15 Common Galaxy S10 Problems & How to Fix Them
This is a list of the most common Galaxy S10 problems and how to fix them, that way you can get your phone running its best. The S10 has plenty of fancy features, but it isn’t perfect. Whether that’s the fingerprint scanner acting up, camera and keyboard problems, or even Android 10 issues. Here’s what you need to know. These fixes also apply to the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10 5G.
You don’t have to go to a carrier store or call Samsung support for help. Instead, follow our tips and fix your Galaxy S10 problems right from home.
We’ll walk you through the most frequent complaints, then offer fixes, tips or resources to address them. Keep in mind that everyone uses phones differently, and not everyone will have the same issues. Let’s get started.
Update: The December security patch for US carriers and unlocked Galaxy S10 models, fixed a lot of problems from the September and October software. Plus, as of December 16th, the official Galaxy Android 10 update is available around the globe and on several U.S. models, including T-Mobile and Sprint. Users reported a difference in battery life, fixes for auto-focus problems in 3rd party apps, weird password issues, or overheating while charging.
The Android 10 update delivered Samsung’s One UI 2.0 software upgrade and added a bunch of new features and bug fixes. Since then, we’ve seen security updates and maintenance releases in January and February of 2020, with more coming soon. Then, owners can expect the One UI 2.1 update in the near future, which is the current software on Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 lineup.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 Fingerprint Scanner Problems
First things first, we have to address the fingerprint scanner. At the last minute, Samsung put screen protectors on all Galaxy S10 models prior to shipping, and that’s making the fingerprint scanner setup process very difficult. You have to press really hard, and you’ll likely get a few failed attempts during the setup process. DO NOT WORRY.
Samsung issued a day-one software update that drastically improved the fingerprint scanner speed and reliability. Then, in April (and September) Samsung released more updates that surprisingly made a huge difference. Users are reporting a vastly better experience with the fingerprint sensor. Additionally, once you remove that cheap plastic film Samsung put on the phones it works way better.
That said, if you’ve received the latest software update, took off the screen protector and are still dealing with problems we have a few tips. For one, move your finger in several different locations while you do the registration process. Then, register your fingertip a few times holding the phone with one hand, as that’s how you’ll likely unlock it the most. Don’t hold the phone in one hand and use the other to tap. Register your finger while holding the phone as you normally would.
If you’re using a case we recommend redoing the entire finger scan process again, to get the angle right. Plus, we’re hearing registering the same finger twice substantially improves the results, too. And finally, whether you do or don’t use a screen protector, try this trick to increase screen sensitivity. Plus, the new Android 10 release arriving in December has several fingerprint scanner enhancements and reliability improvements.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 Accidental Screen Touch Problems
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is still new and you can expect several updates within the first month or two that will address most of your complaints, for now, keep reading.
Another complaint we keep seeing is users are accidentally touching the side of the phone and opening the Edge apps panel, launching apps, or just waking the screen by accident. With almost no bezels, there isn’t anywhere to put your hand during use. That said, one quick change in settings will prevent these accidental taps. Or, just do what I did and disable the edge panel.
- Go to Settings and select Display
- Scroll down to Accidental Touch Protection
- Flip the switch to ON
Not only does this help prevent accidental taps and touches in general, but it also helps with accidental taps in a pocket, purse, bag, or dark areas. Furthermore, we’re seeing complaints about color shift and bad viewing angles on the S10, where the screen has a red tint to it. We’re hoping this can be fixed by a software update, as we saw a similar situation with the Galaxy S8 in 2017.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 Apps That Are Not Full Screen
With a big 6.1 or 6.4-inch Quad-HD screen that’s long and skinny, some apps don’t use the entire screen on your Galaxy S10. This is due to the long aspect ratio, similar to 16:9 widescreen movies back in the day having black bars, not to mention the cutout at the top for the camera.
Most apps and games scale up to fit the entire screen, but some don’t. If so follow these steps to fix the issue. That guide is from the Galaxy S8, but the same steps apply even on Android 9 Pie One UI.
- Pull down the notification bar and head to Settings (gear-shaped icon near the top right)
- Tap on Display
- Select the option labeled Full screen Apps
- Tap on any app that isn’t full screen, and switch it from Auto to Full Screen
At this point, most apps should work fine and developers already fixed this. If not, you can force them into full screen mode. Now it will automatically scale to the new 18.5:9 aspect ratio and fill your entire display with content. Additionally, when you launch an app and it doesn’t use the entire screen, you’ll see a little popup at the bottom of the screen to quickly toggle it to full-view. Tap that and you’re all done.
If apps or games get cut off after you do this, reverse the steps and change it back to Auto.
Sprint Galaxy S10 No 4G LTE Problems
A huge issue for all three models of the Galaxy S10 on Sprint is no 4G LTE. These phones are stuck on old, slow 3G speeds where the internet almost doesn’t work, videos won’t load, and the phones are nearly a paperweight. Some people have 4G LTE, but not for very long, and the constant searching for a signal and switching from 3G to 4G LTE makes the phones very hot. Spring has acknowledged this issue several times, and finally fixed it.
We saw one complaint that it’s back with the Android 10 beta, so if you have any issues drop us a comment below.
On April 16th Sprint issued yet another software update for the Galaxy S10 (software version ASD5) and that should fix your 4G LTE problems. And while dozens of users said they’re finally seeing 4G LTE internet speeds and improved battery life, a lot of users like Tim from Twitter are still struggling.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 App Drawer Button Missing
If you’re coming from an older Galaxy smartphone you’re in for a surprise. There are no physical buttons, no home key, and no app tray icon. They’re all gone. Some owners are getting frustrated that they can’t find all of their installed apps. Swipe up, and they’ll appear. Or, here’s how to go back to the old style.
- Press and hold down on any blank space on your screen. It will zoom out to an edit and layout page, and give you setting or wallpaper options.
- Tap the gear-shaped settings button.
- Next hit the option in settings labeled “Apps Button” and select the “show apps button”.
This way you’ll have a button that launches a tray with all of your apps like before. Or, if you’re coming from an iPhone select “Home screen only” if you want all the apps on your home screen like iOS.
Galaxy S10 Freezing & Unresponsive Problems
Is your Galaxy S10 or some of its apps freezing and becoming unresponsive? We saw this with the S9, and now a few reports are emerging on the new Galaxy S10. You might experience this in the contacts app or phone dialer while trying to make a call.
If your S10 is frozen or unresponsive press and hold both the power and volume down buttons at the same time, and hold them down for 7-8 seconds. The phone will turn off, reboot, and start fresh. This will not harm anything and simply forces the phone to restart, even if it’s completely frozen and the screen is black. Give it a try.
Additionally, the Galaxy S10 May update “XXU1ASE5” caused problems for multiple users, so much that Samsung pulled and delayed the update. We’re hearing reports of fingerprint issues, freezing, lag, and more. The company quickly fixed this problem with the June update, and a few more tweaks in September and October. Read more about this problem right here.
Since then, we’ve seen all the freezing and unresponsive issues completely go away and the Galaxy S10 runs great. That said, we may see a few new problems emerge with the Android 10 update. So, be prepared for when you get this big update.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 Bluetooth Problems
For the first time in a few years, we’re not seeing too many BT complaints yet. That said, you’re likely to experience a few issues with Bluetooth in your car, stereo, or accessories, although the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update has several improvements to BT. With so many speakers, headphones and other accessories you’re bound to have an issue here and there.
If you can’t see devices or do see them and they won’t connect, you’re not alone. Sometimes the connection is poor and audio cuts out too. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 on the Galaxy S10 most people shouldn’t face any problems. If you do, simply toggle Bluetooth OFF, then turn it back on again. This fixes the issue 95% of the time. Or, forget the device entirely and redo the “pairing” process.
Users can also head to Settings > Apps > and find “Bluetooth” and clear the cache. This will erase all pairings, which fixed problems on the Galaxy Note 8 and S9. Otherwise, try our biggest tip for ANY problem, and reboot your phone. Yup, just a simple reboot usually fixes just about everything.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 WiFi & GPS Problems
With every phone release, we see reports about WiFi problems. And, we’re already seeing comments about poor performance, WiFi drops, connection issues and more with the Galaxy S10, even though it supports the new WiFi 6 protocol. This is almost never a problem with the phone itself, and usually something else.
We’ve found that Samsung’s super helpful SmartSwitch tool for transferring an old phone to a new phone can often be the problem for bad WiFi. The software transferred the name, password, and connection for you. That’s nice, but that might also be your problem.
Those experiencing Galaxy S10 WiFi problems have a few things they can try. First, we recommend you forget your WiFi network and re-enter the password on the phone. Do this by heading to Settings > Connections > WiFi. Push and hold your home internet connection and tap forget network on the pop-up. Then search for a WiFi connection, find yours, put in the password and it should work. Better yet, reset your network to default settings. We’ve found unplugging the power to your router for 10 seconds will give it a fresh start. Then try connecting your Galaxy S10 one more time.
Additionally, we have one more super helpful tip for WiFi issues. Go to Settings > Connections > WiFi > Advanced Settings > and disable the WiFi sleep option. That way WiFi stays on no matter what, even when the screen is off. Now all your apps and services continue to use WiFi, and you don’t need to keep the screen on while you update apps.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 Always-On Display and Lift to Wake Problems
Samsung added a new “lift to wake” feature to the Galaxy S10. When you pick it up the screen automatically comes to life. It’s nice, but some people don’t like it. Plus, we’re seeing a ton of complaints that the lift to wake or AOD feature is making the phone wakeup in pockets, which is draining the battery.
So, here’s how to change, customize, and tweak the always-on display. We’ll also show you how to turn off the lift to wake feature.
Go to Settings > Lock screen > and tap on Always-On Display. From here, you can customize and change the entire experience. Personally, we recommend you leave this on as it’ll cut down on how often you wake up the phone — resulting in longer battery life.
Then, go back to the main Settings menu and go to Advanced Features > Motions and gestures > and uncheck the Lift to wake feature. While you’re here, kill the “double-tap to wake” if it keeps going off in your pocket. Samsung will fix this with a software update, eventually.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 Wet Speaker Problems
The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are IP68 dust and water-resistant. Meaning you can take it in the shower, drop it in the pool, or use it at depths of around 5 ft without worry. The phone can technically handle around 5ft for 30 minutes and still work fine. Even the dual speakers can handle a little water.
However, if the speaker or grill gets wet your phone will sound funny and muffled. This isn’t a concern and there’s no damage either, you just need to try it out.
Samsung uses a coating on the inside of the device to keep the components safe. Then, something they call “surface tension” to keep water out of both speakers. If your music or speaker sounds funny you just need to let it dry. Or, tap it gently against your hand to push any water out of the speaker. Most likely there’s nothing wrong with your phone, just give it time.
Bonus tip: Never EVER charge your phone when it is wet. Let the USB Type-C charging port completely dry before you plug in your phone to refill the battery.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 Battery Life Problems
With a bigger 3,400 mAh battery in the Galaxy S10 and an even bigger 4,100 mAh pack in the S10+, these phones get some of the best battery life we’ve ever seen. It’s pretty impressive. Still, some users may run into issues or battery problems that will need attention.
First, here’s our big guide to fixing bad Galaxy S10 battery life problems. Your next step to solving any battery situation is by heading to Settings > Device Maintenance > Battery > Battery Usage to see what’s going on. This gives you a detailed breakdown on what uses what, and even shows the #1 battery drain at the top of the list.
If an app is malfunctioning or misbehaving it’ll use too much battery and appear at the top of this list. If you see anything other than Display, screen, Android System, or Android OS at the top, or a game you just played, then something isn’t right. Disable or reinstall any app or service that’s draining more battery than it should.
Back in March, an update fixed a “deep sleep” issue for those with a Samsung Exynos version of the phone (mainly models outside the US). Then, another update for all other models arrived and we saw similar battery-enhancing changes in September, October, and now with Android 10 in December.
Bonus tip: The September Galaxy S10 updates wrecked battery life for the US carrier models, mainly AT&T and Verizon. Don’t worry though, as we have a super simple way to fix it. If you haven’t made this change in settings, you’ll notice a huge increase once you do.
Basically, turn off any and all network or carrier enhancement or diagnostic tools. The June/July/September update for the AT&T Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus added something called “AT&T mobile network diagnostics” to the mobile networks settings menu and is ON by default. Turn this off using our steps in the image above, and look for something similar from Verizon or T-Mobile.
How to Fix Galaxy S10 Camera Problems
Initially, we didn’t see any big complaints about the Galaxy S10 camera, but a few users on Reddit shared reports of their problems. One being the front camera is way too close when you use apps outside of Samsung’s camera app. Furthermore, the June update ruined the Galaxy S10 camera in 3rd party apps like Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat, especially while trying to record video.
The summer security patches wrecked auto-focus for the Galaxy S10 on both AT&T and T-Mobile. My AT&T Galaxy S10+ was almost completely unusable with Snapchat or Instagram, and never focused on the subject while trying to take photos or video. We’re seeing several reports about this from users. Samsung is aware of this problem, and the August update fixed it, mostly. Unfortunately, Snapchat still cannot use the rear cameras on the Galaxy S10+, as they go completely out of focus. So far the only fix we’ve found is installing a version of Snapchat that’s 6-months old. Like Snapchat v10.57 right here. This is still a problem as of December 2019.
Updates: Samsung and AT&T issued another update on July 31st, and followed that by a bigger one on August 26th (in the US) both claiming to have camera improvements. 3rd party apps are focusing better now, but it’s still not perfect. The September update on Verizon improved the camera too. Better yet, the October update added Note 10 camera features to the S10, which are pretty awesome. We’re seeing 1-2 more Note 10 camera options hit the Galaxy S10 with the Android 10 update too.
We’re also seeing a report that the buttons for the three rear cameras don’t always switch to that specific lens. I’m not seeing this issue, but if you are, try rebooting your phone. Then, users are reporting poor lighting and a super dark super slow-motion video experience. The 960 FPS slow-mo feature needs a lot of light for the best experience, so if you try it indoors, you won’t enjoy the results. That’s not a problem, it’s just how the new technology works so far.
Reboot Your Galaxy S10 to Fix Most Problems
Before we share our last tip, try a simple reboot. Almost every problem we hear from friends, family, or see online can quickly be fixed by rebooting your Galaxy S10. Seriously, before you try anything major, reboot the phone. Not receiving text messages, reboot your phone. Your sound isn’t working, reboot the phone.
Press and hold the power button on the right side of your Galaxy S10, then tap restart. Within about 1 minute you’ll be up and running with almost every problem gone.
Also, go to Settings > Device Maintenance > and tap the 3-dots in the top corner and select Auto Restart. Now, choose the time and day of the week, like Wednesday at 4 AM. This way your phone will reboot once a week at night so performance stays at its best, and problems are a thing of the past.
How to Factory Reset the Galaxy S10
Most owners won’t experience any major problems with the Galaxy S10 or S10+. If you tried everything we mentioned above and checked with your carrier for help, we do have one last step you can try before looking into a replacement. The last resort to fix big problems is doing a factory data reset. This will erase all user data, apps, messages, and content from the phone. Only do this if something is seriously wrong and a show-stopping problem.
Keep in mind that you will want to backup any data before you proceed. Go to Settings > General Management > and hit Reset to get started.
This process will only take a few minutes and will restore the original software that came with your phone. Galaxy S10 owners can use Samsung SmartSwitch or Google restore to get all their apps back. Again, this is the last resort if you have major problems. If this doesn’t fix it, consider reaching out to Samsung or your carrier for a replacement phone.
I also recommend owners backup their phones and do a complete factory data wipe and erase everything after the update to Android 10 and the One UI 2.0 software. Then, restore everything and enjoy the update. You don’t have to do this, but I’ve found that big updates tend to cause a few little issues, and starting from a fresh slate is typically best. Use Samsung SmartSwitch to backup and restore your stuff.
What’s Next?
In closing, here’s what you need to know about what’s coming next. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is just over a year old and got brand new software to kickoff 2020. Samsung issued a day-one software update, fixed problems with updates in June, September, and October, and surprisingly enough, delivered Android 10 before the end of the year.
Keep in mind that Samsung’s One UI 2.0 running on Android 10 is brand new, just started hitting devices in mid-December 2019, and finished in January. And while the One UI 2.0 update is great it did add a few issues that will be fixed in March, April, or later this year with the One UI 2.1 update. Currently, the only phones with One UI 2.1 are the Galaxy S20 family.
Galaxy software is always improving. The company will release Android 10, then another big update within the first month of its arrival to fix problems, then continue to refine the experience. Combine both the things we just mentioned and your Galaxy S10 experience should only improve moving forward.
Basically, just know that a few more updates are coming soon, like Android 10 and One UI 2.0 in a week or two, or in early 2020. For now, drop us a comment below if you’re experiencing any other major issues and we’ll do our best to help, or research a fix for you. Otherwise, enjoy everything your phone has to offer and this newest software upgrade.
112 Comments
Leave a Reply
Joe Mellino
03/09/2019 at 3:26 am
Love the phone but cannot get any email or text notification lights to work
Jay
03/10/2019 at 8:02 am
The S10 no longer has the notification light!
Joe Mellino
03/10/2019 at 3:29 pm
yes but edge lighting is supposed to work for notifications. Any suggestions?
Vino
03/13/2019 at 10:55 pm
try downloading the app Always On Edge (AOE). I have that working for text, gmail, and missed call notifications. Only issue, imo, is that it doesn’t cycle through the different color lights, only the last notification light will show.
ed
03/11/2019 at 6:08 pm
Yes it’s a little sad but that’s what we get for wanting more screen. There’s no room for a led at the top anymore. Give and take
Cory Gunther
03/19/2019 at 5:00 pm
The built-in edge lighting only works with Samsung’s email app and default text app, I believe. Not if you use Gmail o a 3rd party text app like Textra…. which sucks.
You can use an “Edge Lighting” app from the play store to make the ring around the front camera light up for notifications, and it works pretty good. I have a feeling Samsung will make this a feature in settings within the next month or two, also. Which is awesome.
I’ve always had issues with the actual built-in edge lighting controls, but that’s just me.
Dan
03/13/2019 at 10:24 am
Same, not getting edge lighting to work
Dan
03/13/2019 at 10:26 am
Actually, I’m not even getting messages to pop up on the always on screen despite that being checked! It just shows an icon. I did switch to Google SMS so maybe that doesn’t work with the lock screen? Gmail doesn’t work either…just shows an icon on the always on display. Both do seem to work on the normal lock screen though
Cory Gunther
03/19/2019 at 5:02 pm
in lockscreen settings you can control how much info it displays about notifications…. So just an icon, or a full preview of the message or email, etc… This is a simple setting.
Go to settings > lockscreen > notifications and change the “View Style”
You’re welcome.
John
06/21/2019 at 9:53 pm
Welcome for what? You seem not to understand the difference between the lock screen (to which the settings you mention refer) and the always on screen to which the OP referred.
Lauren
07/08/2019 at 3:01 pm
I’m having this same problem. Constantly missing texts because nothing shows up/wakes up the screen. This is insanely simple and annoying that not even 3rd party apps seem to be able to fix. Edge lighting only works when I am already on my phone doing something else. Nothing will wake up the screen when I get messages. The worst.
VR Gaming
07/10/2019 at 5:38 am
I am completely satisfied with this smartphone, it has never failed to let me down, which I cannot say about the previous iPhone 8. Of course, this remains my subjective opinion. In fact, instagram spoils the quality of taking off Samsung. And for all this there is an explanation: the iPhone shoots in the mov format. and samsung to mp4. But in all respects, even for the same camera Samsung is much better. And they are not greedy)) look at how generously they always hand out gifts to their new flagships, and even to old ones too) and this is not just to buy) but Samsung shows the importance of its customers and wants to please them!
Rod Law
03/09/2019 at 6:07 am
I’m having problems playing Spotify through a Cyrus Soundkey external DAC.
Everytime I hit play the phone restarts itself…
I’ve emailed Cyrus but any advice would be appreciated. Thanks
Rod Law
03/09/2019 at 9:06 am
Now the phone just doesn’t recognise the external DAC at all….
Brian
03/10/2019 at 7:02 am
Mobile data and Bluetooth turn off after removing from charging.
Jay
03/10/2019 at 8:06 am
I have been comparing the S10 to my old S9 by swapping the SIM card. Going through the same quarter mile stretch near my house, the S9 shows -83db and 5 bars consistently. The S10 shows anywhere between -73 and -101db with bars changing between 1 and 5 at any one given time. It is very erratic. I have tried resetting the phone more than once and removing and reinstalling the SIM card more than once. Neither helped at all.
Defective phone??
Breanna
03/11/2019 at 3:02 am
Ever since I used the smart switch app. Some of my text messages have been converting into group messaging and some of my messages have been splitting up when I reply back to sender
Cory Gunther
03/19/2019 at 5:03 pm
If you still have your old phone use the app “SMS Backup & Restore” …. delete every text from the new phone and save/restore them through that app instead of smartswitch.
Josh
03/11/2019 at 4:18 pm
Having issues where the s10 is stuck on “phone is starting” and will never load up
ed
03/11/2019 at 6:10 pm
So im having this weird issue where whenever I’m listening to something wether it be Spotify or other media apps, if I lock the screen and always on display activates after about 15 seconds the audio pauses. I have to then tap the screen once and it starts to play again, only after another 15ish seconds it pauses again. Can you help figure out what’s going on? Thanks
Brandon
03/11/2019 at 11:19 pm
Just got an S10+ on Verizon, but every ten or so minutes of it being locked, it just shuts off. So I need to boot the phone up nearly every time I want to use it. Tried clearing cache, factory reset, deleting all apps, still happens.
ed
03/13/2019 at 11:30 pm
Sounds like you got a fualty device to me. Maybe ask about a replacement?
George
03/12/2019 at 7:29 pm
Not having a notification light is becoming a deal breaker for me. I’ve tried countless times to set up the edge lighting and it is not working.
I have zero issues with my S7 and am using that again now.
I am seriously considering returning the S10 and sticking with the aging S7.
I’m trying to run a business and can’t keep tapping my screen to look for notifications.
Cory Gunther
03/19/2019 at 5:05 pm
use the always on display……. you can even double tap the screen to temporarily wake it up to see notifications.. That’s just as fast as looking at the notification LED light, IMO
Michelle
03/12/2019 at 9:56 pm
It worked fine for the first 2 days then i lost complete data and internet. Then comes back on randomly then stops randomly. Basically cant even use it. Any ideas?
Dany
03/12/2019 at 11:22 pm
I keep losing my data and network randomly, any ideas?
Margaret L Smith
03/16/2019 at 11:32 pm
Same here! I’ve noticed it bad for the last 2 days!
Cory Gunther
03/19/2019 at 5:06 pm
what network?
Amanda
06/05/2019 at 12:13 pm
Same here With Verizon and happened already, how to fix?
Scott Dolan
06/06/2019 at 2:33 pm
I would ask for a new SIM card. I have seen a similar issue with a different model phone.
Ryan
03/18/2019 at 1:31 pm
Same
Dany
03/12/2019 at 11:23 pm
I keep losing my data and network
Les
03/13/2019 at 9:13 am
I having bluetooth issues with drops, pauses and statis. It wasn’t listed with the apps to clear the cache.
And I just found that nothing on my Samsung Music will play.
Peter
03/13/2019 at 9:17 am
Having the same problem with random network and data drops.
Cory Gunther
03/19/2019 at 5:06 pm
what network?
Michelle
03/13/2019 at 4:34 pm
The edge notification isn’t working for me either.
My sound also cuts out sometimes, I’m trying to figure out what (if anything) I’m doing to trigger it. But I usually have to reset my phone to get the sound back on.
I also don’t love that the camera seems to out a soft focus on faces. I’ve turned off all filters and my pictures are still not as sharp as I would like, which is disappointing since a good camera is the number one reason why I upgraded from my old phone. I downloaded a Google camera app and that’s seemed to help.
ed
03/13/2019 at 11:35 pm
Sounds like you got a faulty device. I would ask for a replacement. I’ve found that Galaxy selfie cameras are very sharp and focus extremely well.
If a hard reset doesn’t fix the sound issue then there’s definitely something wrong with the phone.
Juice
03/13/2019 at 7:33 pm
My S10e on AT&T hasn’t gotten the day one update, even though my wife’s has already. She’s had the update for about 4 days now. Whenever I check for a software update it says I have the latest firmware already installed, but it’s a different software version than what my wife’s S10e has. What’s can I do?
Cory Gunther
03/19/2019 at 4:48 pm
If you still didn’t get the update, you can do what’s called a “check-in” on any device, not just AT&T. It’s pretty easy.
Enter this code in the dialer and it’ll checkin with ATT and get the update. After you do this go back to settings > about > and check for updates. This should do the trick.
in the dialer app type *#*#checkin#*#*
ed
03/13/2019 at 11:37 pm
THANK YOU! Your in screen fingerprint reader tips fixed my issues! I scanned the same finger a few different times really moving my finger around on the sensor and I turned on the extra sensitivity setting for screen guards and the fingerprint reader is so much more accurate and fast.
I’m using the screen protector that came with the phone.
Thanks!
Cory Gunther
03/19/2019 at 4:47 pm
You’re welcome… that stock protector is trash. Remove it and the fingerprint scanner will be even better. lol
magesh
03/14/2019 at 1:08 am
Is S7 and S8 they had business card scanner in add contact. It is missing in S10 making it difficult to add contacts.
Shirley
03/17/2019 at 1:58 pm
The always on display time in the top right had corner is showing a different time to the widget – the widget is correct. How do I change the always on display time?
Amy
03/19/2019 at 7:04 am
My music player controls on my lock screen only work if I have headphones plugged in.
Cory Gunther
03/19/2019 at 4:46 pm
You can turn those back on in the Always-on display settings.. on the always-on display tap the screen and swipe to the left/right for music controls.
guest
03/19/2019 at 6:27 pm
Bring back volume slider. Vertical is fine. Scumsung UI is not needed. Unlock bootloader. I want better Lineage, not endless battery draining scumsung crap!
Rob
03/22/2019 at 6:03 pm
Every time 8 restart, or turn my phone off for the night, my S10 and S10+ both erase all the Bluetooth settings when they come back up. I haven’t had any updates available yet (AT&T)
Mehmet
03/25/2019 at 1:35 am
Galaxy S10 red tint issue is still prevalent.
Barb Wirth
03/29/2019 at 5:00 am
Just upgraded from the S6 to the S10.
Please give us the ability to assign unique text notification sounds to contacts.
I know I am not the only Galaxy user who is extremely busy.
This was a feature that helped me a lot since I could distinguish between work, family, my home alarm, vendors, doctors’ etc.
Kayla
03/31/2019 at 6:12 pm
I got the Galaxy 10+ the day it launched at Sprint on March 8th. The phone does not get service in the areas I always got service at with my galaxy 8 and its constantly going to Roam. From Del Rio to San Antonio I was either on Roam or no service.I did the latest update that supposedly was going to fix this problem. Sprint store told me that they got a notification that there was a problem with 10’s on their network and that it would be fixed but it’s been 3 weeks. Please help.
Shannon
04/02/2019 at 6:25 am
I’ve had the s10+ for 9 days and it while scrolling through Facebook it went to a black screen and won’t reset. It had a full charge but now it’s completely dead. Tried hard reset a dozen times and nothing. Im getting a replacement but now that I transferred all my data im gonna lose everything. Not a fan of the s10 so far
Jonny
04/08/2019 at 6:46 pm
Hello,
Can anyone help me with this situation on my S10. I set up my fingerprint lock and a pin number to unlock my phone. I haven’t really had issues with my fingerprint reading, but every couple of days it doesn’t let me unlock with my fingerprint it just says swipe to unlock and then I have to enter my pin. Is there some kind of setting that’s making my phone do that?
Joni
04/12/2019 at 2:31 pm
My S10 keeps restarting at odd times during the day. I turned off the Auto Restart but still doing it. It is irritating. Any suggestions?
Doris
04/13/2019 at 6:15 am
“How to Fix Galaxy S10 Apps That Are Not Full Screen”
I changed the settings as per your instructions but the full screen toggle button in YouTube still won’t function when opened through Facebook.
Carmen
04/13/2019 at 10:14 am
With my first S10 it would drop calls constantly and then the phone shuts off during a call. I got a new one sent to me thinking the first one was defective but the second new one does it too. My S8 doesn’t do that so it’s not the network… Hoping they fix it because it’s super annoying
Sally
04/16/2019 at 5:59 pm
I bought a Galaxy S10 about 10 days ago. They replaced as I could not receive calls and my local store tried everything including a factory reset today. I needed to put wifi calling on at my place of work as I could not make/receive calls there. Once that was on it worked fine.
Now I’ve come home and my phone has switched the wifi I have at home and I can make & receive calls and I can hear the caller but no one can hear me. If I turn off the wifi calling it seems to work. I did not have this issue with my S8. Does anyone know what I can try as I don’t want to have to turn the wifi calling on and off everytime I go to or leave work.
Thank you.
Samantha
04/17/2019 at 6:16 am
I have an S10+ and can only see my sent messages on the stock app. Whenever I download a different app (Textra, Mood, etc), I cannot see my sent messages. AT&T could not help. Wondering if I should switch back to my S9+. This is very irritating!
Evgeniy
04/21/2019 at 4:10 am
Hi. I have a problem with One UI on my Note 9. After some time apps in a background mode are closing up even fixed in the multitask mode. How can I fix it?
Jonathan
04/21/2019 at 1:45 pm
Purchase a S10 and have a lot of problem with the automatic connect wifi/data finally did a full reset but problem continue.
Elliot
04/22/2019 at 3:08 am
Bluetooth cuts in and out on my AirPods. Cleared the catch. Turn Bluetooth off and back on. But I did it fix the problem. Samsung galaxy S 10. I think there is a problem with the operating system. Unless apple firmware the AirPods 3.7.2I know it’s an android issue and I’m pretty certain it is there’s nothing you can do about it until a bug fix comes out in the next couple of android updates
Fatima
04/30/2019 at 12:12 pm
Whenever I take pictures while recording a video the video is shaky with the Samsung Galaxy10 plus. This problem did not happen with my Galaxy Note 9.
crispypancaes
04/30/2019 at 11:09 pm
Firstly, i have little signal at my rural property so rely heavily on wifi calling….It does not come up at all, after rebooting it and all the rest, have checked with carrier, and all good at their end, not good at mine though.. Secondly, when connected to my bluetooth in my vw, my internet service drops out, and i mean completely..wth….so I cannot use any internet while connected to Bluetooth…Thirdly, while just driving along, all of a sudden I cannot even make a call..it says no sim, emergency calls only. This is after numerous calls to Optus and the Samsung, then taking the phone in to change the sim, and factory resetting it numerous times.
Gemma Best
05/08/2019 at 4:25 am
My lock button has broken meaning i am unable to lock my phone or take screenshots or anything. Can anyone help? Samsung S10
ian
05/11/2019 at 9:54 am
i cannot get notifications to work on messenger and whattsap / also cant get the edge lighting to work on anyhting
Amber
05/12/2019 at 6:52 pm
I have the galaxy s10 and just did the new system update. And now when. I try to watch anything or listen to any music or anything weather its through headphones plugged into the Jack or bluetooth headphone it sounds like water droplets every 3 seconds
Saravanan Mariappan
05/12/2019 at 8:45 pm
My S8 & S9 photos looks much better than S10. Did you guys zoom into the pics? They are both blurry and grainy. Hope they address this…
Ralph Estrada
05/18/2019 at 3:52 am
I had to do a reset on my phone and when it finished and came to, it said i had to put in a fingerpeint code. The thing is… i never created one. Took it to the carrier they couldnt help and said take it to Best Buy who then said take it to Samsung. I havent even had the phone a month yet and now i have a brand new phone with a screen i cant unlock.
John Pace
05/23/2019 at 3:50 pm
Does anyone have issues typing on the keyboard? I seem to hit the period button a lot when I’m trying to hit the space bar. Any tips would be helpful.
Betty
05/30/2019 at 8:20 am
I just applied the latest update on my Galaxy S10+ (I didn’t know it had been recalled). Now I can’t use my phone at all because it doesn’t recognize my master password. I’ve used this same password successfully since I bought the phone. Is there any way to fix this?
Katie H
06/05/2019 at 8:01 am
When texting, the cursor randomly jumps back to the beginning of the message. It’s extremely annoying and can make long texts very laborious to create. Seems to only happen with text messages(vs.using the keyboard on other apps). Samsung Support was unable to help. Anyone else experience this?
Linda
07/05/2019 at 11:16 am
Yes I have the same problem and have been trying to find the fix for months.
Brian
06/12/2019 at 10:50 am
S10 camera is AWFUL!!! s9 is waaay better, even my old oneplus 3t takes better photos indoor.. WTF samsung..
verna hopkins
06/26/2019 at 12:48 pm
My daughter has a galaxy s10 only 3mths old, with Rogers, phone keeps dropping calls, doesn’t let calls come thru, don’t receive text msgs, had Rogers,they put in new sim card 3 times, still not resolved, any ideas
Sara Blair
06/27/2019 at 11:27 am
I have an issue while wearing my earbuds listening to music. The phone, Galaxy S10, starts to ring in my ear like an incoming call and the only way to stop it is by rebooting the phone. Anyone else have this happen and how did you fix it?
Cindy Lee
06/28/2019 at 12:59 pm
I did the new systems updated today, and now my widgets dont work
Cory Gunther
01/07/2020 at 9:20 pm
sometimes updates wipe out widgets. Just re-add them to your home screen.
Shae
06/28/2019 at 11:16 pm
The S10 plus is a nice but the software has made it where I’m spending time changing out the phone because I can’t call out or receive calls and this is a big problem I have changed this phone 3 times why sell a phone that has no many problems
Shellbert
07/06/2019 at 7:22 pm
When editing pics in the gallery, the color doesn’t save as bright as it looks when the editor is open, so you have to over edit to get the results you want. Is there a fix for that?
B
07/09/2019 at 10:43 am
How about any problems with Videos play only sound but a black screen on Facebook?
Cyndy Buiniskis
07/09/2019 at 3:09 pm
System update 07/09/2019 on S10e. Password accepted after a bit. Later on entering password kicks back to lock screen but no error message. Tried wrong passwords; got error messages. Entered correct password and kicked back to lock screen. HELP, phone is now an expensive brick!
Mike with the crappy expensive phone
07/15/2019 at 8:41 pm
Same here, US Cellular. Samsung says factory reset or send it back for warranty service… WTF.
Cory Gunther
08/06/2019 at 10:29 am
Um. The phone shouldn’t magically add a password. It’s something you set, at some point.
Mark S. Faulkner
07/10/2019 at 10:02 am
I seem to have had my head in the sand over the last several months, and completely missed all the warnings about the latest Samsung S10 up grade. Samsung told me about the upgrade yesterday for the first time, and being the obedient tech-free user that I am, I immediately, dutifully, accepted the update. NOW, the phone is demanding that I enter a password to get into the phone. The S8 I replaced with this S10 did require a password, but I became so sick of having to enter a password on the S8 that I opted not to password-protect my S10. The phone informed me, after my last unsuccessful attempt to guess a password (after having tried every password I have ever used), that it will give me 5 more (unsuccessful) attempts, and then will do a factory re-set. I have been to Verizon, without success. I am now trying to reach Samsung. This S10 was pretty expensive, and I am feeling anger and rage approaching the boiling point!!
Mark S. Faulkner
07/10/2019 at 10:04 am
p.s. HELP!!!
Jed
07/14/2019 at 7:21 am
My issue is that the fingerprint scanner is unresponsive. I’ve contacted Samsung and they want me to send the phone in or take it to a repair shop (which is an hour away). I wish I had my s9 that was the best phone I’ve ever had.
Laura Lee Goad
07/19/2019 at 6:32 pm
Does anyone know how to get rid of the time notification on the status bar in the upper left hand corner of the home screen on the Galaxy S10+? I’ve downloaded an app to show the date and time (much bigger) on my home screen so I’d like to get rid of the smaller one.
Cory Gunther
08/06/2019 at 10:27 am
Can’t remove that without hacking/modding the phone. Sorry
Cory Gunther
01/07/2020 at 9:18 pm
Can’t remove the time and date from the top, sorry.
Cory Gunther
08/06/2019 at 10:28 am
get a clear full-body screen protector. Basically, the same film that covers the screen can cover the entire device. Like a bodyguardz.
esuzor kester
08/10/2019 at 4:52 am
i can’t update my s10 to the latest firm ware, what should i do.
Cory Gunther
08/28/2019 at 10:15 am
Why can’t you? Try downloading and using Odin, maybe
WLee
08/21/2019 at 5:36 am
Galaxy S10 – Messages App
Has anyone come across this issue? I tried about every suggestion on the internet.
Sending text with no issue, but trying to to send text & images, got the following…
Error Message:
‘Failed to send Message’
‘Couldn’t send message’
‘Invalid Address entered’ (I even keyin the number manually)
Kevin
08/21/2019 at 2:55 pm
Hi
I have the s10 plus. I have recently updated the phone and have realised my volume on the phone will automatically for no reason cut the sound or lower it and then go up.
There hasnt been anything near the phone to affect it.. and will still happen. Is there anyway of fixing the issue… please help
Cory Gunther
08/28/2019 at 10:22 am
You mean the actual volume settings change, or the sound output will change (like while watching a video or listening to music)
Aisha
09/06/2019 at 9:12 pm
Since I’ve had the s10 I’m having problems with two apps which are just not working. Gregg’s rewards app and just eat app. It is so weird, I’ve contacted the customer service for Gregg’s and they have not found any issues with the app itself. And when I use my old phone s6 both apps work fine
Sheri
09/09/2019 at 10:03 am
Since the last update my S10 keeps going into night mode. I turn it off and it comes back. any suggestions on how to keep it off?
chichi
09/12/2019 at 6:06 am
Still having 4g problems, internet goes down very often..
Gary
09/12/2019 at 10:50 pm
Any help please. I have S10 5g and Bluetooth headphones won’t work even Samsung buds. I have tried all the help guides to reset and clear cache etc.. nothing is working. Samsung won’t even acknowledge their is an issue. I had no issues on other Samsung phones as the headphones are working fine.
Claudia Lamascolo
09/16/2019 at 5:15 am
no sound to hear my caller and they cant hear me …also speakerphone not working 1 month
Anita Nejad
09/19/2019 at 8:09 pm
So fed up with my 10+ have gone to Verizon and the Geeks at Best Buy, and still the problem persists… from not being able to make calls or receive them, message arrived 2 or 3 late if at all, told inbox is full but no message are available, volume goes high n low automatically, the Google voice is garbled up, gibberish, it continues to reset itself as if I’m in a driving mode. Have had the setting changed, used different applications, gotten 4 phone replacement got new memory card and changed sim card too, factory reset it numerous times, each time it has reset have lots all music all photos etc. Got contacts multiple duplicates or lost contacts in general. Been told phone rings but gives no option to leave messages, I’m paying for a very expensive phone and am super unhappy I’m fed up with going to Verizon every few days and not resolving the problem. I’m paying for a phone service and some calls go through some don’t, what is the point of having an expensive phone that doesn’t work properly
Julie A Allen
09/26/2019 at 2:12 pm
I am fed up with my 10+. I can’t get internet in my home nor at work. It’s hit or miss anywhere else. I have gone to Sprint 4 times & I think they believe I am making this up. It will not work with Andriod Auto. I have no clue whom to get help with this issue. Sprint told me Google Play. Google Play says to text with 2 different hashtags to get a response. Weeks later…no response. A complete waste of $1000. And I’m stuck with the piece of crap for 2 years. What happened to HTC. I NEVER had an issue with HTC. Had HTC EVO, HTC M8 & HTC U10. Never a problem. I don’t always get phone calls. Voice messages left show up days later. I have no idea anyone left a message. I’m losing clients over this piece of crap.
Yurii Manin
10/03/2019 at 4:44 am
I own the newly bought in Ukraine Samsung Galaxy S10e. From the moment of purchasing both on the old system software and September update I experienced almost 50/50 focusing problems. Sometimes autofocus didn’t work – camera focused on some object and when you point camera on another object at different distance the autofocus did not reacted and stayed on the previous position. The problem was especially acute at low light, even on brightly lit city streets.
I exchanged that phone for another new S10e, but the problem still exists, though became less obvious. Hope this is not a mechanical problem and future updates will solve the issue.
Cory Gunther
12/16/2019 at 9:50 am
No major widespread complaints about focus issues, except for inside Snapchat which was eventually fixed.
Always make sure the lenses are clean.
Yurii Manin
10/03/2019 at 4:47 am
In addition to previous comment I must add that when autofocus lags than even touching the screen to set the focus manually does not work.
Elaine
10/12/2019 at 9:52 pm
Just purchased Samsung 10e. I live in rural area and can only make wifi calling at home. When I call people the quality of the call is really bad. I can hear them fine but, they say my voice keeps droping and is garbled. If anyone has a fix please let me know. Thanks.
Cory Gunther
01/07/2020 at 9:14 pm
Sounds like a network problem. Hows your internet speeds at home? Is your router old.
daisy
11/16/2019 at 2:41 pm
My font just went off n it shows
upload mode-forced upload mode
Save to pc-connect a usb cable
and a lot of other things that don’t make sense
it doesn’t switch off so I am unable to restart da font ….Please help
Cory Gunther
01/07/2020 at 9:14 pm
huh? go to settings.. search “font” and change it to what you want. I’m confused.
Debbie Abner
11/24/2019 at 12:15 am
Thanks for all the information shared in just one article.
I have Galaxy A70 and my phone is not running smoothly any suggestion? I purchased this phone because of its 6 GB RAM which I thought would help in Playing games like PUBG.
Cory Gunther
01/07/2020 at 9:13 pm
Galaxy A70 should play PUBG just fine.
Kim C
01/02/2020 at 8:50 am
SANSUNG PHONE BUYER BEWARE
I got a new Galaxy S10 on December 13, 2019. Phone had lots of problems. Carrier helped me troubleshoot as much as possible. Discovered that a critical firmware file was not loaded on to the computer chip during manufacture. (Error code when partition cache wipe was attempted). Unable to get replacement phone via warranty through carrier since December 21, 2019. They can’t get one from Samsung it seems.
I may be an Apple person after all.
Cory Gunther
01/07/2020 at 9:11 pm
Um.. really? Within 7 days the carrier should accept a return no questions asked. Just swap it out.