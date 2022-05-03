iPhone 14 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Apple iPhone 14 rumors are heating up ahead of its inevitable release this fall. If you’re thinking about buying Apple’s new 2022 iPhone later this year, there are some things you’ll want to do before the iPhone 14 release date.

While we’re still months away from Apple’s iPhone 14 announcements but there are some great reasons to start thinking about waiting for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Max. Apple will reportedly launch four new iPhones this year though it will apparently axe the “Mini” from its lineup.

The iPhone 14 series will reportedly have a variety of upgrades on board including a new processor, improved cameras, and a whole lot more.

We don’t have an official iPhone 14 launch date yet, that announcement won’t come for awhile, but signs are pointing to an arrival in and around the usual date in September.

While it might seem like it’s a bit early to start prepping for the iPhone 14 release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.

Your research might even convince you to buy another iPhone model ahead of the iPhone 14 release or perhaps even buy a phone outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 14 buyers through some steps to take in the spring, summer, and early fall ahead of Apple’s iPhone 14 release date.

Track iPhone 14 Rumors

If you’re interested in buying one of Apple’s 2022 iPhones, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release date.

Apple will do its best to keep iPhone 14 details under wraps, but leaks are inevitable. We’ve already seen numerous reports outline potential iPhone 14 features and we’ll see plenty more as the year goes on.

These rumors will fill in many of the blanks ahead of the iPhone 14 release date and they’ll help you set proper expectations as we get closer to Apple’s announcements.

In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for release date and supply chain rumors.

As of right now, the iPhone 14 release date looks like it’s on track for a date in September, but that could certainly change down the road.

Apple is reportedly taking steps to ensure it has enough stock to meet demand this fall, but we could see delays caused by issues in the supply chain.

If rumors start hinting at potential shortages, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order to avoid getting your new iPhone 14 much later in the year.

Keep an Eye on Your Upgrade Eligibility

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone 14 this fall, or even if you’re just interested, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push closer to the release date.

If you aren’t eligible for an upgrade until September or later, you might not be able to buy your new iPhone 14 model right away.

That being said, carriers will sometimes bump your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to Apple’s announcements.

Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

Get Familiar with iOS 15 & iOS 16

If you’re currently using an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, an older iPhone, or an Android phone, and you plan on upgrading to an iPhone 14 later this year, you’ll want to get familiar with iOS.

Right now, the current version of iOS is iOS 15. If you own a newer iPhone model, you’ve probably already upgraded to the software and you can skip this step.

If you’re still using an older version of iOS or you’ll be moving from Android, use this time to get comfortable with iOS 15. You can start with our guide to the software.

In June, Apple will announce iOS 16 for iPhone. The company will likely confirm the software during its WWDC 2022 keynote on June 6th.

iOS 16 will be the software that powers the iPhone 14 series so it’ll be important to get familiar with that version of iOS as well. Fortunately, you’ll be able to do so long before the iPhone 14 release date arrives.

In June, Apple will push iOS 16 into beta testing and if you own an eligible device, you’ll be able to download a pre-release version onto your iPhone if you own one.

If you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you can follow iOS 16 from a distance. Either way, you’ll want to dig into the changes on board so that you’re comfortable with the iPhone 14’s software.

Research iPhone Accessories

As we push toward the iPhone 14 release date, you should spend some time getting familiar with the best iPhone accessories. This way you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend if you decide you want to pair your new phone with some extras.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone accessories before Apple makes its announcements. Some accessories could drastically alter how you use your new phone.

Make sure you get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you. That way you’ll be ready to go when Apple makes its announcements.

Figure Out How Much Storage You Need

Start thinking about how much storage you might want on your iPhone 14. Picking the correct amount of iPhone storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the road.

While some of you will be perfectly fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having tons of internal space available.

If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our iPhone 13 storage guide.

Look Into Other iPhones

Before you make the decision to buy an iPhone 14, you’ll want to get familiar with Apple’s current iPhone models. You might find an iPhone you really like at a price you love long before the iPhone 14 arrives on shelves.

First, we recommend taking a look at Apple’s current flagships which include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro.

You’ll also want to look at the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We also recommend having a look at the new iPhone SE 3.

Waiting for the iPhone 14 might seem like a good idea, but a lot of you might be better off buying another iPhone right now. If you do, you’ll be able to upgrade to an iPhone 14, or another phone, next year.

Look Into iPhone 14 Alternatives

We also recommend taking a look at the best iPhone 14 alternatives in the buildup to the release. You might find something you really like outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

There are a bunch of excellent iPhone alternatives out there, but here are a few of our current favorites:

Dig into these, and others if you need to, before you decide to wait for the iPhone 14 release date.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

If you plan to upgrade to a new iPhone 14 this year, make sure you have a plan for your current phone.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could make use of your current phone. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down later this year. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your iPhone 14, you’ll want to dig into prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when iPhone 14 trade-in offers go live this fall.

Research AppleCare

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone 14, you’ll probably want to protect your investment.

New iPhones come with a standard warranty, but Apple’s AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers far better support.

If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s benefits, you should research them when you have time. You should also look into AppleCare alternatives.

You’ll be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase your new device. You can also buy it later if you decide to wait.

Research Carriers

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or data plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit for your new phone.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, make sure you shop around before you settle.

6 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 14 & 5 Reasons Not To