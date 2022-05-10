Apple Watch 8 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Apple Watch 8 rumors continue to emerge and it’s pretty clear Apple plans to watch new 2022 Apple Watch models this fall. If you’re thinking about buying a new watch this year there are some things you’ll want to do ahead of the Apple Watch 8 release date.

We’re still months away from Apple’s announcements, but if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch you might want to hold off on a purchase and wait for Apple’s 2022 Apple Watch models. The company will reportedly launch as many as three new models this fall.

In addition to the flagship Apple Watch 8 we could see a new Apple Watch SE and a rugged Apple Watch aimed at those that love to bring their watch to the job site or the great outdoors.

We don’t have an Apple Watch 8 launch date yet, we don’t expect that to arrive for a few more months, but reports put the announcements in the fall, probably alongside the new iPhone 14.

It might seem like it’s too early to start prepping for the Apple Watch 8 release date but taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when it arrives. Your research might even convince you to buy another smartwatch well ahead of the Apple Watch 8 launch.

In this guide we’ll take prospective Apple Watch 8 buyers through some steps to take in the spring, summer, and early fall ahead of Apple’s Apple Watch 8 release date.

Track Apple Watch 8 Rumors

If you’re interested in upgrading to an Apple Watch 8 later this year you’ll want to keep your eyes on the rumor mill as we cruise through the year.

Apple will try and keep its new Apple Watch models in the shadows, but leaks are inevitable and we’ll hear a lot more about these devices as the year goes on.

Reports and rumors will almost certainly fill in the blanks ahead of the Apple Watch 8 release date and they’ll help you set proper expectations as we inch closer to Apple’s announcements.

You’ll want to track hardware and software rumors but you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for release date and supply chain rumors.

Right now it looks like the Apple Watch 8 and Apple’s other products are on track for a release in the fall, but things can change and they can change quickly.

It’s possible the devices get delayed and we could also see supply shortages post-launch. If rumors hint at potential shortages, and you want a new Apple Watch ASAP, you’ll probably want to put in a pre-order.

Get Familiar with watchOS 8 & watchOS 9

If you own an Apple Watch 1, Apple Watch 2, or a smartwatch that isn’t an Apple Watch, and you plan on upgrading to a new Apple Watch this year, you’ll want to get familiar with the current operating system. Right now that’s watchOS 8.

If you own a newer Apple Watch model and you’ve already upgraded to watchOS 8, you can probably skip this step.

If you’re currently using an older version of watchOS or if you’re using another operating system, use this time to get acquainted with watchOS and make sure you’re comfortable with it. To get started, have a look at Apple’s guide. You may also want to go into a store and go hands-on.

In June, Apple will announce a new version of watchOS, likely called watchOS 9. The software should make its debut on June 6th during the company’s WWDC 2022 keynote.

watchOS 9 will be the software that powers the new 2022 Apple Watches so it will be important to get familiar with this version of watchOS as well.

Shortly after the conclusion of the keynote, Apple will almost certainly push watchOS 9 into beta testing. If you own a compatible device and join one of Apple’s beta programs, you can try the software out well ahead of its release.

If you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you can follow watchOS 9 from a distance. Either way, you’ll want to dig into the changes on board so that you’re comfortable with the Apple Watch 8’s software.

Research Apple Watch Accessories

As we speed toward the Apple Watch 8 release date make sure you spend time getting familiar with the best Apple Watch accessories. This way you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend when the time comes.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best Apple Watch accessories before Apple makes its announcements. Some accessories could drastically alter how you use your device.

Make sure you get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of various manufacturers, and find styles that appeal to you.

Look Into Other Apple Watches

Before you make the decision to buy the Apple Watch 8, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with Apple’s current crop of smartwatches. Who knows, you may find something you really like long before the company announces the new models.

As of right now Apple sells three versions of the Apple Watch: the Apple Watch 7, the budget Apple Watch SE, and the aging Apple Watch 3. You should look into all of these before you decide to wait.

We’ve heard Apple may discontinue the Apple Watch 3 sometime in Q3. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims this is because the device’s “computing power can’t meet the requirements of the new watchOS.”

Retailers also sell other versions of the Apple Watch including Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch 5, and the Apple Watch 4. While older, these three can still hold their own and they should get upgraded to watchOS 9 later this year.

Hanging around for the 2022 Apple Watch models might seem like a great idea, but there’s a chance you’ll be better off going with one of these devices.

Look Into Apple Watch 8 Alternatives

We also recommend taking a look at the best Apple Watch 8 alternatives as we push deeper into the year. You might find something you like that falls outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

There are a number of solid alternatives out there including devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Fitbit Versa 3. Make sure you dig into these, and other models, before you decide to wait.

Make a Plan for Your Current Watch

If you plan to upgrade to a new Apple Watch in 2022, make sure you have a plan for your current device if you have one.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could make use of your current smartwatch. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down later this year. You might also look into donating your device to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your Apple Watch 8, you’ll want to dig into prices at popular resellers.

If you plan to trade your device in you’ll want to keep your current watch in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back.

Research AppleCare

New Apple Watches come with a standard warranty but some of you may want to better protect your investment with AppleCare.

AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers far better support than a standard warranty. If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s benefits, you should research them when you have time. You may also want to look at AppleCare alternatives.

You’ll be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase your new watch. You can also buy it later on down the road if you decide to wait.

Research Carriers

If you’re planning to buy a new Apple Watch with cellular data, make sure you research the carriers in your region so that you find a perfect fit for your new device.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or data plan, or if you’ve never owned a watch with cellular data, use this time wisely. Each carrier has its pros and cons and it could take some time before you find one that stands out amongst the rest.

