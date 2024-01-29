Apple
5 Things to Know About the macOS Sonoma 14.4 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.4 update for Mac and the software is in testing ahead of its release later this year.
Like Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.3 update, macOS Sonoma 14.4 is a milestone release. This means it should bring a mix of features, bug fixes, and security patches to compatible Mac models.
Apple hasn’t confirmed an official macOS Sonoma 14.4 release date, but if you don’t want to wait, you can download a pre-release version of the software right now.
With macOS Sonoma 14.4 in development, allow us to take you through everything there is to know about the company’s fourth major update for macOS Sonoma.
Our guide will take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Sonoma 14.4 release date and release time, information about the beta, and more.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 Beta
The macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta is available to download right now via Apple’s developer program. It will land in the company’s public Beta Software Program in the near future.
Before you download the beta onto your Mac, you should note that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your Mac’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use beta software as a daily driver.
While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues might require a fix from Apple down the road.
If you can’t stand the macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.
Apple is currently its first version of the beta.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 Beta Problems
If you run into trouble on the macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta, here are a few resources that could help.
Before you get in touch with Apple support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS Sonoma battery life problems.
If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you can get in contact with customer support via Apple’s website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 Release Date
macOS Sonoma 14.4 will stay in testing for several weeks and we may see Apple push the software in early March.
Apple has until March 6th to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act so we should see iOS 17.4 for iPhone land before then.
This is important because we should see macOS Sonoma 14.4 land alongside iOS 17.4. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s the most likely scenario.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 Release Time
We don’t have an official release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will push the software out to Mac users on whatever date it selects.
The official version of macOS Sonoma 14.4 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. This will be the case for new versions of the macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta as well.
Keep this in mind if you plan to install new betas, or the official version of macOS Sonoma 14.4, right away.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 Features
Apple’s milestone updates (macOS x.x) usually bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to Mac users and that’s what you can expect from this update right now.
Developers are digging through the macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta and we’ll let you know if they find anything significant on board.
Apple may add, or subtract, from the software’s feature set as the beta progresses and we’ll let you know if that occurs.
Install macOS Sonoma 14.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's macOS Sonoma 14.3 update right away.
The macOS Sonoma 14.3 update brings 16 new security patches to Mac. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
If you skipped an older version of macOS, you'll get fixes from the updates you missed when you upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14.3 as well.
macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 featured one security patch and it fixed an issue where a user who shares their screen may unintentionally share the incorrect content.
macOS Sonoma 14.2 included a whopping 20 security patches for your Mac. If you want to learn more about them, head here.
The software also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage.
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 delivered two security patches, both related to WebKit. These patches were extremely important.
macOS Sonoma 14.1 had numerous security patches on board and they addressed issues with Photos, Safari, Siri and more. You can learn more about them over at Apple.
macOS Sonoma 14.0, the first version of macOS Sonoma, brought a ton of new security patches to Mac. And when we say a ton, we mean a ton.
It delivered over 50 security updates to Mac users. You can learn more about the particulars over on Apple's security site.
In addition to the patches, macOS Sonoma brings additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent and received in the systemwide photo picker and third-party apps. You also have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks and improved sharing permissions which means you have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
If you skipped older versions of macOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your macOS Sonoma 14.3 update.
