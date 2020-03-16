Android
18 Best Apps to Waste Time (2020)
These are the best apps to waste time in 2020. From learning or being entertained, these apps will help you pass time a little faster with your iPhone, iPad, Android or even Apple TV.
It’s a perfect companion for being stuck at home, and you can play these on your own, or with friends and family. Most of these work with or without the Internet, and they are perfect for passing time or wasting time when you can’t get out or go do what you want.
If you are going to be without the Internet, make sure you check out the best offline games that you can play while in the air or when you don’t have a reliable Internet connection.
These are the 17 best apps and games to waste your time. I’ve used these apps to pass the time in lines, at boring events and just when I need a short break where I can distract myself.
Baseball Boy
Baseball Boy is a great time waster game because it only takes a few seconds to play one turn, so you can use it e en when you only have a minute or two to wait in line.
This is a timing game. You tap to swing the bat when it is lined up in the center of the arc to get a perfect hit. Each hit earns you points that you can spend towards strength, speed, bounciness and offline earnings.
I love that I can keep coming back to this game when I have a few minutes to kill and after a few turns I can increase my stats and go a little further the next time. There's a little strategy to it, but for the most part it's a great little distracting game.
