaxy S20 represents Samsung's first stab at the technology.
The Galaxy S20's 5G connectivity can also have a heavy impact on battery life and bringing a new modem aboard the Galaxy S21 could help counteract that.
As for the size of the Galaxy S21's battery, Samsung-centric blog Galaxy Club has spotted information about its size.
The information points to a 4,660mAh capacity battery. The Galaxy S20's battery is rated at 4,370mAh so this would represent a small bump.
So if you want a high-end Galaxy phone, but think you might want a little more polish, consider hanging around for next year's flagships.
Last update on 2020-09-09.
5 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S21 & 5 Reasons Not To
While you might have your sights on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy Note 10 series, or another device, some of you might want to think about holding out for the Samsung Galaxy S21/Samsung Galaxy S30.
The Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the company’s current flagships and they’re certainly worth of consideration if you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone in 2020.
If you’re looking to stay in the Galaxy family, you’ll also want to check out Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ from last year. They’re dependable devices and they’re much cheaper than they once were.
Outside of the Galaxy family you’ll want to take note of devices like Apple’s flagship iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They’re excellent alternatives to Samsung’s top names.
If you’d prefer to stick with Android, make sure you look into the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as well.
You’ll also want to take note of some of the phones that will arrive later this year. The list includes the 5G-powered iPhone 12 and the Google Pixel 5.
We’re also hearing about the phones coming in 2021. We’ve heard a lot about Apple’s iPhone 13 and we’ve also heard about the Samsung’s Galaxy S20’s successors.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Rumors
According to one leaker, the next Galaxy S is dubbed “Project U” behind the scenes. Presumably called Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30, the new models will almost certainly take the popular Galaxy S series to greater heights with improved hardware and software.
According to Samsung-centric blog SamMobile, Samsung is developing three versions of the Galaxy S21 which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that that’s been the company’s formula for a couple of years now.
The models in development are reportedly dubbed SM-G991, SM-G996, and SM-G998. These likely correspond to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
One rumor suggests Samsung will stop selling phones with a bundled charger as soon as next year in an effort to keep costs down. Apple is reportedly doing the same with the iPhone this year.
Another rumor suggests Samsung is currently testing screen sizes for the largest Galaxy S21 model with 6.911″, 7.076″, and 7.095″ supposedly under consideration right now.
While the Galaxy Note 20 is built out of “glasstic,” one leaker claims the smallest Galaxy S21 is not made out of the material, at least not yet.
One report claims Samsung will bring the Galaxy Note’s S Pen stylus to the Galaxy S line starting with the Galaxy S21 Ultra model.
Ice Universe, a respected leaker, says that while the S Pen might come to the Galaxy S21, it won’t prevent Samsung from releasing a Galaxy Note 21.
Another leaker says the Galaxy S21 won’t take a significant leap from the Galaxy S20 series. He says the devices are more like “S20.5” or “S20s.” Galaxy S20 sales numbers haven’t been great so it’ll be interesting to see if that plan sticks.
We’ve seen a steady stream of Galaxy S21 rumors and that means we can start to piece together some expectations. From there, we can help you make a decision about whether to buy a new phone now or take a wait and see approach as we push deeper into the year.
The Galaxy S21 release date is months away and many of you can’t or simply won’t want to wait until 2021 to upgrade. That said, the Galaxy S21 should definitely be on your radar if you’re planning to upgrade your phone later in the year.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the best reasons to go with another device.
Wait for Even Better Performance
You can expect the Galaxy S21 series to build on the foundation left by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series.
A sketchy report out of China claims Samsung will utilize the Snapdragon 865 inside the Galaxy S21 to keep the price down.
Of course, there's also a chance the Galaxy S21 makes the jump to Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 875 processor. If true, that should lead to notable improvements in overall speed, multitasking, and battery life.
91Mobiles has released potential information about Qualcomm's new processor. It will supposedly include a new X60 5G modem and an Adreno 660 graphics processor.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't shed any light on how much it'll improve upon the Snapdragon 865. We probably won't get those details until much later this year.
According to a report out of Taiwan, TSMC has reportedly started production of the Snapdragon 875. The report claims the company is "using 5nm production"and that it will indeed use the X60 5G modem.
Another processor rumor hints at a new Exynos 1000 processor for the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra and an Exynos 991 or or Exynos 992 for the cheapest Galaxy S21 model.
Leaker Ice Universe says the Exynos 1000 will still "lose" to the Snapdragon 875, he says power consumption should be improved.
The company is also reportedly thinking about ditching the Exynos name for its in-house processors.
The Galaxy S20's 120Hz screens are extremely smooth, but they can drain battery life and the hope is that Samsung's improvements to next year's models will help tone that down. The Galaxy S20 represents Samsung's first stab at the technology.
The Galaxy S20's 5G connectivity can also have a heavy impact on battery life and bringing a new modem aboard the Galaxy S21 could help counteract that.
As for the size of the Galaxy S21's battery, Samsung-centric blog Galaxy Club has spotted information about its size.
The information points to a 4,660mAh capacity battery. The Galaxy S20's battery is rated at 4,370mAh so this would represent a small bump.
So if you want a high-end Galaxy phone, but think you might want a little more polish, consider hanging around for next year's flagships.
Last update on 2020-09-09.
