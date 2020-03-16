10 Best Free Games on Steam (2020)

These are the best free games on Steam worth playing in 2020. These days we’re seeing more and more free-to-play games, and that’s no longer a bad thing. So, whether you’re on a budget, bored and can’t leave the house or are just looking for something new, give these a try.

While old classics like CS:GO continue to remain popular, we’re seeing a lot of fun new free games on steam. Yes, you can get a lot of excellent PC games from several resources, but Valve’s long-standing PC platform is still one of the best places to look.

Steam has one of the biggest PC game collections around. So, today, we’ll run through the best free Steam games you can play right now in several different genres, ensuring there’s a little of something for everyone. We’ll do our best to look out for micro-transactions and loot boxes, and warn you if a title has too many. So, pull up a chair, start downloading and enjoying these free PC games today.

Best Free Games on Steam in 2020

Download on Steam: Destiny 2

Perhaps the best free PC game overall is Destiny 2, now that it is partly available for free on Steam. Bungie’s wildly popular shooter is still one of my all-time favorites, and back in October, a free version came out for PC players. Obviously a big part of Destiny 2 is still behind a paywall and expansions, but the original download will deliver hundreds of hours of fun, exciting, exhilarating gunplay. Shooting aliens and anything else that moves.

The download gets you the entire game, two of its expansions and both the PvP and PvE modes, so you’ll have plenty to keep you busy.

Cry of Fear

Download on Steam: Cry of Fear

I’m still a huge fan of the original Half-Life, and chances are, you are too. Based on Valve’s original HL game engine, yet completely redesigned, Cry of Fear is a scary game that will have you on the edge of your seat. It’s a slow, creepy, horror-shooter game that will make you feel like you’re in an entirely different world or situation from Half-Life, yet it still feels familiar. Anyone that enjoys a good horror game will like this completely free shooter game.

Team Fortress 2

Download on Steam: Team Fortress 2

This list of the best free Steam games wouldn’t be complete without Valve’s classic obnoxious shooter Team Fortress 2. Take things as seriously as you want, or be silly and run around the polished maps with whatever class and character fit your mood. This game is so old, yet you can easily spend hours and hours enjoying everything that it has to offer. If you’ve somehow never played Team Fortress 2, but find yourself stuck at home for some reason, do yourself a favor and give it a try.

Fractured Space

Download on Steam: Fractured Space

If you want to play an exciting MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game but aren’t really into spells, wizards, and the usual fray, feel free to check out Fractured Space. This game takes a fairly traditional MOBA-style but injects it into a naval fleet stuck out in space. You’ll take part in huge 5v5 battles as you try and destroy the enemy’s entire base and fleet.

Star Trek: Online

Download on Steam: Star Trek: Online

While we could easily recommend EVE: Online in this list of awesome free-to-play games, we figured a shout out to Star Trek: Online was in order. It became a free game back in 2010 (I believe) and surprisingly it’s still an excellent title you’ll absolutely love. If you’re looking to fly off into the new frontier and battle MMO style, feel free. Keep in mind that this is Star Trek, after all, so you’ll eventually run into microtransactions to speed things up. With that out of the way, give it a try today.

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Download on Steam: Paladins

Sick of hearing about Fortnite yet? What about Overwatch? If so, how about we combine both of those games into something unique, fun, engaging and worth downloading? That’s what you’ll get from Paladins: Champion of the Realm. It’s a free-to-play team shooter game with a lot to offer, and that includes a battle royale mode. You do have to grind a bit at the beginning, but trust us, it’s worth it to have an enjoyable yet free game to play for months on end.

Warframe

Download on Steam: Warframe

One of my favorite games as of late is Warframe, simply for the brutal melee-shooter action it delivers. It’s an online brawler title, but you’ll probably love it as much as me if you like shooter titles. You’ll play as a powerful space ninja with several different weapons at your disposal, like a huge sword, and slay anyone that gets in your way. It combines some of the best elements of Destiny 2 with other popular games in the genre, and it gets content updates very frequently.

Ring of Elysium

Download on Steam: Ring of Elysium

It’s hard not to look at every battle royale game as just another boring clone of the bigger guys, but if there’s one battle-royale game knockoff worth trying we think Ring of Elysium is one of them. Elysium is probably the best free-to-play battle royale game you’ve never tried. We like that it has tons of ways to win, more strategy, and more abilities at your disposal than most of the others. It does have a few small transactions in-game, but they’re only cosmetic so you can still play (and win) without any of it.

Counterstrike: GO

Download on Steam: CS:GO

Ahhh. The good old days of upgrading my PC with that shiny new eVGA GeForce 8600 GTS and taking people down in de_dust2. It never gets old. If you love shooter games and somehow still haven’t ever played a round of Counterstrike, what are you doing with your life? Go download the popular CounterStrike: GO (CS:GO) right now and play it for the next month until you get good. You’ll thank me later.

Path of Exile

Download on Steam: Path of Exile

We could go on and on about great games that are completely free from Steam, but for the sake of time and your download bandwidth, we’re keeping this list to 10. So, last but not least we want to recommend Path of Exile. This game is a Diablo-style action RPG with everything you’d want from the genre. You can find anything and everything to fit your play style, tons of combos to use, and enough enemies to keep you busy for weeks on end, if not more. The latest mode, Blight, adds a tower-defense element into the game making it even more exciting and enjoyable. They offer microtransactions, but again, it’s only for looks so you can do without.

These are just a few of the many awesome games you can find, play, and enjoy on Steam. So, fire up that dusty old gaming PC and enjoy everything Steam has to offer. If you’re looking for accessories to up your gaming experience, consider this keyboard, our favorite gaming mouse, and these awesome headphones.