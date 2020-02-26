Cyberpunk 2077: Which Edition to Buy?

The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is getting closer which means you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. If you do decide to purchase the game ahead of time, make sure you buy the right version for your interest level and budget.

Last year, CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, finally confirmed an official release date for its next game.

The developer initially said Cyberpunk 2077 would land for current-generation consoles (Xbox One, PS4) and Windows PC on April 16th, 2020. (It’s also coming to Google Stadia.)

Unfortunately, the developer recently announced a delay. Instead of launching on April 16th, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now confirmed for September 17th. This is so CD Projekt Red can add additional polish which, given the scope of this game, isn’t a bad thing.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

In addition to the release date, the developer also confirmed the Cyberpunk 2077 editions you can pre-order ahead of the game’s release.

As of right now there are only two editions: a standard edition and a Collector’s Edition, and many of you are probably trying to decide which to buy.

There are some pros and cons to buying both and today we want to guide you through each edition and the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition

The standard edition is the most basic version of the game. For $60 or less you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you pre-order before the game’s release in September.

There aren’t a ton of Cyberpunk 2077 deals out there right now, but you don’t have to spend the full $60 if you pre-order a copy right now.

Amazon is currently selling the game for $49.99 and other retailers have the game listed below the standard $59.99 price point. It’s unclear how long these deals might last.

Best Buy says that My Best Buy members who pre-order a copy of the game will get $10 in rewards certificates. That’s one of the best offers out there right now.

The standard edition is the most basic version of the game, but it’s also the cheapest bundle. It’s the version that most people should buy. This bundle is for:

Those who don’t want to spend a ton of money.

Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a first-person, open-world, roleplaying game.

You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, and Walmart.

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

If you want something more, there’s also a Cyberpunk Collector’s Edition that’s worth a look though it costs way more than the standard edition.

The Collector’s Edition is a $250 bundle that comes with a bunch of goodies aimed at Cyberpunk fans and collector’s. For that price you get a copy of the game and the following items:

Collector’s Edition box

Case with game discs

Collectible SteelBook

25 cm / 10 inch statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action

Hardcover art book

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Sticker bomb set

That’s more than you get from your average Collector’s Edition bundle, but it’s not for everyone. Again, this edition is aimed at collectors and huge fans of the series. Most people should go with the standard version of the game.

You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

Digital vs. Physical

Cyberpunk 2077 is sold in both physical and digital formats. Each has its pros and cons.

If you’re tired of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with the digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading it digitally means you’ll have easy access every time you start up your console.

If you want to play the game ASAP in September, purchase a digital copy. You should be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date which will allow you to start playing the second it goes live.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of the game.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it or don’t want to play it again after you beat it

You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X

CD Projekt Red says that owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the game’s Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it becomes available.

The company didn’t provide a release date or a list of changes, but you can expect a variety of graphical upgrades and performance improvements.

No word yet if the same will apply to the PS4 and the upcoming PS5.

