10 Things to Do Before Installing Galaxy S10 Android 10

You might be tempted to install Samsung’s Android 10 update the second it arrives for your Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, but there are some steps you should take before you move your device from Android Pie to Android 10 and the company’s new One UI 2.0.

Samsung is finally rolling out a stable version of Android 10 and One UI 2.0 and, unsurprisingly, it’s starting with the Galaxy S10 series.

The Galaxy S10 Android 10 update is rolling out to beta users and those on Android Pie in regions like India, Poland, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have also rolled out the update in the United States.

Now that the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update’s gaining steam, Galaxy S10 users should start preparing for the transition from Android Pie to the latest version.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Android 10 update is a huge upgrade and it brings an assortment of changes including UI tweaks, Dark Mode, full-screen gestures, and a whole lot more.

Android 10 and One UI 2.0 went through an extensive beta, but some Galaxy S10 users are running into bugs and performance issues after making the move to the new software.

It’s hard to predict exactly how Android 10 will run on your device so you’ll want to do some prep work before you tap on download. A little prep work ahead of time can go a long way toward preventing issues.

If you haven’t been prompted to install the Android 10 update yet, now is a great time to sit down and spend 30 minutes or so preparing yourself, and your device, for the move.

In this guide we’ll walk you through the steps we typically take before we install new Android software on our Galaxy devices. It should come in handy as you await Android 10’s arrival.