macOS Sonoma Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Apple’s new macOS Sonoma update is plagued by bugs, glitches, and performance issues.

macOS Sonoma went through a lengthy beta process, but problems have slipped through the cracks into the final version of Apple’s latest macOS operating system.

Some of these problems are brand new and exclusive to macOS Sonoma while others have carried over from older versions of macOS.

In this guide to macOS Sonoma problems we’ll take you through the current state of its problems. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems and provide you with some resources that should help if do you run into trouble.

We’ll also touch on the macOS downgrade as well as Apple’s plans to fix these issues with new versions of macOS Sonoma.

macOS Sonoma Problems

We’re seeing complaints about weird battery drain, iMessage issues, lag and stuttering, Touch ID issues, issues with first and third-party applications, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth problems, as well as smaller bugs and various other performance issues.

We expect the list of macOS Sonoma problems to grow as more people transition from older versions of macOS to Apple’s latest operating system.

If you haven’t downloaded the macOS Sonoma update yet, we recommend preparing your Mac for the download. Some prep work ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches.

We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will take you through the best way to prepare for the move to a new version of macOS.

Where to Find macOS Sonoma Feedback

If you’ve already moved your Mac to macOS Sonoma or if you’re planning to upgrade in the near future, you’ll want to dig through feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential bugs and performance issues.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Reddit and Twitter, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about macOS Sonoma’s performance.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma Problems

Some of macOS Sonoma’s issues might require a fix from Apple, but there’s a chance you may be able to fix some problems on your own.

Before you make an appointment at your local Apple Store, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. You may be able to find what you’re looking for there.

If your Mac’s battery is draining faster than it should be, we’ve released a guide that will show you how to fix macOS Sonoma battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your problem in a matter of minutes.

macOS Sonoma Downgrade

You can downgrade from macOS Sonoma to older macOS firmware if you think it could help. There’s no time limit and it’s fairly easy if you have a good backup for your Mac.

If you want to get your Mac off of macOS Sonoma, you need to start your Mac in safe mode and choose Restore from Time Machine Backup.

This will take some time, so you’ll need to remain patient, but it’s an option if you can’t wait for Apple to release the next version of macOS Sonoma.

Next macOS Sonoma Update

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Sonoma, keep an eye out for new software.

Apple’s planning to release new versions of macOS Sonoma in the weeks ahead. The company is testing multiple versions of the software and we expect the company to confirm the first major upgrade soon.

Look for the company to put macOS Sonoma 14.1 into beta testing sometime in the near future.

